Blue Taleh
Sushi
Sushi App
- *Asharhi Cucumber$13.50
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, & avocado rolled in thinly sliced cucumber served w/ ponzu sauce
- Avocado Salad$13.50
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber in a mayo dressing topped with Tobiko
- Baby Tako$13.95
Seasoned Baby Octopuses
- *Bonsai Cucumber$13.50
Salmon, Kanikama, Tobiko, avocado & spicy mayo rolled in thinly sliced cucumber
- Crispy Salmon Bites$20.95
- *Crispy Toro Bites$22.95
Chopped toro on top of crispy rice, spicy mayo and avocado. Topped with Janpanese sprouts and black tobiko
- Ika Salad$12.75
Seasoned Squid Salad
- Jalapeno Bomb**$17.95
Tempura jalapeno topped with crabmeat salad
- Japanese Quahog$17.95
Crabmeat, mushroom, tobiko, scallion, chopped scallop and spicy mayo toasted till golden
- *Sashimi Appetizer$18.95
3 pcs Tuna, 2 pcs Salmon, 2 pcs Red Snapper
- *Spicy Sashimi Salad*$19.95
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Red Snapper, White Tuna, avocado, & cucumber tossed in spicy mayo, topped w/ tobiko
- *Stuffed Avocado$17.95
Chopped spicy tuna, tobiko, scallion wrapped with avocado
- *Sushi Appetizer$13.95
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Red Snapper
- *Tuna Tataki$16.95
Slightly cooked Tuna served with daikon & ponzu sauce
- *White Tuna Tataki$16.95
Slightly cooked White Tuna with spicy ponzu sauce
- Tako Su$13.50
Thinly sliced cooked Octopus over bed of translucent cucumber sliced w/ seasoned vinegar
- Una Su$13.50
Broiled BBQ Eel, Tobiko & avocado rolled in thinly sliced cucumber w/ seasoned vinegar
- Wrecking Ball$21.95
Lobster in avocado salad topped with torched salmon, taro crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sushi Entrée
- *Chirachi$25.95
A fresh assortment of fish over a bed of sushi rice and rice seasoning
- *Maki Combo$25.95
Spicy Tuna Maki, California Maki & Una-Avo Maki
- *Nigiri Sushi$29.95
Chef's selection of 7 pcs of Nigiri and 6 pcs of Spicy Tuna Maki
- *Sake Don$25.95
Fresh slices of Salmon served simply over a bed of sushi rice and rice seasoning
- *Sashimi Combo$41.95
Chef's selection of 15 pcs of sashimi
- *Sushi and Sashimi Boat$71.95
Chef's selection of 17 pcs of sashimi, 8 pcs Nigiri sushi, Spicy Tuna Maki, California Maki & Ika Salad
- *Sushi and Sashimi Platter$49.95
Chef's selection of 10 pcs of sashimi, 4 pcs Nigiri sushi & California Maki & Ika Salad
- *Tekka Don$25.95
Fresh slices of Tuna served simply over a bed of sushi rice and rice seasoning
- *Una Ju$25.95
Broiled freshwater eel served w/ chef special sauce over a bed of sushi rice and rice seasoning
- Veggie Lover Maki$23.95
Avocado Cucumber Maki, Sweet Potato Tempura Maki & Kanen Maki
Traditional Maki
- Aspara Maki$8.75
Asparagus, carrot, avocado
- Avocado Maki$7.50
- California Maki$9.00
Crabstick, cucumber, avocado
- Kanen Maki$9.50
Tofu skin, Avocado and Carrot
- Kappa Maki$7.50
Cucumber
- Mango Cucumber Maki$8.25
- Modern California Maki$11.25
Shrimp, avocado, tobiko
- *Negihama Maki$9.50
Yellowtail, scallion
- Philladelphia Maki$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Cream Chesse, Cucumber
- *Sake Maki$9.50
Salmon
- *Salmon Avocado Cucumber Maki$11.00
- *Salmon Avocado Maki$10.75
- *Salmon Cucumber Makio$10.75
- Salmon Skin Maki$9.95
Cooked Salmon Skin, Scallion, Cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura Maki$11.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel sauce
- Spicy Kani Maki$9.95
Chpped Kanikama, spicy mayo, crunch
- *Spicy Salmon Maki$10.75
- *Spicy Tuna Maki$10.75
- *Spicy White Tuna Maki$10.75
- Sweet Potato Tempura Maki$8.25
- *Tekka Maki$10.75
Tuna
- *Tuna Avocado Cucumber Maki$11.00
- *Tuna Avocado Maki$10.75
- *Tuna Cucumber Maki$10.75
- Una Avo Maki$10.75
Eel, avocado
- Unakyu Maki$10.75
Eel, cucumber
- *Yellowtial Jalapeno Maki**$10.75
Yellowtail, Jalapeños, crunch & hot sauce
A LA Cart Sushi
- *Ama-Ebi Sushi$11.00
Sweet Shrimp
- *Black Pepper Tuna Sushi$10.00
- Ebi Sushi$9.00
Shrimp
- *Hamachi Sushi$9.00
Yellowtail
- *Hotategai Sushi$11.00
Scallop
- *Ika Sushi$8.00
Squid
- *Ikura Sushi$9.50
Salmon Roe
- Inari Sushi$6.50
Tofu Skin
- Kanikama Sushi$6.50
Crabstick
- *Maguro Sushi$10.00
Tuna
- *Saba Sushi$6.50
Mackerel
- *Sake Sushi$9.00
Salmon
- *Smoked Salmon Sushi$9.00
- *Tai Sushi$8.00
Red Snapper
- Tako Sushi$8.25
Octopus
- Tamago Sushi$6.25
Janpanese Omlette
- Tobiko Sushi$9.00
Flying Fish Roe
- *Toro (Seasonal & Market Price) Sushi$19.95
Tuna Belly
- Unagi Sushi$9.00
Eel
- *White Tuna Sushi$10.00
A La Cart Sashimi
- *Ama-Ebi Sashimi$13.00
Sweet Shrimp
- *Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi$12.00
- Ebi Sashimi$11.00
Shrimp
- *Hamachi Sashimi$11.00
Yellowtail
- *Hotategai Sashimi$13.00
Scallop
- *Ika Sashimi$10.00
Squid
- *Ikura Sashimi$11.50
Salmon Roe
- Inari Sashimi$8.50
Tofu Skin
- Kanikama Sashimi$8.50
Crabstick
- *Maguro Sashimi$12.00
Tuna
- *Saba Sashimi$8.50
Mackerel
- *Sake Sashimi$11.00
Salmon
- *Smoked Salmon Sashimi$11.00
- *Tai Sashimi$10.00
Red Snapper
- Tako Sashimi$10.25
Octopus
- Tamago Sashimi$8.25
Janpanese Omlette
- Tobiko Sashimi$11.00
Flying Fish Roe
- *Toro (Seasonal & Market price) Sashimi$21.95
Tuna Belly
- Unagi Sashimi$11.00
Eel
- *White Tuna Sashimi$12.00
Makimono
- *Alaskan Maki$10.75
salmon, cucumber, avocado & scallion
- Alligator Maki$18.25
Shrimp tempura covered with eel, crabstick, avocado, tobiko, & scallion w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
- *Belly Up Maki$20.25
Chopped spicy tuna, crunch, avocado topped w/ torched Toro, spicy mayo & eel sauce, taro crunch, tobiko & scallion
- Black Dragon Maki$17.25
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and eel rolled topped with black tobiko & eel sauce
- Butterfly Maki$12.95
Shrimp tempura rolled with tobiko & eel sauce
- Caterpillar Maki$16.95
Eel, cucumber & tobiko wrapped in the shape of caterpillar topped with avocado
- Dynamite Crawfish Maki$16.95
Mixed crawfish, mayo, tobiko, pineapple and scallion on top of flash fried avocado roll w/ black tobiko and sprouts topping
- Ebi Mango Maki$18.25
Cooked shrimp, mango, tempura crumb with creamy mango sauce rolled with sliced mango
- *Four Seasons Maki$17.25
Salmon, Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber & spicy mayo, topped w/ orange, green, black, & yellow Tobiko
- *Goldfish Maki$17.25
Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, topped with shrimp, salmon, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- *Hawaii Spicy Maki$17.25
Eel cucumber, covered with salmon, avocado, yellowtail, eel sauce & spicy mayo
- *Kiss of Fire Maki**$17.25
Spicy Tuna & tempura flakes, topped w/ Salmon, White Tuna, Jalapeños, green tobiko, & Chili Sauce
- Krazy Maki$12.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Lobster Tempura Maki$21.95
Lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo, mango, topped w/eel sauce
- Lowell Maki$16.75
Yellowtail, crabstick, avocado, scallion, tobiko in double layers tempura rolls & eel sauce
- Raider Maki$16.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber covered with avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- *Rainbow Maki$16.75
California roll inside topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, yellowtail & avocado
- *Rattlesnake Maki$17.25
Tuna, cucumber & tobiko, topped with eel, avocado with eel sauce & spicy mayo
- *Red Dragon Maki$18.25
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel sauce rolled, topped w/ tuna, tobiko & spicy mayo
- *Scrumptious Maki$18.25
Chopped scallop, crabmeat, spicy mayo, crunch topped w/ torched yellowtail, sprouts & scallion
- *Soy Wrap Special Maki$19.25
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Mango wrapped in Soybean, w/spicy mayo & eel sauce on the side
- Soylicious Maki$18.95
Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, tobiko, mango & avocado wrapped in tiger design soy paper top w/ Japanese mayo
- *Spicy Scallop Maki*$13.95
Scallop, cucumber, spicy mayo & tempura crumb
- Spicy Dragon Maki**$17.75
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese inside topped w/ tilapia, Korean spices baked to perfection
- Spider Maki$16.25
Deep fried jumbo softshell crab, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- *Sun Maki$18.25
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/ red, green & black tobiko, crunch, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- *Taboo Maki$18.25
Shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped w/ chopped spicy tuna & tempura crumb
- *The Barking Crab Maki$19.00
Avocado, crab meat, tempura flake and spicy mayo, topped with torched pepper tuna
- *Tuna Tostadas$16.95
Chopped tuna, cilantro, onion, tomato over crunchy flatted roll topped w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Vocano Maki*$19.95
Spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo topped w/scallop, crabstick, tobiko & lightly torched
- What the Eel Maki$19.25
White tuna, eel, & asparagus, dipped & fried in tempura batter, topped w/ eel sauce & spicy Mayo
Starters
Appetizer
- Blue T Sampler$24.00
Combination of fried Shumai & Gyoza, Chicken Satay, Crispy Thai Rolls & Veggie Tempura served w/ variety of special house sauces
- Chicken Satay$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served w peanut sauce
- Chicken Wing$14.95
Thai style chicken wing, deep-fried served w/ sweet chili garlic sauce
- Crab Rangoon$9.95
Crabmeat, cream cheese & carrot wrapped in wonton skin deep-fried till golden served w/ sweet sauce
- Crispy Shrimp Roll$14.95
Shrimp wrapped in eggroll skin with minced chicken & Veggies, deep-fried served w/ sweet sauce.
- Crispy Thai Roll$11.95
Minced Thai style minced chicken & vegetable rolls served w/ sweet sauce.
- Golden Calamari$13.95
Lightly battered, deep-fried till golden served with sweet sauce
- Gyoza$8.25
Choice of steamed of fried Pork and vegetable dumpling served w/soy ginger sauce
- Scallion Pancake*$8.25
Crispy scallion pancake served w/ green curry sauce☼
- Shumai$8.25
Choice of steamed of fried Shrimp & veggie dumpling served w/ soy ginger sauce
Vegetarian Appetizer
- Chive Dumpling*$8.95
Choice of steamed or fried, served with chili soy sauce☼
- Crispy Veggie Roll$10.95
Mixed shredded vegetables wrapped in eggroll skins served with sweet sauce
- Edamame$8.95
Steamed green soybeans, lightly salted
- Love Triagle$8.95
Golden fried tofu triangles served with sweet sauce & crushed peanuts
- Summer Roll$10.95
Shreded lettuce, carrot with cucumber, tofu and vermecelli noodle wrapped in soft rice skin paper. Served with peanut sauce.
- Veggie Sampler$24.00
Combination of Veggie Tempura, Crispy Veggie Rolls, Love Triangles & Edamame w/ a variety of house sauces
- Veggie Tempura$11.95
Lightly battered & deep-fried assorted vegetables served w/ tempura sauce and sweet sauce
Soup
- Chicken Coconut Soup$6.95
AKA Tom Kha Gai, chicken soup in coconut milk and lemon juice with fresh mushroom, cilantro, and scallion
- Dumpling Soup$6.95
Shrimp & vegetable dumplings with shredded snow pea, carrot, scallion, cilantro and egg in a clear broth
- Glass Noodle Soup$6.95
Bean thread noodle with shredded lettuce, cilantro and scallion in a clear broth, w/ choice of shrimp or tofu or veg or chicken
- Hot and Sour Soup**$6.95
The famous Thai Tom Yum soup with mushroom, scallion and cilantro, w/ choice of chicken or shrimp or veggie or tofu
- Miso$4.25
Tofu, seaweed, & scallion with miso broth
Salad
- Papaya Salad*$13.95
Shredded papaya, carrot, tomato, string bean, fresh chili, peanut topped w/ cooked shrimp, tossed in lime juice & Thai sauce
- Seawee Salad$7.95
Ocean vegetable seasoned w/ white sesame, red pepper, & rice vinegar
- Simple Green Salad$6.95
Lettuce, shredded carrot, shredded snow peas and tomatoes served w/ choice of peanut sauce or ginger dressing
Side Order
- Side White Rice$3.95
- Side Brown Rice$3.95
- Side Sticky Rice$4.50
- Side Sushi Rice$4.50
- Side Steamed Noodle$6.00
- Side Steamed Mixed Veggies$7.00
- Side Sweet Sauce$2.00
- Side Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Side Ginger Dressing$2.00
- Side Soy Ginger$2.00
- Side Tempura Sauce$2.00
- Side Ponzu Sauce$2.00
- Side Eel Sauce$2.00
- Side Spicy Mayo$2.00
- Side French Fries$3.95
- Extra$1.00
Entrees
Noodle Dishes
- Chicken Yakisoba$18.00
Egg noodle with chicken, yakisoba sauce, carrot, zucchini, onion & scallion
- Chow Fun Noodle$16.00
Chow fun noodle stir fried protein of your choice topped cilantro & scallion served on bed of lettuce & fried garlic
- Crazy Noodle**$16.00
Wide rice noodle stir fried w/ Thai hot chili sauce, egg, sweet basil & mixed vegetables
- Crispy Pad Thai$16.00
Crispy egg noodle stir fried w/ egg, scallion, ground peanut, bean sprout & special homemade Pad Thai sauce
- Krystal Pad Thai$16.00
Clear, thin glass noodle stir fried w/ egg, scallion, ground peanut, bean sprout & special homemade Pad Thai Sauce sauce
- Lomein$16.00
Lo Mein noodle stir fried w/ carrot, broccoli & scallion with chef special sauce
- Pad See Ew$16.00
Wide rice noodle stir fried w/ egg, Chinese broccoli & sweet soy sauce
- Pad Thai$16.00
Rice noodles stir fried w/ egg, bean sprout, and scallion, ground peanut & special homemade Pad Thai sauce
- Rad Na$16.00
Wide rice noodle stir fried w/ Chinese broccoli & special brown gravy sauce
- Shrimp Udon Stir Fried$20.00
Udon noodles with homemade brown sauce with shrimp & broccoli topped with tempura flake
Rice Dishes
- Basil Fried Rice*$16.00
Fried rice w/ egg, sweet basil, onion, snow pea, and red pepper & Thai chili sauce
- House Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice w/ egg, green pea, onion, carrot, scallion & tomato
- Indonesian Fried Rice$24.00
Rice stirred fried with red hot chili paste with onion, green & red pepper, hot pepper topped with crispy fried chicken
- Mango Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice w/ egg, mango, cashew nut, onion, ginger, scallion, red pepper, green pea, tomato & curry powder
- Pineapple Fried Ride$16.00
Fried rice w/ egg, onion, pineapple, green pea, tomato, raisin, scallion, red pepper & curry powder
- Green Curry Fried Rice W/ Crispy Chicken*$24.00
Fried rice with green curry, egg, zucchini, string bean, bamboo slice opped with crispy chicken
- Crispy Chicken with Ginger Rice$23.00
Served with sweet chili sauce and chicken stock broth
- Honey Roasted Pork & Sweet Sausage$18.95
Served with Jasmine rice, special gravy, hard boiled egg, cucumber
Curry Dishes
- Choo Chee Curry* (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Choo chee curry w/ coconut milk, green pea, snow pea, green & red pepper, zucchini, onion, & tomato
- Green Curry** (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Green curry w/ coconut milk, bamboo slice, eggplant, zucchini, green & red pepper & sweet basil
- Massaman Curry* (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Massaman curry w/ coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot, tomato & roasted peanut
- Panang Curry** (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Panang curry w/ coconut milk, string bean, carrot, snow pea, green pea, green & red pepper, lime leave, sweet basil
- Red Curry** (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Red curry w/ coconut milk, bamboo slice, string bean, green pepper, red pepper, carrots & sweet basil
- Yellow Curry** (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Yellow curry w/ coconut milk, onion, carrot, green & red pepper, zucchini, tomato & pineapple
Creat Your Own
- Broccoli Stir Fry (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Special prepared sauce stir fried w/ broccoli, mushroom & carrot
- Cashew Nuts Stir Fry (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Chef’s special sauce w/ cashew nut, carrot, onion, broccoli, red & green pepper, mushroom, string bean, zucchini, snow pea and scallion
- Chili and Garlic* (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Chopped chili & garlic stir fried w/ tomato paste, ginger, carrot, onion, broccoli, red & green pepper, mushroom, string bean, zucchini, snow pea & scallion
- Ginger and Scallion* (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Stir fried w/ oyster sauce, onion, mushroom, carrot, green & red pepper, hot pepper, ginger & scallion
- Pineapple Pepper Stir Fry (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Curry powder cooked w/ onion, carrot, green & red pepper, baby corn, tomato and scallion, in Thai sauce
- Snow Pea Stir Fry (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
In Thai garlic sauce w/ onion, mushroom, carrot, pineapple, red and green peppers, scallion & tomato
- Spicy Sweet and Sour* (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Hot chili & sweet and sour sauce stir fried w/ carrot, onion, broccoli, red & green pepper, mushroom, string bean, zucchini, snow pea, scallion and pineapple
- Sweet and Sour (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Stir fried carrot, onion, broccoli, red & green pepper, mushroom, string bean, zucchini, snow pea, scallion and pineapple w/ homemade sweet & sour sauce
- Sweet Basil** (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Stir fried w/ homemade hot basil sauce w/ onion, green & red pepper, carrot, bamboo sliced & basil leave
- Tamarind Sauce (does not come w/ rice)$17.00
Thai sweet & sour tamarind sauce stir fried w/ onion, mushroom, carrot, scallion, red & green pepper, zucchini, pineapple & ginger sliced
Thai Specialty Dishes
- BBQ Chicken$24.00
Grilled chicken tender with steamed mixed veggies served with peanut sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Mango Curry**$25.00
Chicken & Shrimp w/ yellow coconut curry, mango, zucchini, onion, green & red pepper, carrot & tomato
- Chicken Asparagus$24.00
Stir fried chicken with asparagus, mushroom, onion, carrot, tomato & cashew nut in special sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$24.00
Stirred fried ground chicken in house special soy sauce w/string bean served w/ lettuce leaves & hot sauce
- Chicken Spicy Peanut Sauce$24.00
Chicken sautéed in special spicy peanut sauce w/ snow pea, broccoli & red pepper
- Chili Duck*$28.00
Half boneless crispy duck in Thai hot sweet & sour flavored sauce w/ pineapple, green &red pepper, carrot, onion,
- Chili Fish*$28.00
Tilapia filet coated with a light crust, fried golden, served w/ a sauce of sautéed diced onion, green & red pepper, tomato, hot chili sauce, garnished with crisp basil leave
- Chop Chop Chicken*$24.00
Ground chicken stir fried w/ long hot pepper, red & green pepper, onion, sweet basil & Thai chili sauce
- Double Crispy**$24.00
Stir fried green & red pepper, hot pepper, onion, basil in hot chili sauce over the bed of crispy chicken topped with crispy basil leaves
- Duck Panang**$28.00
Half boneless crispy duck over Panang curry w/ green pea, snow pea, red & green pepper and asparagus
- Grilled Salmon & Cucumber Mango Salad*$27.00
Grilled salmon filet topped w/ mango-cucumber salad with slightly hot sweet and sour sauce
- Pleasure Isand$28.00
Soft shell crab, shrimp, squid sautéed in Thai southern style sauce w/ eggplant, mushroom, onion, red & green pepper over a bed of salad
- Racha Trio*$26.00
Sauté thinly sliced beef, chicken & pork in light plum sauce w/ pineapple, tomato, snow pea, mushroom, red pepper, & baby corn
- Salmon Choo Chee*$27.00
Grilled salmon filet w/ choo chee curry, asparagus, onion, mushroom, green & red pepper, snow pea, green pea & tomato
- Seafood Madness*$28.00
Sautéed shrimp, scallop, squid & green mussel in Chef's spicy sauce w/ onion, mushroom & scallion over a bed of salad
- Spicy Duck Curry**$28.00
Half boneless crispy duck w/ chili paste coconut curry w/ string bean, tomato, broccoli, green & red pepper, hot pepper & pineapple
- Spicy Eggplant*$24.00
Stir Fried Chinese Eggplant with steamed tofu, ground chicken, green, red and long hot peppers and basil leaves in Thai chili sauce
- Tamarind Duck$28.00
Half boneless crispy duck sautéed w/ onion, mushroom, carrot, red & green pepper, zucchini, pineapple, & sliced ginger
Tempura/Teriyaki
Noodle Soups
Gluten Free Menu
- (GF) Edamame$8.95
Steamed green soybeans, lightly salted
- (GF) Love Triangle$8.95
Golden fried tofu triangles served with sweet sauce & crushed peanuts
- (GF) Summer Roll$10.95
Shreded lettuce, carrot with cucumber, tofu and vermecelli noodle wrapped in soft rice skin paper. Served with Sweet Sauce
- (GF) Miso Soup$4.25
Tofu, seaweed, & scallion with miso broth
- (GF) Chicken Coconut soup$6.95
AKA Tom Kha Gai, chicken soup in coconut milk and lemon juice with fresh mushroom, cilantro, and scallion
- (GF) Simple Green Salad$6.95
Lettuce, shredded carrot, shredded snow peas and tomatoes served w/ choice of peanut sauce or ginger dressing
- (GF) Papaya Salad*$13.95
Shredded papaya, carrot, tomato, string bean, fresh chili, peanut topped w/ cooked shrimp, tossed in lime juice & Thai sauce
- (GF) *Sushi Appetizer (4 pcs)$13.95
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Red Snapper
- (GF) *Bonsai Cucumber$13.50
Salmon, avocado & spicy mayo rolled in thinly sliced cucumber
- (GF) Avocado Salad$13.50
Avocado and cucumber in a mayo dressing
- (GF) *Sashimi Appetizer (8 pcs)$18.95
3 pcs Tuna, 2 pcs Salmon, 2 pcs Red Snapper
- (GF)*Spicy Sashimi Salad$19.95
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Red Snapper, White Tuna, avocado, & cucumber tossed in spicy mayo
- (GF) *Sake Don$25.95
Fresh slices of Salmon served simply over a bed of sushi rice
- (GF) *Tekka Don$25.95
Fresh slices of Tuna served simply over a bed of sushi rice
- (GF) Chicken & Shrimp Mango Curry**$25.00
Chicken & Shrimp w/ yellow coconut curry, mango, zucchini, onion, green & red pepper, carrot & tomato
- (GF) Grilled Salmon & Mango- Cucumber Salad*$27.00
Grilled salmon filet topped w/ mango-cucumber salad with slightly hot sweet and sour sauce
- (GF) *Salmon Choo Chee$27.00
Grilled salmon filet w/ choo chee curry, asparagus, onion, mushroom, green & red pepper, snow pea, green pea & tomato
- (GF) Pad Thai$16.00
Rice noodles stir fried w/ egg, bean sprout, and scallion, ground peanut & special homemade Pad Thai sauce
- (GF) Crystal Pad Thai$16.00
Clear, thin glass noodle stir fried w/ egg, scallion, ground peanut, bean sprout & special homemade Pad Thai Sauce sauce
- (GF) Massaman Curry* (Does NOT come with rice)$16.00
Massaman curry w/ coconut milk, potato, sweet potato, onion, carrot, tomato & roasted peanut
- (GF) Yellow Curry** (Does NOT come wth Rice$16.00
Yellow curry w/ coconut milk, onion, carrot, green & red pepper, zucchini, tomato & pineapple
- (GF) Green Curry** (Does NOT come with rice)$16.00
Green curry w/ coconut milk, bamboo slice, eggplant, zucchini, green & red pepper & sweet basil
- (GF) Red Curry** (Does NOT come with rice)$16.00
Red curry w/ coconut milk, bamboo slice, string bean, green pepper, red pepper, carrots & sweet basil
- (GF) Panang Curry** (Does NOT come with rice)$16.00
Panang curry w/ coconut milk, string bean, carrot, snow pea, green pea, green & red pepper, lime leave, sweet basil
- (GF) Choo Chee Curry* (Does NOT come with rice)$16.00
Choo chee curry w/ coconut milk, green pea, snow pea, green & red pepper, zucchini, onion, & tomato
- (GF) Aspara Maki$8.75
Asparagus, carrot, avocado
- (GF) Avocado Maki$7.50
- (GF) Avocado Cucumber Maki$8.25
- (GF) Kappa Maki (Cucumber)$7.50
- (GF) Mango Cucumber Maki$8.25
- (GF) Modern California Maki$11.25
Shrimp, avocado
- (GF) *Negihama Maki$9.50
Yellowtail & scallion
- (GF) Philladelphia Maki$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Cream Chesse, Cucumber
- (GF) *Sake Maki (Salmon)$9.50
Salmon
- (GF) *Salmon Avocado Maki$10.75
Salmon and avocado
- (GF) *Salmon Avocado Cucumber Maki$10.75
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
- (GF) *Spicy Salmon Maki$10.75
Salmon, Cucumber w/ spicy mayo
- (GF) *Spicy Tuna Maki$10.75
Tuna, Cucumber w/ spicy mayo
- (GF) *Spicy White Tuna Maki$10.75
Tuna, Cucumber w/ spicy mayo
- (GF) *Tekka Maki (Tuna)$10.75
Tuna
- (GF) *Tuna Avocado Maki$10.75
Tuna and avocado
- (GF) *Tuna Cucumber Maki$10.75
Tuna and cucumber
- (GF) *Toro Sushi (Seasonal & Market Price)
Tuna belly
- (GF) Ebi Sushi (Shrimp)$9.00
Shrimp
- (GF) *Hamachi Sushi (Yellow tail)$9.00
Yellow Tail
- (GF) *Hotategai Sushi (Scallop)$11.00
Scallop
- (GF) *Ika Sushi (Squid)$8.00
Squid
- (GF) *Maguro Sushi (Tuna)$10.00
Tuna
- (GF) *Saba Sush i(Mackerel)$6.50
Mackerel
- (GF) *Smoked Salmon Sushi$9.00
Smoked salmon
- (GF) *Sake Sushi (Salmon)$9.00
Salmon
- (GF) *Tai Sushi (Red Snapper)$8.00
Red Snapper
- (GF) Tako Sushi (Octopus)$8.25
Octopus
- (GF) *White Tuna Sushi$10.00
- (GF) *Black Pepper Tuna Sushi$10.00
- (GF)*Alaskan Maki$10.75
Salmon, cucumber, avocado & scallion
- (GF)*Soy Wrap Special$19.25
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Mango wrapped in Soybean wrap w/spicy mayo on the side
Desserts
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Orange Soda$4.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Poland Spring$2.00
- Roy Roger$4.25
- Saratoga (sparkling) - Large$6.25
- Saratoga (sparking) - Small$4.25
- Shirley Temple$4.25
- Soda$4.00
- Soda splash Cran$4.25
- Sprite$4.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.95
- Thai Iced Tea$4.95
- Tonic Water$4.00
- Unsweeten Iced Tea$4.00
- Virgin Diaquiri$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
- Hot Thai Tea$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Hot Green Tea$4.00
- Hot Lipton Tea$4.00
- Hot Decaf Fruit Tea (Raspberry, Black Cherry, Peach, Blueberry)$4.00
- Hot Cocoa$4.00
- Pot of Tea$8.00
- Cranberry splash soda$4.25