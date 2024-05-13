The Bluebird 500 Delaware Avenue
Coffee/Teas
- Brewed Coffee (sm - 12 oz)$3.25
Lavazza Brew
- Brewed Coffee (Large 16oz)$3.75
- Brewed Decaf Coffee (sm 12 oz)$3.25
Lavazza Brew
- Brewed Decaf Coffee (Large 16oz)$3.75
- Espresso$3.00
Lavazza espresso
- Double Espresso$5.00
Lavazza
- Cappucino$5.00
Lavazza cappuccino
- Latte$5.00
Mighty Leaf
- Hot Tea$4.50
Mighty Leaf
- Joe To Go$28.00Out of stock
- Cortado$5.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Americano$4.00
- Macchiatto$4.00
- London Fog$5.00
Cold Beverages
- Boylans Soda$3.00
- Fiji Water$3.50
- Poland Springs Water$2.50
- San Pelligrino Sparkling Water$3.00
- Fresh Squeezed OJ$4.50Out of stock
squeezed in-house
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.50Out of stock
squeezed in-house
- House Cold Brewed Coffee$4.00
- House Brewed Iced Tea$3.00
brewed China MIst
- Naked Juice$6.50
- frozen specialty sm 12 oz$6.00Out of stock
- frozen specialty large 16 oz$7.50Out of stock
Breakfast Baked Goods
- Croissant$4.00
Freshly baked in-house
- Almond croissant$5.00
- Pain au chocolat$5.00
rich chocolate baked in croissant dough
- Maple Pecan Butter Danish$5.50Out of stock
- Greek yoghurt cherry danish$5.50Out of stock
- leek parmesan pastry$5.50
- Margherita pastry$5.50Out of stock
- spinach and feta pastry$5.50Out of stock
- Bagels$2.75
- muffin blueberry$3.75Out of stock
- muffin corn$3.75Out of stock
- muffin chocolate$4.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00Out of stock
Grab 'n Go
Breakfast meals
- Quiche- asparagus, tomatoes, gruyere$8.00
- Quiche- ham, shiitake mushroom braised leeks$9.00
- Brioche Breakfast Sandwich$9.85Out of stock
Scrambled eggs, VT cheddar and applewood smoked bacon, on toasted brioche bun
- Pain Perdu$8.50Out of stock
French Toast casserole baked with fresh pineapple
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.25Out of stock
Scrambled eggs, VT cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado , & baby arugula on a croissant
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, & creamy scrambled eggs, served on sourdough with herbed dressing.
- Breakfast Panino$12.50
Creamy scrambled eggs with Smithfield smoked ham, spinach, oven-dried tomatoes and aged provolone pressed in a ciabatta roll
- Duck Confit Hash$15.00
Butternut squash, redskin potatoes, baby kale and sun-dried peppers sauteed with duck confit topped with 2 poached eggs
Lunch Sandwiches
- Turkey / Avocado Sandwich$12.25
Smoked Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, oven dried tomatoes, herbed dressing, baguette
- Senza Sandwich$11.50
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, crispy onion relish, on baguette
- Tacchino Sandwich$12.25
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha aioli, and tomato-onion relish, on baguette
- Short Rib Sandwich$13.00
braised short rib, aged Vermont cheddar, and horseradish relish, pickled cabbage on ciabatta roll
- Pressed Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Fontina, VT cheddar, Parmesan, oven-dried tomato, roasted garlic, Dijon mustard and herb spread, on ciabatta
- Chicken Pita$12.25
Grilled herbed chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and avocado dressing, in a pita
- Roasted Salmon Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
Roasted salmon served with herbed mayo, arugula, red onion, pickled red cabbage, and oven-dried tomato, on a baguette
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Hand chopped grilled chicken breast tossed with herbs, craisins and shallots, with mayonnaise and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain baguette
- Curried Cauliflower & Hummus Sandwich$11.50
Curried cauliflower, toasted almonds, spicy hummus, roasted red peppers, golden raisins, arugula in a whole wheat wrap
- Caprese Sandwich$11.50
Fresh mozzarella, oven-dried tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto, on ciabatta
Tartines
- Prosciutto and Fig Tartine$11.00
Fig jam, gorgonzola spread, arugula, prociutto di Parma
- Smoked Salmon Tartine$11.00
Chevre spread with red onion, capers and alfalfa sprouts
- Mushroom Tartine$12.00Out of stock
Minced Exotic mushroom spread, arugula, truffle oil and shaved grana Padano
- Ricotta with Fruit Tartine$9.00
With fresh berries and local honey pomegranate glaze
- Ricotta with Prosciutto Tartine$13.00
With fresh berries and local honey pomegranate glaze with speck (smoked prosciutto)
Bowls
- Crunchy Bowl$9.50
Quinoa base with Kalamata olive tepenade, a blend of crunchy greens including baby Kale, Brussels sprouts and radicchio topped with crispy chili Onions
- Toasty Italian Bowl$9.50
Toasted Orzo pasta salad base, with ratatouille, fresh tomatoes, marinated olives and fresh basil
- Southern Winter Bowl$9.50
Basmati rice, Marinated black beans, mesclun greens, guac, spicy chipotle dressing
Salads
Office Catering From The BlueBird
- Feed The Flock Breakfast for 10$200.00
10-mini danish 4-bagels(1 of each variety) 2-quarts of fresh fruit 2-quarts fresh squeezed OJ 1-96 oz lavazza joe-to-go
- Bagel Box for 10$70.00
3-plain bagels 3-everything bagels 3-sesame seed bagels 3-cinnamon raisen bagels 1-pint of whipped cream cheese 1-cup house made confiture +add smoked salmon(6 slices)-$12.00
- Breakfast Pastry Box for 10$120.00
12-mini danishes 6-mini croissants 6-mini muffins 1-cup whipped butter 1-cup house made confiture
- Breakfast Quiche Box for 10$75.00
1-asparagus, oven dried tomato, gruyere(full size quiche) 1-smoked ham, mushrooms, leeks(full size quiche) 2-quarts of fresh fruit
- Add To Your Order Breakfast
- Lunch Sandwich Box for 10$170.00
- Lunch Quiche Box for 10$150.00
- Small Fruit Tray$80.00
- Large Fruit Tray$125.00
- Small Veggie Tray$65.00
- Large Veggie Tray$95.00
- Small Cheese Tray$135.00
- Large Cheese Tray$185.00