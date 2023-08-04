COFFEE MENU

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

$4.99+

A latte and is made up of ice, a shot of espresso, cold milk and a flavor of your choice

Frappe

$4.99+

Blended iced coffee

Iced Mocha

$4.99+

An iced mocha combines espresso with milk and chocolate flavoring

Cold Brew

$3.99+

chilled coffee made from grounds that have been steeped in room-temperature or cold water for several hours. + high in caffeine

Iced Breve

$4.99+

An iced breve is made of espresso coffee and half-and-half. Similar to an iced latte

Iced Americano

$3.99+

An iced americano is made of espresso and cold water, iced black coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Latte

$6.50+

hot espresso with steamed milk, topped with foamed milk and a flavor of your choice

Hot Mocha

$6.50+

Mocha is a caffeinated beverage that combines espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

Hot Breve

$6.50+

A breve is an espresso-based drink made with steamed half-and-half instead of milk.

Hot Americano

$4.50+

An Americano is hot water over one or two espresso shots, resulting in a drink of similar volume and strength to regular coffee / black coffee

Cappuccino

$6.50

Only comes in 12oz A cappuccino has an even distribution of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk making it the espresso taste stronger than a latte

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Double Espresso Shot

$4.25

Iced Tea

Iced Chai

$5.99+

A sweetened blend of chai spices, including cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg, combined with milk.

Iced Matcha

$5.99+

Matcha is mixed together with cold milk, served over ice.

Iced Green Tea

$2.99+

Iced Black Tea

$2.99+

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$4.50+

Hot Tea

Hot Chai

$5.50+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam

Hot Matcha

$5.50+

Green tea powder combined with hot water and steamed milk

Hot Green Tea

$2.99+

Hot Black Tea

$2.99+

Not Coffee

Lemonade

$4.50+

Sparkling Water

$4.99+

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Cup of water

$1.00

Iced Signatures

Iced Texas Pecan

$4.99+

Butter Pecan Latte

Iced Cosmic Cowgirl

$4.99+

White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Campfire

$4.99+

Marshmallow, Cinnamon, Chocolate Latte

Iced Rocky Road

$4.99+

Marshmallow, Chocolate, Butter Pecan Latte

Iced Lavender Honeybee

$5.50+

Lavender, Honey Latte

Iced Cowboy

$4.99+

Smooth vanilla Latte with a bit of cinnamon spice

Hot Signatures

Hot Texas Pecan

$5.50+

Butter Pecan Latte

Hot Cosmic Cowgirl

$5.50+

White Chocolate Mocha

Hot Campfire

$5.50+

Marshmallow, Cinnamon, Chocolate Latte

Hot Rocky Road

$5.50+

Marshmallow, Chocolate, Butter Pecan Latte

Hot Lavender Honeybee

$6.00+

Lavender, Honey Latte

Hot Cowboy

$6.50+

Warm Vanilla Latte with a bit of cinnamon spice

SEASONAL MENU

FALL

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.99+

Pumpkin, Cinnamon Spice Iced Latte

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50+

Pumpkin, Cinnamon Spice Hot Latte

Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.99+

Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Maple Iced Latte with Cinnamon Dust on top

Hot Cinnamon Bun Latte

$6.50+

Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Maple Hot Latte with Cinnamon Dust on top

Iced Maple Texas Dream Latte

$4.99+

Butter Pecan, Maple Iced Latte

Hot Maple Texas Dream Latte

$6.50+

Butter Pecan, Maple Hot Latte

Iced Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte

$4.99+

Pumpkin, Marshmallow Latte with Cinnamon Dust on top

Hot Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte

$6.50+

Pumpkin, Marshmallow Latte with Cinnamon Dust on Top

RETAIL

T-SHIRTS

Gray Team Roper

$30.00

Blue Team Roper

SWEATSHIRTS

Grey EST 2021

$45.00

Navy Square Logo

$45.00

ADDITONAL

LOGO Sticker

$2.00

CAPS

Gray/Blue Richardson Square Logo

$30.00

Tan/White Richardson Square Logo

$30.00

Ladies Tan Square Logo

$16.00

Tan Flat Brim Square Logo

$30.00

COFFEE BAGS

MEDIUM ROAST

$16.00+

COLD BREW

$16.00

ESPRESSO

$16.00+

LIGHT ROAST

$16.00+

MONSOON

$8.00

PNG

$8.00

DECAF

$16.50

FOOD

OATMEAL

STRAWBERRY

$3.50

APPLE/CINNAMON

$3.50

GRANOLA BAR

LEMON COCONUT

$3.00

DARK CHOCOLATE CHERRY & ALMOND

$3.00

PEANUT BUTTER MILK CHOCOLATE

$3.00