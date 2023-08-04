Blue Roan Coffee
COFFEE MENU
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
A latte and is made up of ice, a shot of espresso, cold milk and a flavor of your choice
Frappe
Blended iced coffee
Iced Mocha
An iced mocha combines espresso with milk and chocolate flavoring
Cold Brew
chilled coffee made from grounds that have been steeped in room-temperature or cold water for several hours. + high in caffeine
Iced Breve
An iced breve is made of espresso coffee and half-and-half. Similar to an iced latte
Iced Americano
An iced americano is made of espresso and cold water, iced black coffee
Hot Coffee
Hot Latte
hot espresso with steamed milk, topped with foamed milk and a flavor of your choice
Hot Mocha
Mocha is a caffeinated beverage that combines espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate
Hot Breve
A breve is an espresso-based drink made with steamed half-and-half instead of milk.
Hot Americano
An Americano is hot water over one or two espresso shots, resulting in a drink of similar volume and strength to regular coffee / black coffee
Cappuccino
Only comes in 12oz A cappuccino has an even distribution of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk making it the espresso taste stronger than a latte
Espresso Shot
Double Espresso Shot
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Iced Signatures
Iced Texas Pecan
Butter Pecan Latte
Iced Cosmic Cowgirl
White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Campfire
Marshmallow, Cinnamon, Chocolate Latte
Iced Rocky Road
Marshmallow, Chocolate, Butter Pecan Latte
Iced Lavender Honeybee
Lavender, Honey Latte
Iced Cowboy
Smooth vanilla Latte with a bit of cinnamon spice
Hot Signatures
Hot Texas Pecan
Butter Pecan Latte
Hot Cosmic Cowgirl
White Chocolate Mocha
Hot Campfire
Marshmallow, Cinnamon, Chocolate Latte
Hot Rocky Road
Marshmallow, Chocolate, Butter Pecan Latte
Hot Lavender Honeybee
Lavender, Honey Latte
Hot Cowboy
Warm Vanilla Latte with a bit of cinnamon spice
SEASONAL MENU
FALL
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin, Cinnamon Spice Iced Latte
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin, Cinnamon Spice Hot Latte
Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte
Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Maple Iced Latte with Cinnamon Dust on top
Hot Cinnamon Bun Latte
Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Maple Hot Latte with Cinnamon Dust on top
Iced Maple Texas Dream Latte
Butter Pecan, Maple Iced Latte
Hot Maple Texas Dream Latte
Butter Pecan, Maple Hot Latte
Iced Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte
Pumpkin, Marshmallow Latte with Cinnamon Dust on top
Hot Toasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte
Pumpkin, Marshmallow Latte with Cinnamon Dust on Top