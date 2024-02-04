Blue Mountain Resort Woodfired Pizza & Pub
FOOD
PIZZA
- PLAIN PIZZA$15.00
Fresh dough pressed out and layered with our house made sauce and freshly shredded quattro formaggi.
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$17.00
Fresh dough pressed out and layered with our house made sauce and freshly shredded quattro formaggi and pepperoni slices.
- DREAMWEAVER$19.00
House made pizza sauce and quattro formaggi topped with sausage crumbles, pepperoni and mushrooms.
- LITTLE GAP$20.00
Garlic oil, roasted butternut, roasted shallots, zucchini, spinach, quattro formaggi, goat cheese all topped with a balsamic drizzle.
- PARADISE$18.00
Grilled dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.
- VISTA$19.00
Fresh dough topped with pesto, chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, quattro formaggi and goat cheese.
- PIZZA OF THE WEEK$16.00
Our weekly specialty pizza voted on by you! Check out Blue Mountain Resorts Facebook page for polls and the weekly winner.