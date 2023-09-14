Breakfast

Breakfast

Apple Hashbrowns

$14.00

Bo's hashbrowns topped with spiced apple compote, a dollop of sour cream, red onion and fresh dill.

Garden Hashbrowns

$13.00

Bo's hashbrowns topped with Israeli salad, lemon labneh, hummus and feta.

French Toast

$12.00

House baked bread, soaked in custard and fried in butter. Served with lemon butter and maple.

Cozy Hashbrowns

$13.00

Bo's hashbrowns topped with melted cheddar, tomatoes, green onion, sour cream and garden sauce.

Breakfast Sides

Side Hashbrowns

$6.00

A side of hashbrowns. C'est la vie.

Large Cream Cheese

$6.00

8 oz serving of house cream cheese.

Maple Bacon

$4.00

Two slices of sweet, crsipy bacon.

Apple Sage Sausage

$4.00

One patty of our fresh house sausage.

Small Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Eggzelent!

Side Compote

$4.00

Side Israeli salad

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Gouda

$14.00

Sisi's Fave

$10.00

BLT

$13.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$13.00

Warm, housemade bagel with buttery egg, our apple sage sausage patty, and melty cheddar cheese.

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$13.00

Warm, housemade bagel with freshly scrambled eggs, crispy maple bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Sunny Tomato

$12.00

Housemade bagel with vegan feta, charred tomato, dill, capers, and za'atar seasoning.

Seth Rogen

$14.00

Housemade bagel with apple sage sausage, cheddar, ranch, pickled jalapenos, and hashbrowns.

Veg Bagel

$12.00

Housemade bagel with our hummus, freshly sliced cucumbers, roma tomatoes, romaine, and a tart lemon marmalade.

Brie & Apple

$14.00

Housemade bagel with melted brie, warm apple compote, fresh arugula, and pickled onions.

Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Bagels

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$5.00

Your choice of bagel and cream cheese.

Individual Bagel

$3.00

1/2 Dozen

$12.50

Dozen

$24.00

Day Old Bagel-individual

$2.00

Day old bag

$5.00

3 day old bagels :)

Lunch/Dinner

Snacks

Big Fries

$12.00

Bo's fries topped with Israeli salad, cheddar, garden sauce and preserved lemon crema.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy and delicious dip served with warm pita

The Smidge

$14.00

A smidge of everything. Hummus, tzatziki, crisp veggies, falafel, toasted pita and marinated feta.

Hummus

$10.00

Hummus topped with crunchy Israeli salad, citrus and a generous drizzle of olive oil. Served with warm, fluffy pita. (Sub veggies if GF)

Vegan Smidge

$16.00

A smidge of everything, but vegan. Hummus, vegan tzatziki, crisp veggies, falafel, toasted pita and marinated vegan feta.

Salads

Chop Salad

$12.00

A big chop of dill/mint/cucumber/tomato/crisp apple/parsley and greens. Served with a sweet lemon aleppo dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine, pita crutons, parmesan cheese, and our house-made, traditional caesar dressing.

Bo's Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Herby meatballs, melted mozzarella, shaved red onion and a pickled pepper sauce on a house baked sub.

Sandwich/Bowl

Sandwich

$13.00

First, choose between falafel/House chicken and beef. Then, choose up to 5 toppings. We recommend 1-2 sauces for a sandwich so it doesn't get too soggy, but you do you.

Bowl

$14.00

First, choose between falafel/House chicken and beef. Then, choose your toppings. We recommend no more than 3 sauces, but you do you.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Bo's fries (IYKYK)

Pita

$3.00

Soft pita bread, served warm.

Falafel Balls

$1.00

Individual falafel balls. Made fresh in house every day using lots of herbs and spices.

Small Side sauce

$1.00

Little side of sauce

Large Side Sauce

$8.00

8 oz of any of our house sauces

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Sweet and smoky house chicken.

Side of Beef

$6.00

House ground and roasted beef.

Side of rice

$5.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Dirty Deb

$9.00

Named after our girl, Deb. Fresh OJ, tart pineapple and creamy coconut, served with rum and a little bit of Deb's attitude.

N/A Beverage

Jasmine Mocktail

$6.00

Mint Lemonade

$4.00

Dirty Deb Mocktail

$6.00

Sparkly Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Locally brewed by Still Vibrato, served with pebble ice (!)

Merch

Shirts

Blue Shirt

$30.00

White Shirt

$30.00

Big Bo's Shirt

$35.00