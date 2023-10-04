Blue Duck BBQ Tavern
Appetizers
4 Smoked & Fried Wings
Whole (drumette, mid-section and tip) chicken wings smoked, fried, and spun in your choice of Asian barbecue sauce, spicy Asian buffalo sauce, or traditional buffalo sauce and garnished with green onions. BBQ served with red pepper aioli; buffalo served with bleu cheese dressing.
8 Smoked & Fried Wings
Barbecue Nachos
House-made chips tossed with your choice of smoked meat, cheese sauce, melted Cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa, scallions, spiced sour cream, and guacamole
Barbecue Quesadilla
Flour tortilla folded with your choice of smoked meat and topped with melted Cheddar, feta, grilled onions, peppers, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Fried Dill Pickle Chips
Thinly sliced house-made dill pickle medallions fried and served with garlic aioli. (We have mints.)
Poutine
Hand-cut fries topped with your choice of smoked meat, brown gravy, bacon, cheese curds, garlic aioli, pickled red onions, and scallions
Salads
Soups
Cup Brunswick Stew
Hearty combination of brisket, pork, chicken, and vegetables in a tomato broth
Bowl Brunswick Stew
Cup Chili Con Carne
Texas-style chili. No beans, no icky vegetables. Tender brisket strewed in a house blend of chillies. Garnished with diced white onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Sour cream served on the side
Bowl Chili Con Carne
Cup Chili Mac
Our macaroni and cheese covered with chili con carne
Bowl Chili Mac
Sides
Bacon Potato Salad
Warm, mustard-based chunky potato salad
Baked Beans
Tangy, spicy, and loaded with smoked pork
Cornbread Muffins
Two house-made, moist muffins
Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Quartered cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and diced red onion topped with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Elotes
Roasted corn kernels, cheese, spices. Served cold with cilantro & lime
Fresh Cut Fries
From a potato
House Pickles
Hand cut, wavy dill pickle chips
Mac & Cheese
Pasta shells tossed in a 4-cheese blend with a hint of smoked poblano
Mexican Rice
Brown rice cooked with spices and topped with cilantro and a lime
Slaw
Mix of cabbage, carrots, and onion in a tangy vinegar & mayo dressing
Meat Taster
Smoked Meats
1/2 Pound Brisket
Dry rubbed and slow smoked for a minimum of 12 hours. Choose chopped (from the point and contains a higher fat/ flavor content) or sliced (from the flat and is leaner with a strip of fat along one edge like a NY strip).
Full Pound Brisket
1/2 Rack Rib
Dry rubbed ribs from the pig's belly. Very meaty with a flat bone. Ribs may vary in size slightly because they are... real. We should mention - while supplies last. They sell out fast.
Full Rack Rib
1/2 Pound Pork
Dry rubbed pork shoulder slow smoked for a minimum of 12 hours, and then hand pulled to order.
Full Pound Pork
Half Chicken
Wet rubbed prior to smoking to lock in flavor and juiciness. Breast, thigh, and leg. No switcharoos on meat type.
Sandwiches
BBQ Philly
Brisket topped with onions, peppers, and cheese sauce on a french roll
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket topped with caramelised onions and horseradish crema on a brioche bun
Bánh Mì Sandwich
Brisket marinated in Asian barbecue sauce with pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, and red pepper aioli. Served on a french roll
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, mixed greens, and vinaigrette on a square torta roll
Lorraine Burger
Topped with Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Not smoked
Mustard Clucker Sandwich
Mustard-based chicken salad (smoked pulled chicken, stone ground mustard, bacon, tomatoes, and onion mixed together) topped with mixed greens on a square torta roll
Pork Belly Sandwich
Pork belly tossed in Carolina barbecue sauce, topped with slaw, house pickles, and pickled carrots topped with more Carolina sauce on a brioche bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork topped with house-made slaw and house pickles on a brioche bun
Pulled Pork Torta
Mexican-style street sandwich with pulled pork, guacamole, tomatoes, diced white onion, greens, queso fresco, sour cream, & house salsa on the side. Served on a square torta roll
House Specialties
2 Asian Tacos
Brisket marinated in Asian barbecue sauce & topped with slaw, house pickled red onions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper aioli on a corn tortilla
3 Asian Tacos
2 Asian Pork Belly Tacos
Pork belly tossed in house BBQ sauce, topped with slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and red pepper aioli on a corn tortilla
3 Pork Belly Tacos
2 Mexican Tacos
Pulled pork with diced white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, queso fresco, house-made salsa on a corn tortilla. Guacamole on the side
3 Mexican Tacos
BBQ Baked Potato
Baked potato topped with your choice of smoked meat, bacon crumbles, melted Cheddar, horseradish crema, and scallions
BBQ Mac
Mac and cheese topped with your choice of brisket, pork belly, pulled pork, or pulled chicken
Dessert
Sauces
BTL Carolina BBQ
BTL House BBQ
Cup Cheese Sauce
Ram Cheese Sauce
SD Asian BBQ
SD Asian Buff
SD Balsamic
SD BC Crumbles
SD Bleu Cheese
SD Garlic Aioli
SD Guac
SD Horseradish Crema
SD Mayo
SD Ranch
SD Red Pepper Aioli
SD Sour Cream
SD Spicy BBQ
SD Spicy Sour Cream
Beverages
Soft Beverages
Fountain Soda
Proudly serving Coca-Cola products
Unsweetened Tea
Freshly brewed unsweetened Orange Pekoe iced black tea
Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed and Southern sweetened Orange Pekoe iced black tea
Peach Tea
Freshly brewed Orange Pekoe iced black tea mixed with peach puree
IBC Bottled Root Beer
12 oz bottle of cane sugar-sweetened IBC Root Beer