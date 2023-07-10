Blue Moon Pizza Marietta

Food

Starters

12'' Cheesy Bread

$9.49

A cross between garlic bread and cheese pizza. Garlic butter house cheese blend / served marinara sauce

16'' Cheesy Bread

$15.49

A cross between garlic bread and cheese pizza. Garlic butter house cheese blend / served marinara sauce

Gluten Free Cheesy Bread

$13.49

Bruschetta

$8.99

Diced roma tomatoes / fresh basil / feta cheese / red onions balsamic vinegar / extra virgin olive oil / garlic bread

Gluten Free Bruschetta

$13.99

Small Garlic Rolls

$5.29

Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / garlic butter / marinara sauce ROLLS Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / aarlic butter / marinara sauce

Large Garlic Rolls

$7.49

Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / garlic butter / marinara sauce ROLLS Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / aarlic butter / marinara sauce

Small Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fries

$5.29

1 LB of Seasoned Fries

Half Fries

$3.59

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries / cheddar / house cheese blend / cayenne-candied bacon ranch dressing 8.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Five crispy chicken fingers / seasoned fries choice of two sauces: honey mustard, ranch or BBQ sauce

Meatballs Starter

$9.49

House made meatballs / marinara / ricotta / romano served with garlic bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella hand-tossed in Italian breadcrumbs then lightly fried / served with marinara sauce.

Portabella Mushroooms

$9.99

Two large portabellas topped with extra virgin olive oil hand crushed plum tomatoes / sliced garlic / goat cheese / fresh basil

Tomato Caprese

$8.99

Sliced beefsteak tomatoes / fresh milk mozzarella / fresh basil balsamic vinegar / extra virgin olive oil

Greens

Blue Moon - FULL

$9.49

Fresh spring mix / roma tomatoes / red onions / carrots artichoke hearts / balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar - FULL

$9.99

Romaine / croutons / fresh shredded parmesan / caesar dressing

Greek Sal- FULL

$11.49

Romaine / roma tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers / kalamata olives artichoke hearts / banana peppers / feta / greek vinaigrette dressing

The Wedge - FULL

$12.99

Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions cayenne-candied bacon / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Chix Salad

$12.49

Romaine / roma tomatoes / carrots / red onions crispy buffalo chicken / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing

Cobb

$14.49

Romaine / seasoned chicken / fresh avocado / cayenne-candied bacon red onions / crumbled blue cheese / roma tomatoes / black olives / BBQ ranch dressing

Blue Moon - Side

$5.49

Fresh spring mix / roma tomatoes / red onions / carrots artichoke hearts / balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caesar - Side

$5.99

Romaine / croutons / fresh shredded parmesan / caesar dressing

Greek Sal - Side

$6.99

Romaine / roma tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers / kalamata olives artichoke hearts / banana peppers / feta / greek vinaigrette dressing

The Wedge - Side

$7.49

Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions cayenne-candied bacon / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing

Wings

6 Wings

$10.49

6 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

8 Wing Combo

$11.49

10 Wings

$14.99

10 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

20 Wings

$27.99

20 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

50 Wings

$65.99

50 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Personal

$12.00

16" Large

$15.00

18" Extra Large

$17.00

12" Cauliflower Crust

$18.00Out of stock

12" Gluten-Free

$18.00

12" Take N Bake

$12.00

16" Take N Bake

$15.00

16" Sicilian Crust

$19.00

Specialty Moons

12" Half Specialty

$14.00

16" Large Half Specialty

$24.00

16" Sicilian Half Specialty

$27.00

18" XL Half Specialty

$27.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned ground beef / red onions / mushrooms / cayenne-candied bacon / cheddar

BBQ Chicken

Smokey bbq sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken green onions / cayenne-candied bacon

Buffalo Chicken

Spicy ranch / house cheese blend / crispy buffalo chicken pepperoncinis / red onions / crumbled blue cheese

Classic

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / pepperoni / Italian sausage / red onions mushrooms / tri-bell peppers

Grandma's Pizza

$27.00

Our 16" Sicilian style pizza, just like grandma used to make - great for sharing! 16 square slices of pizza made with our house cheese blend and Grandma's Sauce: extra virgin olive oil / hand crushed plum tomatoes / sliced garlic / fresh basil. Not available as a Take-N-Bake or Gluten Free.

Great Georgia Peach

Greek

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / fresh spinach / red onions / artichoke hearts kalamata olives / feta

Hawaiian Habanero

Jerk Chicken Pizza

Luna

Pizza sauce / spicy ranch / house cheese blend / chorizo sausage / caramelized onions / pickled jalapeños / black olives / fresh cilantro

Margherita

Light Pizza Sauce / roasted tomatoes / fresh milk mozzarella chiffonade basil

Santa Fe Chicken

Black bean sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken / pickled jalapeños / red onions / spicy ranch / fresh cilantro / fresh avocado

Thai Chicken

Spicy sesame peanut sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken / bean sprouts / carrots / fresh cilantro / peanuts

The Italian

Sweet & tangy sauce / spicy chicken sausage / house cheese blend fontina / pine nuts / green onions

The Meateor

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / pepperoni / Italian sausage seasoned ground beef / ham / cavenne-candied bacon

Veggie

Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / mushrooms / tri-bell peppers / red onions / roma tomatoes/ black olives

White

Creamy ricotta / house cheese blend / fresh spinach / roasted garlic, red onions / artichoke hearts

Calzone

BYO CALZONE

$10.49

Made with our house cheese blend and creamy ricotta, folded into our homemade pizza dough shaped like a half moon. Served with a side of marinara sauce. Choose ingredients from our list of pizza toppings to create the perfect taste.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

BBQ CHICKEN

$14.50

BUFFALO CHIX

$14.50

CLASSIC

$14.50

GREEK

$14.50

JERK

$14.50

LUNA

$14.50

MARGHERITA

$14.50

MEATEOR

$14.50

SANTE FE

$14.50

THAI CHICKEN

$14.50

THE ITALIAN

$14.50

WHITE

$14.50

Stromboli

BYO Stromboli

$9.99

Made with our house cheese blend and marinara sauce rolled inside our homemade pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce. Choose ingredients from our list of pizza toppings to create the perfect taste.

BACON CHEESBURGER

$13.50

BBQ CHICKEN

$13.50

BUFFALO CHIX

$13.50

CLASSIC

$13.50

GREEK

$13.50

JERK

$13.50

LUNA

$13.50

MARGHERITA

$13.50

MEATEOR

$13.50

SANTE FE

$13.50

THAI CHICKEN

$13.50

WHITE

$13.50

Flatwiches & Subwiches

BLT

$9.99

Cayenne-candied bacon strips / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Crispy buffalo chicken / melted house cheese blend shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / spicy ranch dressing

Chicken

$9.99

Seasoned chicken / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / chipotle mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Lightly breaded and sautéed chicken breast melted house cheese blend / marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99

Layers of lightly breaded eggplant melted house cheese blend / fresh basil / marinara sauce

Italian

$9.99

Salami / ham / pepperoni / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / Italian dressing

Meatball

$10.99

House made meatballs / melted house cheese blend marinara sauce

Veggie

$9.99

Mushrooms / tri-bell peppers / melted house cheese blend shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / Italian dressing

Desserts

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

$8.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.49

Homemade chocolate chip cookie baked fresh to order / vanilla ice cream / chocolate sauce

GF Brownie

$7.49Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.49

Graham cracker crust / creamy filling made with Nellie & Joe's Key West lime juice / whipped cream

Peanut Butter Heath Bar Brownie

$7.49

Homemade triple chocolate and peanut butter brownie / vanilla ice cream / heath bits chocolate & caramel sauce

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.49

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.49

Chocolate chip cheesecake / Oreo cookie crust pecans / chocolate & caramel sauce

Kids Menu (under 12)

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Fries & honey mustard sauce. All kids meals include a small fountain drink and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Kid's Ice Cream

$0.99

Kid's Ice Cream with meal

Pizza

$5.99

Cheese or pepperoni. All kids meals include a small fountain drink and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Sides Sauces and Dressings

2 oz Garlic Parm Dine In

$0.75

2 oz Garlic Parm To Go

$0.75

2 oz Marinara Dine In

$0.75

2 oz Marinara To Go

$0.75

4 oz Garlic Parm Dine In

$1.50

4 oz Garlic Parm To Go

$1.50

4 oz Marinara To Go

$1.50

4oz Marinara Dine In

$1.50

Extra Dressings

N/C Dressing

Sides

4 Meatballs

$5.99

4 oz Chicken

$3.99

4 pcs of Cayenne Candied Bacon

$2.49

8 oz Chicken

$5.99

Anchovy

$2.49

Extra Bruschetta Bread

$1.50+

Extra Salad Bread - Small

$0.99

GF Bread

$6.00

GF Take N Bake

$6.00

One Meatball

$1.50

Personal Side Cheese

$2.49

Pizza Dough

$2.49+

Side Cheese

$2.49+

X-Large Side Cheese

Side Veggies

Catering

PIZZA SPECIALS

3 PIE SPECIAL

$49.99

5 PIE SPECIAL

$79.99

10 PIE SPECIAL

$149.99

3 PIE SPECIAL - ALL THE SAME

$49.99

5 PIE SPECIAL - ALL THE SAME

$79.99

10 PIE SPECIAL - ALL THE SAME

$149.99

DESSERTS

COOKIE TRAY

$25.99

BROWNIE TRAY

$35.99

HALF COOKIE TRAY

$13.99

HALF BROWNIE TRAY

$18.99

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$41.00

SALADS

CAT BLUE MOON SALAD

$25.99

CAT CAESAR SALAD

$25.99

CAT GREEK SALAD

$29.99

NA BEVERAGES

2 LITER COKE

$4.49

2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.49

2 LITER FANTA ORANGE

$4.49

2 LITER ROOT BEER

$4.49

2 LITER SPRITE

$4.49

HALF GAL FRUIT PUNCH

$3.99

HALF GALLON LEMONADE

$3.99

HALF GALLON SWEET TEA

$3.99

HALF GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$3.99

HALF HALF TEA

$3.99

OTHER

BAG ICE

$0.99

CUPS

$0.10

NAPKINS

PAPER PLATES

PLASTIC SILVER

PARM PACKETS

RED PEPPER PACKETS

EXTRA TONGS

$1.00

SANDWICHES

BLT Flatwich Tray

$90.99

Chicken Finger Tray

$40.99

Chicken Flatwich Tray

$90.99

Chicken Parm Flatwich Tray

$92.99

Italian Flatwich Tray

$89.99

Meatball Flatwich Tray

$90.66

Veggie Flatwich Tray

$85.99