Starters

Gouda Stuffed Dates

$14.00

Street Corn Dip

$10.00

ancho roasted corn, cotija, cream cheese, salsa verde, pickled onion & jalapeño, tortilla chips

Nachos

$11.00

triple cheese sauce, pickled onions & jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, lime crema, pico de gallo

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Please call to find out our soup of the day 218.464.1583

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, or grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, smokehouse bacon, fresh avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, black olives, celery, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Street Corn Salad

$12.00

romaine, arugula, ancho chili roasted corn, cotija, pickled onion, ranch dressing

Tacos

Carnitas Pork Tacos

$13.99

Pulled pork, black beans, corn, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with chipotle ranch.

Chicken Chimichurri Tacos

$12.00

slow roasted chicken, chimichurri sauce, cotija, ancho roasted corn, avocado, onion, cilantro

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Sandwiches

Bourbon Onion Pork Sandwich

$15.00

roasted pork, bourbon onions, smoked gouda, bacon bourbon bbq

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, onion, tillamook cheddar, ranch, tomato, arugula, romaine, flour tortilla

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Blue Rock Burger

$11.00

arugula, tomatoes, house aioli

Bourbon Bacon & Blue Burger

$14.00

bourbon bacon onion jam, blue cheese crumbles

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$14.99

Cinnamon brown sugar bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onions, BBQ

Mushroom & Smoke Gouda Burger

$13.00

sauteed garlic mushrooms, smoked gouda, steakhouse aioli

Bowls

Triple Cheese Mac & Cheese

$13.00

classic mac and cheese in our triple cheese sauce

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken with fajita onions & peppers, black beans, corn, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips & seasoned sour cream

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

seared ahi tuna, rice, cucumber, pickled carrot, pickled onion, avocado, green onion, hoisin ginger soy, wasabi aioli, black sesame seed

Specials

Opening Pre Party

$1.00