Bluewater Seafood-290
ONLINE MENU
APPETIZERS
- Pistolet$4.49
French bread that is deep fried and stuffed with a delicious, cheesy, and crawfish mixture.
- Queso$11.99
House-made queso with blackened crawfish tails served with chips.
- Boudin Regular$3.99
Minced pork and chicken blended with rice in a sausage link.
- Boudin Blackened$4.99
Minced pork and chicken blended with rice blackened and crisped on the grill.
- Boudin Balls 3$3.99
Hand-breaded and deep-fried boudin balls. Served with ranch.
- Boudin Balls 5$5.99
Hand-breaded and deep-fried boudin balls. Served with ranch.
- Bacon Jalapenos 3$7.99
Pickled jalapeno halves stuffed with homemade crab meat stuffing, wrapped with bacon, and deep fried.
- Bacon Jalapenos 5$12.99
Pickled jalapeno halves stuffed with homemade crab meat stuffing, wrapped with bacon, and deep fried.
- Stuffed Jalapenos 3$7.99
Pickled jalapeno halves stuffed with homemade crab meat stuffing. Hand-breaded and deep-fried.
- Stuffed Jalapenos 5$11.99
Pickled jalapeno halves stuffed with homemade crab meat stuffing. Hand-breaded and deep-fried.
- Stuffed Shrimp$10.99
Shrimp stuffed with homemade crab meat stuffing. Hand-breaded and deep-fried.
- Soft-Shell Crab$9.99
1 each. Texas local soft-shell crab is hand-breaded and deep-fried.
- Gator$11.99
Louisiana alligator bites hand breaded and deep-fried.
- Loaded Green Tomatoes$14.99
Fresh green tomatoes sliced hand-breaded and deep-fried. Topped with crab meat, gouda cheese and green onions.
- Buffalo Wings 6$9.99
Naked Chicken wings deep fried, and tossed in buffalo wing sauce. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Wings 10$15.99
Naked Chicken wings deep fried, and tossed in buffalo wing sauce. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Stuffed Avocado$9.99
Avocado stuffed with shrimp and mozzarella cheese, hand-breaded, and deep-fried. Served with ranch dressing and pico de gallo.
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried served with marinara sauce and homemade ranch dressing.
- Calamari$9.99
Calamari (squid) pieces hand hand-breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara and homemade remoulade.
- Zucchini$7.99
Hand-cut zucchini strips, hand-breaded, and deep-fried.
- Pickles$7.99
Sliced dill pickles hand-breaded and deep-fried.
- Green Tomatoes$7.99
Fresh green tomatoes sliced hand-breaded and deep-fried.
- Starter Sampler$12.99
2 boudin balls, 2 stuffed jalapenos, your choice of fried pickles, fried zucchini, and fried tomatoes or calamari.
- Double Sampler$18.99
2 boudin balls, 2 stuffed jalapenos, your choice of 2: fried pickles, fried zucchini, and fried tomatoes or calamari.
COLD BAR
- Shrimp Cocktail Reg$6.99
Medium-sized boiled shrimp mixed with Mexican-style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.
- Shrimp Cocktail Large$10.99
Medium-sized boiled shrimp mixed with Mexican-style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.
- Ceviche$11.99
Shrimp and fish cooked in lime juice and mixed with pico de gallo. Served with chips. There is a risk associated with the consumption of raw oysters or any raw protein. If you have a chronic illness of the liver, stomach, or blood or have an immune disorder, you are at the greatest risk of illness from raw oysters and should eat oysters fully cooked. If unsure of your risk, you should consult your doctor before eating any raw oysters or rare protein. Fish may contain small bones, please eat carefully. We fry with peanut oil. Please alert your server of any food allergies before ordering. We are not responsible for an individual's allergic reaction to our food or ingredients used in food items.
- Shrimp 6$5.99
US wild-caught large shrimp boiled in seasoned water served hot or cold.
- Shrimp 12$10.99
US wild-caught large shrimp boiled in seasoned water served hot or cold.
SOUP SALAD
- Shrimp Gumbo Cup$4.99
Shrimp Gumbo stew served with okra, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tomato. Served with white rice.
- Shrimp Gumbo Bowl$8.99
Shrimp Gumbo stew served with okra, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tomato. Served with white rice.
- Loaded Gumbo Cup$5.99
Shrimp, crab meat, and andouille sausage served in an okra, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tomato stew. Served with white rice.
- Loaded Gumbo Bowl$9.99
Shrimp, crab meat, and andouille sausage served in an okra, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tomato stew. Served with white rice.
- Chicken Sausage Gumbo Cup$4.99
Chicken and andouille sausage served in an okra, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tomato stew. Served with white rice.
- Chicken Sausage Gumbo Bowl$9.99
Chicken and andouille sausage served in an okra, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tomato stew. Served with white rice.
- Red Beans & Rice Cup$3.99
Andouille sausage and red kidney beans stewed and mixed. Served with rice.
- Red Beans & Rice Bowl$7.99
Andouille sausage and red kidney beans stewed and mixed. Served with rice.
- Clam Chowder Cup$4.99
Clams, potatoes, and vegetables in a creamy chowder served with crackers.
- Clam Chowder Bowl$8.99
Clams, potatoes, and vegetables in a creamy chowder served with crackers.
- Side Salad$3.99
- Garden Salad$6.99
Freshly chopped lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheese, bell peppers, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
- Cobb Salad$8.99
Chopped lettuce topped with cheese, egg, bacon, avocado, and tomatoes.
- Crab Bisque Cup$5.99
Hearty crab bisque with corn and crab meat.
- Crab Bisque Bowl$11.99
Hearty crab bisque with corn and crab meat.
- Oyster Stew Cup$5.99
Hearty oyster chowder with bacon, potatoes and blackened oysters.
- Oyster Stew Bowl$11.99
Hearty oyster chowder with bacon, potatoes and blackened oysters.
BURGERS POBOYS
- Burger$8.99
1/2 pound patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with fries.
- Cheese Burger$9.99
1/2 pound patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with fries.
- Boudin Burger$13.99
1/2 pound patty, blackened boudin, pistolet sauce, bacon, and 2 onion rings. Served with fries.
- Bluewater Burger$13.99
Cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapenos, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served with fries.
- Catfish Poboy$10.99
Cornmeal fried catfish served on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and fries.
- Shrimp Poboy$10.99
Served on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and fries.
- Crawfish Poboy$11.99
Served on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and fries.
- Oyster Poboy$11.99
Served on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and fries.
- Soft-Shell Poboy$13.99
Served on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and fries.
- Chicken Poboy$10.99
Served on a toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and fries.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken hand-breaded in spiced flour, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes. Served with fries.
GRILLED DINNERS
- Blackened Catfish Reg$11.99
Single blackened catfish filet served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Blackened Catfish Large$15.99
Two blackened catfish filets served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Blackened Tilapia$16.99
Blackened tilapia, topped with avocado, and sauteed pico de gallo. Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Blackened Salmon$19.99
Fresh salmon served with fried rice and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or salad, and a side of toast.
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$20.99
Blackened mahi, topped with a creamy shrimp sauce. Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Blackened Redfish$20.99
Blackened redfish topped with a creamy crawfish sauce. Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Grilled Shrimp 6$12.99
Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Grilled Shrimp 12$18.99
Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Grilled Shrimp LB$26.99
- Grilled Shrimp Garlic Roasted$28.99
A pound of shrimp grilled in our signature garlic roasted sauce. Served with corn, potato, and white rice.
- Shrimp & Scallops$18.99
Grilled shrimp (4 pieces) and Scallops (4pcs). Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Mariner's Platter$23.99
Grilled catfish, shrimp, scallops, and oysters. Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Shrimp Diablos$16.99
Shrimp, wrapped in jalapeno, and bacon. Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
- Tilapia & Shrimp$16.99
Grilled Tilapia and grilled shrimp (5 pieces). Served with shrimp fried rice (vegetables and green beans or side salad) and toast. Served with shrimp fried rice, toast, and your choice of mixed veggies, green beans, or side salad.
SPECIALITY DINNERS
- Etouffee$16.99
Classic cajun stew made from stock and a dark roux. Made with crawfish or shrimp. Served with white rice and french bread.
- Crawfish Tails & Etouffee$19.99
Half 'n Half plate of fried crawfish tails and cajun etouffee stew. Served with fries, white rice, and toast.
- Shrimp & Sausage Alfredo$17.99
Shrimp and sausage pasta in an alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.
- Tuscan Shrimp Fettucine$17.99
Shrimp pasta wit a sun-dried tomato and spinach cream sauce.
- Steak & Shrimp$29.99
12 oz. Ribeye and 3 grilled shrimp served with loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, and toast.
- Shrimp Baja Tacos$12.99
2 shrimp tacos served blackened or fried topped with cabbage, pico, and jalapeno ranch. Served with shrimp fried rice.
- Fish Baja Tacos$12.99
2 fish tacos served blackened or fried topped with cabbage, pico, and jalapeno ranch. Served with shrimp fried rice.
- Shrimp Cuatro$22.99
3 fried, 3 coconut, 3 diablo, and 3 grilled shrimp served with fries, fried rice, and hushpuppies.
- Monterey Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Topped with white cream gravy and served with mashed potatoes and sauteed green beans.
- Shrimp & Grits$17.99
8 fresh wild-caught shrimp grilled and served over cheese grits and topped with our signature Diablo sauce, Parmesan cheese, bacon bits, and a side of french bread.
- Shrimp Quesadillas$10.99
Blackened shrimp and mixed cheese served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadillas$10.99
Blackened Chicken and mixed cheese served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
FRIED DINNERS
- Catfish Dinner$12.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner 6$11.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner 12$17.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Coconut Shrimp Dinner 6$11.99
Shrimp covered in coconut flakes and deep fried. Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Coconut Shrimp Dinner 12$17.99
Shrimp covered in coconut flakes and deep fried. Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Fried Oyster Dinner$17.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Chicken Strips$12.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Fried Crawfish Dinner$17.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Stuffed Shrimp Dinner$14.99
Shrimp stuffed with crab meat stuffing, hand breaded and fried. Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Soft Shell Crab Dinner$19.99
Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Combo Dinner$18.99
Combo any 2 of our fried dinner items! Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
- Fisherman's Platter$23.99
Fried shrimp, oysters, fish, crawfish, and a crab cake. Served with French fries and hushpuppies.
CUSTOMER FAVORITES
- Honey Glazed Salmon$19.99
Blackened salmon with a honey glaze. Served with white rice, your choice of veggies and toast.
- Cajun Nachos$12.99
Nachos topped with blackened boudin, shrimp, crawfish, and queso. Served with jalapenos, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Firecracker Redfish$17.99
Cubed fried redfish tossed in our fire cracker sauce with jalapenos and mushrooms. Served with white rice.
- Fried Flounder$22.99
Whole fried flounder served with french fries and hushpuppies.
- Jambalaya Pasta$17.99
Shrimp, sausage, crawfish, and chicken pasta with a jambalaya sauce. Served with French Bread.
- Redfish On Half Shell$22.99
Fresh blackened redfish on a half shell. Served with pineapple fried rice and choice of veggies.
- Stuffed Flounder$25.99
Whole blackened flounder with our crabmeat stuffing. Served on a bed of shrimp fried rice and veggies.
BOILED
- Crawfish 1 LBOut of stock
- Crawfish 2 LBOut of stock
- Crawfish 3 LBOut of stock
- Crawfish 4 LBOut of stock
- Crawfish 5 LBOut of stock
- Shrimp LB$19.99
Served hot or cold.
- Blue Crab 1$5.99
- Blue Crab 3$10.99
Served with corn and potato.
- Blue Crab 6$21.99
Served with corn and potato.
- Blue Crab 9$32.99
Served with corn and potato.
- Blue Crab 12$43.99
Served with corn and potato.
- Dungeness Crab$29.99
Served with corn and potato and tossed in our garlic roasted sauce.
- Snow Crab$29.99
Served with corn and potato.
- Mussels 1/2 LB$8.00
- Mussels 1 LB$16.00
- Captain's Catch$27.99
1 pound crawfish, 10 boiled shrimp, and 1 cluster of snow crab. Boiled shrimp will be substituted for crawfish outside of crawfish season. Served with corn and potato.
- Bluewater Boil$69.99
1 pound shrimp, 2 clusters snow crab, 1 pound crawfish, 1 cluster Dungeness crab, and 1/2 pound andouille sausage. Boiled shrimp will be substituted for crawfish outside of crawfish season. Served with corn and potato.
SIDES
- Fries Small$2.99
- Fries Large$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries Small$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries Large$5.99
- Onion Rings Small$3.99
- Onion Rings Large$5.99
- Cole Slaw$1.49
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes Loaded$3.99
Mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese and sour cream.
- Green Beans$3.99
- Veggies$3.99
- Hush Puppies$1.49
- Fried Okra$3.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Fried Rice Small$2.99
- Fried Rice Large$4.99
- Dirty Rice Small$2.99
- Dirty Rice Large$4.99
- Corn & Potato$1.49
- Fried Okra$3.99
- Toast$0.99
- Garlic Bread$1.99
- Orange Slices$1.99
- Sausage$4.99
- Mushrooms$4.99
- Boiled Egg$0.99
- Corn$0.75
- Potato$0.75
KIDS MENU
- Aicen Combo$6.49
2 cheese sticks, 2 mini corn dogs, and 2 chicken nuggets. Served with your choice of French fries, corn on the cob, or orange slices.
- Chicken Nuggets$6.49
- Kids Burger$6.49
- Kids Cheese Burger$6.49
- Kids Fish & Shrimp$6.49
- Cornees$6.49
- Kids Fish$6.49
- Kids Shrimp$6.49
- Kids Chicken Strips$6.49
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.49
- Kids Macaroni$6.49
- Kids Grilled Chicken$6.49