Blue Sky Cafe
Popular Items
House Sweet Iced Latte
Our house latte is something special. Made with premium coffee, locally raised whole milk and a proprietary blend of top-shelf syrups, we make it by the gallon because it goes down easy!
The Exclusive Egg
Thick & rich smashed avocado, fluffy egg, sharp cheddar cheese on Tribeca crunch bread with honey siracha sauce. Our breakfast sandwiches are LARGE, prepared fresh to order and have never seen the inside of a microwave!
BYO Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich. Our breakfast sandwiches are LARGE, prepared fresh to order and have never seen the inside of a microwave!
Donuts
Blue Sky Sampler - 1/2 Dozen Donuts
A sample of our delicious donuts, prepared fresh for your order! Flavors may include: Vanilla Sprinkle Maple Bacon Triple Chocolate Tutti Frutti S'mores Salted Caramel Buckeye Sugar & Spice
Blue Sky Sampler - Dozen Donuts
A sample of our delicious donuts, prepared fresh for your order! Flavors include: Vanilla Sprinkle Maple Bacon Triple Chocolate Tutti Frutti S'mores Salted Caramel Buckeye Sugar & Spice
Single Donut - Build Your Own
Single Donut - Our Favorites
Sandwiches
The Pomerene
Local thick-cut pepper bacon, fluffy egg, sharp cheddar cheese on Tribeca crunch bread with sweet red pepper jam. Our breakfast sandwiches are LARGE, prepared fresh to order and have never seen the inside of a microwave!
The Berliner
Delicious local maple sausage patty, fluffy egg, Guggisberg Ziller swiss cheese on Tribeca crunch bread with rich mapleton sauce. Our breakfast sandwiches are LARGE, prepared fresh to order and have never seen the inside of a microwave!
Coffee & Latte
Drip Coffee
We aren't a coffee shop, but we do love coffee and serve only the best! By partnering with a passionate local roaster and utilizing new coffee technology, we deliver coffee that is delicious and smooth, no bitterness! No need to doctor it up.
Pour-Over Coffee - 12oz
Coffee the way it should be! Beans ground a minute before brewing over a single-serve v60 filter. This blend of Eastern African and Mexican coffee varieties provides layers of bright, floral high notes and berry mid notes, accentuated by a light roasting profile. Do yourself a favor and order it black, no cream or flavorings needed! Tasting notes: Berries, Meyer Lemon, Nectar.
Cold Brew Coffee
Delicious cold-brew coffee. Great simply over ice or with added cream or a flavor shot.
Regular Latte
Enjoy our delicious latte plain over ice, or add a shot of syrup for some added sweetness.
House Sweet Iced Latte - 1/2 Gallon - 8 servings
Our house latte is something special. Made with premium coffee, locally raised whole milk and a proprietary blend of top-shelf syrups, we create it by the gallon because it goes down easy! Simply pour over ice and enjoy. No need to doctor it up at all. Already sweetened to perfection. Served in a disposable 1/2 gallon carafe - eight 8oz servings. Keep it cold and serve over ice!