Blue Rock Grill Blue Rock
Starters
Gouda Stuffed Dates
Street Corn Dip
ancho roasted corn, cotija, cream cheese, salsa verde, pickled onion & jalapeño, tortilla chips
Nachos
triple cheese sauce, pickled onions & jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, lime crema, pico de gallo
Bowl of Soup
Please call to find out our soup of the day 218.464.1583
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, or grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, smokehouse bacon, fresh avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, black olives, celery, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Street Corn Salad
romaine, arugula, ancho chili roasted corn, cotija, pickled onion, ranch dressing
Tacos
Sandwiches
Burgers
Blue Rock Burger
arugula, tomatoes, house aioli
Bourbon Bacon & Blue Burger
bourbon bacon onion jam, blue cheese crumbles
Cheddar Bacon Burger
Cinnamon brown sugar bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onions, BBQ
Mushroom & Smoke Gouda Burger
sauteed garlic mushrooms, smoked gouda, steakhouse aioli
Bowls
Triple Cheese Mac & Cheese
classic mac and cheese in our triple cheese sauce
Fajita Bowl
Grilled chicken with fajita onions & peppers, black beans, corn, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips & seasoned sour cream
Tuna Poke Bowl
seared ahi tuna, rice, cucumber, pickled carrot, pickled onion, avocado, green onion, hoisin ginger soy, wasabi aioli, black sesame seed