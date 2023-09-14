Bo’s
Breakfast
Apple Hashbrowns
Bo's hashbrowns topped with spiced apple compote, a dollop of sour cream, red onion and fresh dill.
Garden Hashbrowns
Bo's hashbrowns topped with Israeli salad, lemon labneh, hummus and feta.
French Toast
House baked bread, soaked in custard and fried in butter. Served with lemon butter and maple.
Cozy Hashbrowns
Bo's hashbrowns topped with melted cheddar, tomatoes, green onion, sour cream and garden sauce.
Breakfast Sides
Side Hashbrowns
A side of hashbrowns. C'est la vie.
Large Cream Cheese
8 oz serving of house cream cheese.
Maple Bacon
Two slices of sweet, crsipy bacon.
Apple Sage Sausage
One patty of our fresh house sausage.
Small Cream Cheese
Side Egg
Eggzelent!
Side Compote
Side Israeli salad
Breakfast Sandwich
Gouda
Sisi's Fave
BLT
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Warm, housemade bagel with buttery egg, our apple sage sausage patty, and melty cheddar cheese.
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Warm, housemade bagel with freshly scrambled eggs, crispy maple bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Sunny Tomato
Housemade bagel with vegan feta, charred tomato, dill, capers, and za'atar seasoning.
Seth Rogen
Housemade bagel with apple sage sausage, cheddar, ranch, pickled jalapenos, and hashbrowns.
Veg Bagel
Housemade bagel with our hummus, freshly sliced cucumbers, roma tomatoes, romaine, and a tart lemon marmalade.
Brie & Apple
Housemade bagel with melted brie, warm apple compote, fresh arugula, and pickled onions.
Egg & Cheese
Bagels
Lunch/Dinner
Snacks
Big Fries
Bo's fries topped with Israeli salad, cheddar, garden sauce and preserved lemon crema.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy and delicious dip served with warm pita
The Smidge
A smidge of everything. Hummus, tzatziki, crisp veggies, falafel, toasted pita and marinated feta.
Hummus
Hummus topped with crunchy Israeli salad, citrus and a generous drizzle of olive oil. Served with warm, fluffy pita. (Sub veggies if GF)
Vegan Smidge
A smidge of everything, but vegan. Hummus, vegan tzatziki, crisp veggies, falafel, toasted pita and marinated vegan feta.
Salads
Bo's Meatball Sub
Sandwich/Bowl
Sandwich
First, choose between falafel/House chicken and beef. Then, choose up to 5 toppings. We recommend 1-2 sauces for a sandwich so it doesn't get too soggy, but you do you.
Bowl
First, choose between falafel/House chicken and beef. Then, choose your toppings. We recommend no more than 3 sauces, but you do you.
Sides
Fries
Bo's fries (IYKYK)
Pita
Soft pita bread, served warm.
Falafel Balls
Individual falafel balls. Made fresh in house every day using lots of herbs and spices.
Small Side sauce
Little side of sauce
Large Side Sauce
8 oz of any of our house sauces
Side of Chicken
Sweet and smoky house chicken.
Side of Beef
House ground and roasted beef.