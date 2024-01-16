Blue Sushi 3581 route 35 north
All Day
Soup
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Clear Soup
Mushrooms & scallion$3.00
- Gyoza Soup
Pork gyoza, vegetable, & scallions in a soy broth$7.00
- Seafood Soup
Scallops, shrimp, fish cakes, vegetable, kani, & scallions$9.00
- Seafood Tom Yum Soup
Traditional Thai soup with lemongrass, bell pepper, tomato, shrimp, mussel, and scallop$15.00
Salads
- Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, radicchio, cucumber, & tomato$6.00
- Seaweed Salad
Marinated stalks of Dalian seaweed$7.00
- Avocado Salad
Iceberg lettuce & avocado topped with sesame seeds & ginger dressing on the side$8.00
- Kani Salad
Kani crab, masago, & cucumber tossed in spicy mayo$9.00
- Seafood Salad
Tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp, & kani served with rice vinegar$11.00
Hot Appetizers
- Edamame
Cooked soy beans with sea salt$8.00
- Pork Gyoza
Pork or vegetable dumpling, steamed or pan fried$9.00
- Vegtable Gyoza$9.00
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings$9.00
- Vegetarian Spring Roll
Crispy spring roll filled with vegetables$8.00
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp & vegetable in a tempura batter$12.00
- Spicy Rock Shrimp
Crispy rock shrimp drizzled with spicy mayo$13.00
- Beef Negimaki APP
Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallions, pan fried & served with teriyaki sauce$14.00
- Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed with fresh garlic$12.00
- Deano's Cheesesteak Roll
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with philly cheese steak$9.00
- Dynamite Shrimp
White shrimp wrapped around kani and baked. Drizzled with chef's special sauce$13.00
- Age Dashi Tofu
Gently fried bean curd served with tempura sauce$9.00
- Calamari
Grilled or crispy$13.00
- Hamachi Kama
Broiled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce on the side$15.00
- Sexy Jalapeño
Jalapenos cut half and cleaned, stuffed with cream cheese, seaweed salad and spicy tuna, battered lightly and fried, served with chef's special sauce$15.00
- Blue's Buns
2 pieces per order. Slow roasted pork belly or duck topped with cucumber, lettuce, scallions and house bao sauce$12.00
Appetizer From the Blue Sushi Bar
- Jalapeno Yellowtail
Thinly sliced yellowtail served with yuzu sauce$18.00
- Tuna Tartar
Diced tuna with avocado & seaweed salad or kimchee sauce$15.00
- Salmon Tartar
Diced salmon with avocado & seaweed salad or kimchee sauce$15.00
- Treasure Island
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, tobiko, & seaweed salad chopped mixed with spicy mayo$16.00
- Peppered Tuna
Seared & thinly sliced peppered tuna with mango served with ponzu sauce$18.00
- Blue Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, & flying fish roe wrapped with cucumber$17.00
- Toro Jalapeno
Thin sliced blue fin tuna toro served with yuzu sauce$22.00
- Octopus
Thinly sliced octopus in vinegar sauce served with cucumber$14.00
- Dancing Scallops
Fried scallops with bread crumbs & topped with lobster salad, spicy shrimp, spicy kani, sliced of avocado fish roe, & eel sauce$18.00
- Sushi Pizza
Crispy taco shell top with avocado & spicy tuna, special sauce, scallion & tobiko$17.00
- Crispy Seaweed
Tempura seaweed with spicy tuna or salmon, mango, and avocado on the top & wasabi sauce$16.00
- Ball
Spicy kani, mango, shrimp, wrapped in avocado, topped with chef's special sauce crunchy and caviar$14.00
- mike's special (app)$16.00
- tuna fantastic$17.00
Sushi/Sashimi
- Tuna (Maguro)$8.00
- Albacore Tuna (White Tuna)$8.00
- Salmon (Sake)$8.00
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$8.00
- Baby Yellowtail$12.00
- Cooked Eel (Unagi)$8.00
- Crabstick (Kani)$6.00
- Egg (Tomago)$6.00
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)$7.00
- King Salmon$12.00
- Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)$12.00
- Mediterranean Seabass (Bronzini)$7.00
- Octopus (Tako)$7.00
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) (2pcs)$10.00
- Sea Bream$8.00
- Sea Scallop (Hotate)$10.00
- Shima-aji (Striped Mackerel)$12.00
- Shrimp (Ebi)$7.00
- Aji (Horse Mackerel)$12.00
- Smoked Salmon$9.00
- Squid (Ika)$7.00
- Surf Clam (Hokki-gai)$6.00
- Sweet Shrimp (Ama-ebi) (2pcs)$12.00
- Toro
1 piece$12.00
Naruto Style
Maki/Hand Rolls
- California King
Avocado, cucumber, and king crab$16.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Asparagus & Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Cucumber & Avocado Roll$7.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
- Spicy Kani Roll*$8.00
- California Roll*$8.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spicy Yellowtail$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- Salmon Avocado$9.00
- Tuna Avocado$9.00
- Spider Roll$12.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$9.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll*$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll*$8.00
- Alaskan Roll$8.00
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Rainbow Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, and steamed shrimp top$16.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$8.00
- Spicy Cooked White Fish Roll$8.00
- King Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
- Toro Scallion Roll$15.00
- Boston Roll$8.00
- Chicken Tempura roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$9.00
- Shrimp avocado$9.00
- Kani Roll$7.00
- Spicy shrimp$12.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.00
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
- Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs of sushi on chef's selection & tuna roll$35.00
- Sashimi Deluxe
18 pcs of assorted fish$39.00
- Sushi Sashimi Combo
4 pcs of sushi & 10 pcs of sashimi with a California roll$42.00
- Normandy Love Boat
10 pcs of sushi, 20 pcs of sashimi, 4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 4 albacore, 4 white fish, 1 California & 1 volcano roll$95.00
- American Sushi
3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs yellowtail$32.00
- American Sashimi
5 pcs salmon, 5 pcs tuna, 5 pcs yellowtail$35.00
- Unagi Don
12 pcs of broiled eel served on a bed of seasoned rice & sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds$32.00
- Tekka Don
14 pcs of sliced tuna on a bed of seasoned rice$35.00
- Chirashi
12 pcs of assorted fish on a bed of season rice$35.00
- Sushi for Two
20 pcs sushi, 1 spicy tuna roll & 1 isomaki roll$80.00
Blue Special Rolls
- Iso Maki
6 pieces. Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado & caviar in white seaweed & drizzled, kimchee sauce$15.00
- Volcano
6 pieces. Spicy crunchy tuna, shrimp, avocado inside, and caviar on top$14.00
- Crazy Tuna Roll
8 pieces. Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado inside & sliced tuna, scallions on top, with kimchee sauce$17.00
- Crazy Salmon Roll
8 pieces. Crunchy spicy salmon, avocado inside & sliced salmon scallions on top, with kimchee sauce$17.00
- King Tuna Roll
10 pieces. Seared tuna with spicy mayo on top spicy crunchy tuna & avocado inside$18.00
- Triple Three
10 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado inside wrapped with soy paper, tobiko on top with chef's special sauce$18.00
- Amazing Roll
8 pieces. 2 pcs shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside pepper tuna on top with spicy chili & eel sauce$19.00
- Godzilla Roll
6 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & rice deep fried topped with chef's special spicy sauce & fish roe on top$16.00
- Golden Speder
10 pieces. Soft shell crab, shrimp, eel, cucumber & avocado with golden tobiko on top with soy paper & eel sauce on top$20.00
- Dragon Roll
8 pieces. Eel, cucumber inside with sliced avocado & eel sauce on top$16.00
- Angel Roll
10 pieces. King crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado & tobiko wrapped in soy paper$20.00
- Tiger Roll
8 pieces. Salmon, tuna yellowtail & eel on top tempura flakes, tobiko, scallion & chef's special sauce over the roll spicy tuna inside$19.00
- Bamboo Roll
8 pieces. Spicy crunchy tuna topped with avocado & served with ponzu sauce. No rice / no seaweed$17.00
- Incredible Roll
10 pieces. Spicy lobster salad, eel cucumber & avocado inside topped with crunchy spicy tuna$19.00
- Man in Black Roll
10 pieces. Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, fish roe, Boston lettuce & spicy tuna, eel sauce on top$19.00
- Sweet Heart Roll
10 pieces. Spicy tuna, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with soy bean paper/topped w. Chili sauce$19.00
- B&D Roll
10 pieces. Lobster salad, avocado & crabmeat wrapped with soy paper tuna yellowtail salmon on top drizzled with jalapeno sauce$19.00
- Tuna Delight Roll
10 pieces. Spicy tuna and mango inside & topped with light seared peppered tuna & avocado, served w. Chef's special sauce$19.00
- Surf and Turf Roll
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura & mango inside topped with NY strip & chef's special sauce$18.00
- K T$18.00
- The best$21.00
- Jewel of Normandy$19.00
- Screaming Salmon roll$19.00
- Crazy Sunday$21.00
Tempura
Teriyaki
Udon & Soba Noodles
- Chicken$18.00
- Beef$19.00
- Shrimp$19.00
- Vegetable$16.00
- Nabe Yaki Udon
Chicken, vegetables, fish cake, egg & udon noodles in a clear soup served with 2 shrimp tempura on the side$19.00
- Tempura Udon
Udon noodles in a clear sour served with 2 shrimp tempura & vegetables on the side$18.00
- Seafood
Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, fish cakes & vegetables with udon or soba$22.00
- Plain Soba$8.00
- Plain Udon$8.00
Age Mono with Rice
Tacos
Thai Style / Japanese Curry
Fried Rice
Sushi Platter
- A. 10 Maki Roll Platter
2 California roll, 2 shrimp tempura roll, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 avocado cucumber roll, and 2 salmon avocado roll$80.00
- B. 5 Special Rolls and 4 Regular Rolls
Crazy tuna roll, volcano roll, amazing roll, tuna delight roll, triple three roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll, and salmon avocado roll$120.00
- C. Normandy Platter
15 pieces sushi or chef's selection, 3 special rolls, crazy tuna roll, amazing roll, triple three roll, 6 regular rolls, 2 California roll, 2 spicy tuna, and 2 salmon avocado$160.00
For the Kids
Sides and Sauces
- White Rice$3.00
- Brown Rice$3.50
- Sushi Rice$4.00
- Chicken Breast (1 Piece)$8.00
- Shrimp (1)$2.00
- Avocado (1/2 Piece)$4.00
- Egg (1)$1.00
- Spicy Mayo(2 oz)$1.00
- Eel Sauce(2oz)$1.00
- Ponzu Sauce(2oz)$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce(2oz)$1.00
- Ginger dressing$1.00
- Spicy Mayo(Quart)$20.00
- Salad Dressing(Quart)$16.00
- Pint Salad Dressing$8.00
Today Special
Party Menu
Appetizer & Salad
Entrée
Sushi Platter
- A. 10 Maki Roll Platter
2 California roll, 2 shrimp tempura roll, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 avocado cucumber roll, and 2 salmon avocado roll$80.00
- B. 5 Special Rolls and 4 Regular Rolls
Crazy tuna roll, volcano roll, amazing roll, tuna delight roll, triple three roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll, and salmon avocado roll$120.00
- C. Normandy Platter
15 pieces sushi or chef's selection, 3 special rolls, crazy tuna roll, amazing roll, triple three roll, 6 regular rolls, 2 California roll, 2 spicy tuna, and 2 salmon avocado$160.00