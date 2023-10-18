Blue Waybo 511 SPRING STREET
Full Menu
Appetizers
Cajun favorite boudin. This unique twist is mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, breaded & fried. Served with our house ranch horseradish
Applewood smoked duck bacon, charred sweet corn and cream cheese fills crescent shaped wontons. Served with a pepper jelly sauce reduction
Homemade!! Shrimp, crab, & Parmesan cheese with tortilla chips
A heaping bowl full of crispy fried popcorn shrimp with firecracker sauce
Fried crab cakes atop green tomatoes smothered with crawfish cream sauce
Pepper Jack cheese deep-fried
Green tomatoes hand cut and deep-fried. Finished with crawfish Julie sauce
Sandwiches
Thinly sliced sirloin with grilled onions, peppers, mayo, and Swiss cheese on toasted artisan bread
A half pound of Angus beef, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomatoes on a sour dough
Eight oz of Angus beef, fried crab cake, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce
Toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, & sliced pickles
Grilled tortillas with lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese. Topped with geaux sauce
Salads
Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis
Sides
Desserts
Entrées
Local hand crafted blue crab cakes grilled with butter and Cajun spices. Finished with crawfish Julie
Cheese grits, jumbo blackened shrimp, onions, andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce and crispy bacon. Side salad only
USDA Angus beef ground daily and cooked to order topped with beef gravy, grilled onions, & mushrooms
Red drum with Creole seasonings paired with grilled shrimp
Atlantic salmon blackened and smoked topped with a light Orleans cream
Local catfish filets bronzed with Cajun spices and smothered in crawfish Julie
Pastas
Blackened chicken on creamy Alfredo atop linguine pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with Alfredo sauce
Savory cream base with crawfish, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, fresh garlic, green onion, & creole spices
Platters
Local catfish, crab cake, jumbo shrimp, and stuffed crab
MS farm raised whole catfish deep-fried
Hand crafted cakes deep-fried
Shrimp, hand battered and dusted in seasoned flour and fried golden
Deep-fried local catfish
Two deep-fried catfish and six jumbo shrimp
Steamers
1 lb of wild caught royal red shrimp
1 snow crab cluster & ½ lb jumbo shrimp
A half pound of wild caught royal reds and jumbo shrimp
1/2 lb jumbo shrimp
2 Dungeness crab clusters and 1 lb jumbo shrimp
1 Dungeness crab clusters & 1/2 lb jumbo shrimp
1 lb steamed and peeled shrimp
1 lb of jumbo steamed shrimp
Catering Menu
Catering Soups & Salads
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Served with garlic bread
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Catering Entrées
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Catering Pastas
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Catering Dessert
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
