Sour Dough Boule

$7.50

Perfect size for a family meal, soup bowls, or sandwiches, Blue Lucy's round (boule) loaf is all natural, clean, and wholesome. Feel good about serving this to your family instead of commercial mass-produced breads which are full of artificial ingredients and preservatives. We can guarantee freshness because we literally bake it every morning. Try our easy to digest sour dough before we sell out. We recommend slicing as needed. Keeping the chewy outer crust intact for as long as possible will help retain freshness.