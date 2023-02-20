Blue Heron Bistro 211 Lopez Road
Lunch
Start
- Crab Cakes$25.00
Four crab cakes breaded in panko and fried topped with basil truffle aioli
- Crab Artichoke Dip$22.00
- Fried Oysters$16.00
Penn Cove hand battered oysters served with basil truffle aioli
- Nosh Plate$18.00
Assorted meats and cheeses, pickled veggies, marcona almonds, olives and barn owl crackers
- Poutine Your Mouth$12.00
- Truffle Fries$10.00
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
Salads
Soups
Mains
- Cod & Chips$18.00+
2 or 3 piece Ling cod, hand beer battered, served with fries, lemon wedge and scratch tartar
- Burger Local$20.00
Local grass fed beef patty, cheddar, tomato, greens, onion and basil truffle aioli with tortilla chips
- Salmon Burger$24.00
Blacked Sockeye filet, Chicaogi aioli, chèvre, arugula, and pickled red onions served with tortilla chips
- Dungeness Crab Melt$25.00
Dungeness crab, melted cheddar, granny smith apple, arugula and basil truffle aioli
- Fried Chicken Sammie$20.00
Panko battered and fried chicken breast, basil truffle aioli, local greens, tomato and house dill pickles served with tortilla chips
A la cart
Dinner
Start
Mains
Happy Hour
Happy Main
- Burger Basic$10.00
Beef patty, cheddar, tomato, greens, onion and basil truffle aioli with tortilla chips
- Bratwurst$10.00
Zenners Bratwurst with sauerkraut, stone ground mustard on a roll
- Wings
Delicious hot wings with choice of Franks Red Sauce, or savory Umami
- Happy Cod & Chips$16.00
2 Ling cod, hand beer battered, served with fries, lemon wedge and scratch tartar
Happy Wine
Happy Cocktails
Taco Monday
Start
- Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, piled high with Cuban black beans, cheddar, pico, avocado crema, jalapenos
Mains
Taco Drinks
Side Things
Wine
Red
White
Red BTL
- BTL Abbey Page / Columbia Valley 2019$56.00
- BTL Alki / Columbia Valley 2018$48.00
- BTL Vital / Columbia Valley 2020$60.00
- BTL Altos Las Hormigas / Argentina 2020$40.00
- BTL Portlandia / Willamette Valley 2021$44.00
- BTL Murray / Red Mountains 2019$48.00
- BTL Madrone Cellars / San Juan Island 2019$80.00
White BTL
Sparkling
Food
Main
- Burger Local$20.00
Local grass fed beef patty, cheddar, tomato, greens, onion and basil truffle aioli with tortilla chips
- Burger Basic$14.00
Beef patty, cheddar, tomato, greens, onion and basil truffle aioli with tortilla chips
- Burger Lamb$24.00
- Kids Burger$10.00
Beef Patty, cheddar, potato bun with fries
- Salmon Burger$24.00
Blacked Sockeye filet, Chicaogi aioli, chèvre, arugula, and pickled red onions served with tortilla chips
- Portobello Burger$18.00
Marinated in balsamic reduction , roasted red pepper, swiss, fig aioli, and greens served with tortilla chips
- Dungeness Crab Melt$25.00
Dungeness crab, melted cheddar, granny smith apple, arugula and basil truffle aioli
- Fried Chicken Sammie$20.00
Panko battered and fried chicken breast, basil truffle aioli, local greens, tomato and house dill pickles served with tortilla chips
- Cod & Chips$18.00+
2 or 3 piece Ling cod, hand beer battered, served with fries, lemon wedge and scratch tartar
- Clam Steamers$32.00
Butter, white wine, garlic, shallots, lemon and parsley
- Tacos$16.00
Two soft tacos on corn tortillas, on top of purple slaw, with guacamole, pico and cilantro.
- Enchiladas$16.00
Two enchiladas stuffed with a filling of choice topped with Acapulco red sauce, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of Cuban black beans.
- Surf of the Day
Ask Server
- Turf of the Day
Ask Server
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Pan seared chicken breast topped with Marsala wine crimini mushroom sauce, served with roasted red potatoes and veggies
Salad
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, house caesar, parmesan and croutons
- Garden Salad$14.00
Organic mixed greens, fresh veggies, tomato, parmesan, garlic croutons and basil herb balsamic dressing
- Roasted Beet$16.00
Roasted beets, greens, topped with hazelnuts, chèvre, balsamic drizzle, and olive oil
- Dungeness Crab Salad$25.00
Organic mixed greens, pnw dungeness crab, avocado, roasted red peppers, capers, dill, lemon wedge, basil herb balsamic
- Blueberry Chèvre$18.00
Arugula, Sunnyfield Farm chèvre, crushed hazelnuts, blueberries, balsamic reduction
- Heirloom Tomato Salad$16.00
Local Heirlooms, fresh herbs, balsamic reduction
Soup
Starters
- Crab Cakes$25.00
Four crab cakes breaded in panko and fried topped with basil truffle aioli
- Fried Oysters$16.00
Penn Cove hand battered oysters served with basil truffle aioli
- Nosh Plate$18.00
Assorted meats and cheeses, pickled veggies, marcona almonds, olives and barn owl crackers
- Marcona Almonds$5.00
- Assorted Olives$5.00
- Med Plate$20.00
Babaganoush, balela, chips, cucumbers, carrots and peppers served with fresh tortilla chips
- Balela$12.00
Mediterranean salad of chickpeas, black beans, sautéed shallots with garlic, spices, fresh local parsley and olive oil
- Babaganoush$12.00
Roasted eggplant dip with tahini, garlic, olive oil, herbs with fresh tortilla chips
- Pickles (House)$5.00
- Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, piled high with Cuban black beans, cheddar, pico, avocado crema, jalapenos
Kids
- Kits PB&J$5.00
Potato bread with strawberry, jam and skippy peanut butter with carrot sticks
- Kids Cod & Chips$12.00
One piece fried cod and fries served with house tartar and lemon wedge.
- Kids Veggies$6.00
Carrot sticks with ranch for dipping
- Kids Chicken Tendies$8.00
Two chicken breast tenders with tortilla chips or carrot sticks
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Potato bread and cheddar with tortilla chips or carrot sticks
- Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled with carrot sticks or fries
Liquor
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Green Dragonfly$12.00
- Humming bird$12.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- French Kiss$16.00
- Kir Royale$13.00
- Limoncello Spritzer$13.00
- Lopez 75$16.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Poinsetta$13.00
- Rhubarb Mojito$15.00
- Rum Punch$15.00
- Sangria$14.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Ginger Hot Toddy$10.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
Whiskey
