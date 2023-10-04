Full Menu

Appetizers

4 Smoked & Fried Wings

$9.95

Whole (drumette, mid-section and tip) chicken wings smoked, fried, and spun in your choice of Asian barbecue sauce, spicy Asian buffalo sauce, or traditional buffalo sauce and garnished with green onions. BBQ served with red pepper aioli; buffalo served with bleu cheese dressing.

8 Smoked & Fried Wings

$17.95

Whole (drumette, mid-section and tip) chicken wings smoked, fried, and spun in your choice of Asian barbecue sauce, spicy Asian buffalo sauce, or traditional buffalo sauce and garnished with green onions. BBQ served with red pepper aioli; buffalo served with bleu cheese dressing.

Barbecue Nachos

$11.45

House-made chips tossed with your choice of smoked meat, cheese sauce, melted Cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa, scallions, spiced sour cream, and guacamole

Barbecue Quesadilla

$11.45

Flour tortilla folded with your choice of smoked meat and topped with melted Cheddar, feta, grilled onions, peppers, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$5.95

Thinly sliced house-made dill pickle medallions fried and served with garlic aioli. (We have mints.)

Poutine

$11.45

Hand-cut fries topped with your choice of smoked meat, brown gravy, bacon, cheese curds, garlic aioli, pickled red onions, and scallions

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Mixed field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$5.95

Iceberg wedge topped with bacon crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, and house-made bleu cheese dressing

Soups

Cup Brunswick Stew

$4.95

Hearty combination of brisket, pork, chicken, and vegetables in a tomato broth

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$5.95

Hearty combination of brisket, pork, chicken, and vegetables in a tomato broth

Cup Chili Con Carne

$4.95

Texas-style chili. No beans, no icky vegetables. Tender brisket strewed in a house blend of chillies. Garnished with diced white onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Sour cream served on the side

Bowl Chili Con Carne

$5.95

Texas-style chili. No beans, no icky vegetables. Tender brisket strewed in a house blend of chillies. Garnished with diced white onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Sour cream served on the side

Cup Chili Mac

$4.95

Our macaroni and cheese covered with chili con carne

Bowl Chili Mac

$5.95

Our macaroni and cheese covered with chili con carne

Sides

Bacon Potato Salad

$3.95

Warm, mustard-based chunky potato salad

Baked Beans

$3.45

Tangy, spicy, and loaded with smoked pork

Cornbread Muffins

$3.45

Two house-made, moist muffins

Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$3.45

Quartered cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and diced red onion topped with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Elotes

$4.45

Roasted corn kernels, cheese, spices. Served cold with cilantro & lime

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.45

From a potato

House Pickles

$2.95

Hand cut, wavy dill pickle chips

Mac & Cheese

$4.45

Pasta shells tossed in a 4-cheese blend with a hint of smoked poblano

Mexican Rice

$3.45

Brown rice cooked with spices and topped with cilantro and a lime

Slaw

$3.45

Mix of cabbage, carrots, and onion in a tangy vinegar & mayo dressing

Meat Taster

¼ Lb Chopped Brisket

$6.00

¼ Lb Sliced Brisket

$6.00

¼ Lb Pork Belly

$6.00

¼ Lb Pulled Pork

$6.00

¼ Lb Smoked Chicken

$6.00

Smoked Meats

1/2 Pound Brisket

$12.95

Dry rubbed and slow smoked for a minimum of 12 hours. Choose chopped (from the point and contains a higher fat/ flavor content) or sliced (from the flat and is leaner with a strip of fat along one edge like a NY strip).

Full Pound Brisket

$24.95

Dry rubbed and slow smoked for a minimum of 12 hours. Choose chopped (from the point and contains a higher fat/ flavor content) or sliced (from the flat and is leaner with a strip of fat along one edge like a NY strip).

1/2 Rack Rib

$14.95

Dry rubbed ribs from the pig's belly. Very meaty with a flat bone. Ribs may vary in size slightly because they are... real. We should mention - while supplies last. They sell out fast.

Full Rack Rib

$24.95

Dry rubbed ribs from the pig's belly. Very meaty with a flat bone. Ribs may vary in size slightly because they are... real. We should mention - while supplies last. They sell out fast.

1/2 Pound Pork

$10.95

Dry rubbed pork shoulder slow smoked for a minimum of 12 hours, and then hand pulled to order.

Full Pound Pork

$19.95

Dry rubbed pork shoulder slow smoked for a minimum of 12 hours, and then hand pulled to order.

Half Chicken

$10.45

Wet rubbed prior to smoking to lock in flavor and juiciness. Breast, thigh, and leg. No switcharoos on meat type.

Sandwiches

BBQ Philly

$14.45

Brisket topped with onions, peppers, and cheese sauce on a french roll

Brisket Sandwich

$14.45

Brisket topped with caramelised onions and horseradish crema on a brioche bun

Bánh Mì Sandwich

$14.45

Brisket marinated in Asian barbecue sauce with pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, and red pepper aioli. Served on a french roll

Caprese Sandwich

$10.45

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, mixed greens, and vinaigrette on a square torta roll

Lorraine Burger

$14.45

Topped with Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Not smoked

Mustard Clucker Sandwich

$12.95

Mustard-based chicken salad (smoked pulled chicken, stone ground mustard, bacon, tomatoes, and onion mixed together) topped with mixed greens on a square torta roll

Pork Belly Sandwich

$14.45

Pork belly tossed in Carolina barbecue sauce, topped with slaw, house pickles, and pickled carrots topped with more Carolina sauce on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork topped with house-made slaw and house pickles on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Torta

$12.95

Mexican-style street sandwich with pulled pork, guacamole, tomatoes, diced white onion, greens, queso fresco, sour cream, & house salsa on the side. Served on a square torta roll

House Specialties

2 Asian Tacos

$11.45

Brisket marinated in Asian barbecue sauce & topped with slaw, house pickled red onions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper aioli on a corn tortilla

3 Asian Tacos

$14.45

Brisket marinated in Asian barbecue sauce & topped with slaw, house pickled red onions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper aioli on a corn tortilla

2 Asian Pork Belly Tacos

$11.45

Pork belly tossed in house BBQ sauce, topped with slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper aioli on a corn tortilla

3 Pork Belly Tacos

$14.45

Pork belly tossed in house BBQ sauce, topped with slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper aioli on a corn tortilla

2 Mexican Tacos

$11.45

Pulled pork with diced white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, queso fresco, house-made salsa on a corn tortilla. Guacamole on the side

3 Mexican Tacos

$14.45

Pulled pork with diced white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, queso fresco, house-made salsa on a corn tortilla. Guacamole on the side

BBQ Baked Potato

$10.95

Baked potato topped with your choice of smoked meat, bacon crumbles, melted Cheddar, horseradish crema, and scallions

BBQ Mac

$10.95

Mac and cheese topped with your choice of brisket, pork belly, pulled pork, or pulled chicken

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Floridian-approved, tart & sweet silk pie topped with whipped cream and lime zest

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

Peanut butter silk pie topped with whipped cream, peanut butter cup pieces and caramel sauce

Sauces

BTL Carolina BBQ

$7.00

BTL House BBQ

$7.00

Cup Cheese Sauce

$2.95

Ram Cheese Sauce

$1.00

SD Asian BBQ

$0.50

SD Asian Buff

$0.50

SD Balsamic

$0.50

SD BC Crumbles

$0.75

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.50

SD Garlic Aioli

$0.50

SD Guac

$0.75

SD Horseradish Crema

$0.50

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Spicy BBQ

$0.50

SD Spicy Sour Cream

$0.50

Beverages

Soft Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.45

Proudly serving Coca-Cola products

Unsweetened Tea

$2.45

Freshly brewed unsweetened Orange Pekoe iced black tea

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Freshly brewed and Southern sweetened Orange Pekoe iced black tea

Peach Tea

$2.45

Freshly brewed Orange Pekoe iced black tea mixed with peach puree

IBC Bottled Root Beer

$2.45

12 oz bottle of cane sugar-sweetened IBC Root Beer

Cranberry Juice

$2.45