The Blue House Madrid, NY
B-No.2
Snacks
Sharing Is Caring
- Kabocha Squash Salad$14.00
apple/ daikon/ kale/ ginger brown butter vinaigrette
- Miso Soup$8.00
organic barley miso/ B#2 tofu/ green onion
- C&M Beef Negimaki$14.00
green onion/ truffle tamari reduction
- Bang Bang Perch$18.00
- Crispy Calamari$18.00Out of stock
miso aioli
- Wood Grilled Prawns$16.00
chile garlic butter
- Goon Dip$16.00
crab/ cream cheese/ celery/ crispy wonton
Signature Rolls
- Smoked Carrot Roll$10.00
cream cheese/ lettuce/ sesame
- Cucumber Avocado Roll$9.00
- Sesame Shiitake Roll$10.00
- Roasted Beet$10.00
- Kabocha Squash Roll$10.00
- Torched Beef Roll$14.00
- Crispy Spicy Duck Roll$15.00
- Crispy Pork Belly Roll$14.00
- Duck Egg Omelet Roll$10.00
- Spicy Crab Roll$14.00
- Smoked Salmon Roll$14.00
- California Roll$14.00
- Prawn Tempura Roll$14.00
- Perch Tempura Roll$14.00
- Walleye Tempura Roll$16.00
Ramen
TBH
Pizza
- The Big Cheese$20.00
TBH mozzarella/ Meier's St. Regis parm/ wood fired tomato sauce
- The Peppy$22.00
NYS organic flour/ organic tomato sauce/ Vermont smoked, uncured pepperoni/ TBH mozzarella
- The Fun Guy$22.00
crimini/ shiitake/ oyster mushroom/ caramelized onion/ Cedar Hedge Farm goat cheese/ rosemary
- Full of Bologna$23.00
Croghan bologna/ Meier's cheese curd/ garlic parm cream/ sweet onion/ honey mustard
- The Figgy Piggy$24.00
Black Mission fig mostarda/ crispy TBH bacon/ caramelized sweet onion/ blue cheese/ garlic parm cream/ Martin's kale
- Brad's Pickle$22.00
TBH garlic dill pickles/ sweet onion/ Meier's cheese curd/ chile flake/ roasted garlic/ garlic parm cream/ dill