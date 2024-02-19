Blueberry Kitchen + Tap 400 Main Boulevard East
Starters
- Fried Calamari$6.00
Fried Calamari served with Spicy mayo.
- Tangy Cauliflower$6.00
Tangy orange flavored fried Cauliflower served with Cilantro sauce.
- Boom Boom Shrimps$14.00
Fried shrimp with our signature boom boom sauce
- Blueberry Sliders$15.00
Three Mini beef burgers with our signature blueberry sauce
- Ultimate Nachos$15.00
Crisp Tortilla chips layered with black bean, Pico, jalapeno, green onion, Queso, melted cheddar and sour cream. Add Guacamole, Grilled Chicken or Steak $4
- Fried Coins$5.00
Fried Hot pepper and Pickle served with ranch.
- Grilled Octopus$23.00
- Giant Pretzel$5.00
- Duck Legs$18.00
Our signature Duck Wings tossed in signature sweet chili sauce served with Ranch
- E-Wings$14.00
Our Slow-roasted Wings with your choice of sauce.
Salads & Bowl
- House Cesar Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine tossed in a Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and Garlic croutons.
- Salmon Salad$22.00
Grilled Salmon tossed on spring mix, asparagus, corn and cherry tomatoes served with house dressing.
- Mediterranean Steak Salad$23.00
Steak seasoned in brown sugar bourbon over spring mix, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, served with balsamic vinegar dressing.
- Multigrain chicken Bowl$18.00
Grilled Chicken on Quinoa salad, Seasoned black bean, Pico de Gallo, Corn, avocado, cilantro, Lime Juice, salt & Pepper with ranch dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Signature Cheesesteak Burger$16.00
Steak patty with melted American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion on toasted brioche bun with steak fries
- Borderland Burger$18.00
A flame-grilled Steak Patty topped with melted pepper jack cheese, leaf lettuce, jalapenos, tomato, red onion & spicy mayo on toasted brioche bun with steak fries.
- Salmon Burger$18.00
Coleslaw, onion, avocado, provolone cheese & tartar sauce on toasted brioche bun with steak fries
- Swiss Steak Burger$18.00
Steak patty topped with Sautéed mushrooms & onions, melted provolone on toasted brioche bun with steak fries.
- Teriyaki Chicken Burger$16.00
A tender grilled chicken breast glazed with a tangy and sweet teriyaki sauce served on a toasted brioche bun, provolone cheese, sliced pineapple, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & drizzle of teriyaki mayo.
- Impossible Burger$17.00
topped with melted American cheese, leaf lettuce, Pickles, tomato & red onion on toasted brioche bun with steak fries
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$15.00
Topped with sautéed onion & pepper with melted american cheese on toasted sourdough bread
- Club Sandwich$17.00
Sliced turkey breast with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on sourdough bread
Entree
- Chicken Tenders$19.00
Crispy chicken tenders with steak fries & BBQ Sauce
- Rib Eye Steak$29.00
16oz steak served with grilled squash, asparagus & smashed potatoes.
- Roasted Salmon$26.00
Served with grilled potatoes & Brussel sprouts.
- Mahi Mahi$24.00
served with jasmine rice, squash and tartar sauce
- Sea Food Plate$35.00
Mussels, Scallop, Shrimp, Calamari, potato & corn served on seafood base
- Blueberry's Half Chicken$21.00
Garlic and herb marinade, skin on chicken breast server w roasted garlic mash potato and grilled vegetable
From The Street
- Taco Of The Town$16.00
Three corn tacos with your choice of meat topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce & cilantro Sauce.
- Fajitas$17.00
Classic fajitas served with Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese and warm tortilla. Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Duo Combo, Trio Combo
- Quesadilla$15.00
Chicken or Steak quesadilla served with guacamole and Sour Cream.
- Street Corns$10.00
Three Tex-Mex style street corns topped with parmesan cheese.