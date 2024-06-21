BluWave Sushi and Handroll Bar BluWave
Food
Appetizers
- House Salad
house made ginger dressing w/green-leaf lettuce, salad, carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, and tomato$5.00
- Seaweed Salad
Japanese Seaweed salad topped with cabbage and carrot.$6.00
- Crunchy Skin Salad
fresh fried Salmon Skin, served with green leaf lettuce, cabbage, carrot, and topped with Eel sauce and YumYum Sauce.$9.00
- Avocado Crab Salad
Crab mixed with avocado, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage$10.00
- Spicy Wave TarTar
choice of: salmon or tuna w/garlic ponzu yuzu, spices, avocado, topped w/roe, Scallions, and wonton chips$14.00
- Crudo Jalapenio
Choice of hamachi or Conch, topped with jalapeño, spicy aioli, garlic ponzu, and micro greens.$17.00
- Seared Tataki
choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, seared to perfection, topped w/roe, scallion, and garlic ponzu$17.00
- Truffle Salmon
salmon Rolled topped w/truffle oil, roe, scallion, Micro greens, and garlic ponzu sauce$22.00
- Sashimi Trio
2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail sashimi (no substitutions)$23.00
- Sushi Trio
2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail nigiri (no substitutions)$23.00
- Miso Soup
Tofu, scallion, Shiitake Mushrooms, and seaweed in dash broth.$5.00
- Edamame
Soybean pods, choice of salted, spicy Garlic (+$1.00) , or Truffle Parmesan (+$3.00)$6.00
- Vegatable Tempura
2 Piece broccoli, 2 Piece sweet potato , 2 Piece Onion ring plated on fried kale served with a garlic ponzu, fried shallots, and scallions. (Add 3 Shrimps +$4.00)$9.00
- Gyozas
5 piece of Pork or Vegetable Gyozas deep and pan fried served with a Garlic Ponzu topped with scallions.$9.00
- Blu Rangoons
Home made Fried Rangoons made with Blucrab, cream cheese, Mint, and spices served with sweet chili sauce and topped with scallions.$9.00
- Fried Softshell Crab
2 Whole Softshell crab served with scallions , YumYum sauce, and Eel sauce.$16.00
- Seared Scallops
2.5 Ounces of seared Japanese scallops served w/ Truffle carrot Puree, Kale miso Jelly, and basil Aioli .$16.00
- Temaki
Choice of Salmon Avo, Tuna Avo, Hamachi Scallion, Eel Cucumber, Shrimp Tempura Cucumber, Salmon Skin Cucumber, Spicy Scallops W/ Roe(+$2.00), Spicy Conch W/ Roe(+$2.00), Masago , Ikura(+2.00)$6.00
- ChuToro Temaki
ChuToro scallions, with garlic Ponzu topped with Roe.$10.00
- Temaki Trio
Salmon Avocado, Spicy tuna Cucumber, Hamachi Scallions. (No substitutions)$17.00
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Sake
Salmon 2 PC.$8.00
- Kunsei Sake
Smoked Salmon 2 PC$8.00
- Maguro
Red Tuna 2 PC.$10.00
- Chutoro
Medium Fatty Bluefin Tuna Served with black Tobiko 1PC$8.00
- OTORO
Fatty Blufin Tuna topped W/ Black Tobiko, Fresh Wasabi, scallion and Gold Flake. 1PC$9.00
- Hamachi
Yellowtail 2 PC.$10.00
- Unagi
Freshwater Eel 2 PC.$8.00
- Ebi
Shrimp 2 PC.$8.00
- Ama Ebi
Whole Sweet Shrimp 2 PC W/ Roe.$11.00
- Tako
Octopus 2 PC.$8.00
- Hotate
Diced Japanese Scallops W/Roe 2 PC$10.00
- Kani Stick
Imitation Crab 2 PC.$6.00
- Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe 2 PC.$8.00
- Masago
Capelin Roe 2 PC.$8.00
- Saba
Seared Mackerel 2 PC W/ Scallions.$9.00
- Ika
Squid 2 Pc W/ Roe$9.00
- Makigai
Fresh Conch 2PC$10.00
- Ikura
Salmon Roe 2 PC.$11.00
- Blu Kani
Blue Crab Chopped 2 PC W/ mayo and Roe.$11.00
Sushi Rolls
- Custom Roll$5.00
- Sunset Roll
cucumber wrap, spicy tuna, cream cheese, Kani, Avocado topped w/spicy mayo, garlic ponzu, roe, and scallion.$17.00
- Apple Crisp
Apple wrap, cream cheese, Avocado, 2 PC tuna, 2 PC salmon, 2 PC yellowtail topped w/spicy mayo, garlic ponzu, scallion.$18.00
- Krystal Addiction
Rice paper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes W/ your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, topped w/spicy mayo, wasabi roe$18.00
- Tsunami
Rice paper, Tuna, Salmon, Kani, Cucumberavocado, Tempura Flakes, topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce$18.00
- California Roll
Kani Stick, Avocado, and Cucumber (+$1.00 Masago Top)$9.00
- Florida Roll
Fried Swai, avocado, cucumber topped w/spicy mayo, scallions$11.00
- Makimono
Regular Maki with choice of Tuna , Salmon Hamachi, Eel , scallop (+2.00) Conch (+2.00)$11.00
- Mexican Roll
shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber topped w/roe, eel sauce$13.00
- Spicy Makimono
choice of: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallop(+$2.00), conch(+$2.00) -w/avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli$13.00
- Rainbow Roll
Avocado, Cucumber Kani Roll Topped with Salmon, Tuna , Shrimp and Yellowtail. (Deluxe topped with Roe and Scallion +$2.00)$16.00
- Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, Cream Cheese Cucumber Topped with baked Volcano mix, Spicy mayo, Eel Sauce, Roe, Scallions, and Tempura flakes.$17.00
- Crunchy Roll
whole roll fried to perfection choice of: salmon, yellowtail, tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, roe, and scallions.$12.00
- Crispy Dynamite
whole roll flash fried to perfection W/e volcano mix topped w/spicy atomic aoili, eel sauce, roe, scallions$15.00
- TNT Roll
whole roll fried to perfection spicy tuna, kani, cream cheese topped. w/spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, roe, scallions$15.00
- Samurai Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, Crunches topped w/choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail and spicy mayo, eel sauce, Tempura Flakes.$17.00
- Hurricane Roll
tempura white fish, avocado, cucumber, topped w/choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, krab, or just avocado w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion$17.00
- Dragon Roll
Tempura Shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped w/choice of: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, avocado w/spicy mayo, eel sauce, Tempura Flakes.$17.00
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab Tempura , avocado, cucumber, topped with Red Roe spicy mayo, Eel sauce, and Scallion.$17.00
- Chutoro Hosomaki
blue fin fatty tuna, scallions topped w/garlic ponzu$19.00
- Lobster Tail Roll
whole lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage topped w/wasabi mayo, eel sauce, red roe, scallions W/ Side of Lobster Chunks on the tail, Topped with Wasabi Roe Eel Sauce.$27.00
- Vegetable Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, topped W/ scallions$9.00
- Yammy Roll
Fried Sweet Potato Roll Topped W/ Eel Sauce$9.00
- Green Dragon
Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed salad, topped with avocado eel sauce and fried shallots.$14.00
- Vegetable Deluxe
Avocado, Cucumber, red cabbage, carrot, seaweed Salad, Fried Sweet Potato topped with Scallion and YumYum Sauce.$16.00
From The Grill
- Yakisoba
Stir fried Yakisoba noodles, cabbage, carrot, broccoli , onions, served with choice of Chicken(+$1.00), Beef(+$2.00), Shrimp (+$2.00), or Deluxe (+$5.00)$16.00
- Teriyaki
House made teriyaki sauce with choice of Chicken, Beef (+$2.00), or Salmon(+$3.00), served with White Rice and Vegetables .$17.00
Desserts
- Cheese cake Tempura
Tri Flavored Cheese cake Tempura, Served with fresh house made Ube, Bluwave, and Vanilla Ice Cream, whipped cream and a cherry on Top.$13.00
- Chefs 3 flavor Ice Cream
Chefs Selection of Three Different flavors of our house made ice cream.$10.00
- Single Served Ice
Choice of Vanilla bean , Ube Purple , Bluwave , or Vietnamese coffee$5.00