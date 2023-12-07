The Board Room Tyler 3502 South Broadway #406
Drinks
Coffee
Bottled Beverages
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero Sugar$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Mountain Dew Zero Sugar$2.50
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Starry Zero Sugar$2.50
- Pure Leaf Lemon$3.00
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.00
- Pure Leaf Green Tea$3.00
- Pure Leaf Unsweet$3.00
- Bubly Lemon Sorbet$1.50
- Bubly Lime$1.50
- Bubly Orange Cream$1.50Out of stock
- Bubly Raspberry$1.50
- Rockstar$3.00
- Rockstar Zero Sugar$3.00
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$3.50
- Bundaberg Diet Ginger Beer$3.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- LIFE WTR$2.50
Prepared Foods
Other Scoops
Sides
Retail
Games
- Capstone Games Ark NovaCard Drafting Hand Management Strategy Game - Multi$74.95
The Capstone Games Ark Nova is a strategy-based card drafting game perfect for a fun-filled afternoon. It involves tactics of hand management, adding a layer of complexity and enthusiasm for those seeking an engaging game experience.
- Ark Nova: Marine Worlds Expansion$29.95
- Ark Nova: Zoo Map Pack 1$9.95Out of stock
- Azul Strategy Game$39.99
The Azul Strategy Game is a board game where players take turns drafting colored tiles to their player board. Gain points based on how you've placed your tiles to decorate the palace, with extra bonuses for specific patterns and completing sets.
- Barrage$89.99
- Boss Monster 10th Anniversary Edition - First Printing$24.95
- Boss Monster 2014
- Broken and Beautiful$15.99
- Canopy$29.00
- Carcassonne$41.99
- Cascadia$39.99
- Cascadia: Landmarks Expansion$34.99
- Catan$59.99
- Catan: 5-6 Player Expansion$32.99
- Catan: Cities and Knights Expansion$59.99
- Catan: Cities and Knights Expansion: 5-6 Player Expansion$32.99
- Clank! In! Space!$60.00
- Codenames$24.95
- Cooking Customers$27.95
- Defcon 1$89.90
- DiXit: Disney Edition$40.00
- Dune: Imperium$55.00
- Dune: Imperium: Rise of Ix Expansion$40.00
- Everdell 3rd Edition$75.00
- Exploding Kittens: 2 Player Edition$9.99
- Exploding Kittens: Good vs. Evil$21.99
- Exploding Kittens Party Pack Edition$24.99
The Exploding Kittens Party Pack Edition is a hilarious and fast-paced card game that can entertain up to 10 players. Perfect for parties, it involves strategic gameplay and surprise "exploding kittens" that will keep every round exciting.
- Fighters of the Pacific$55.00
- Flapjacks & Sasquatches$24.95
- Game Box Storage Bands$19.99
- Great Western Trail 2nd Edition$69.99
- Teeturtle Happy Little Dinosaurs Base Game$20.00Out of stock
The Teeturtle Happy Little Dinosaurs Base Game is a family-friendly board game where you play as a dinosaur trying to dodge extinction. The game delivers fun and adventure with cute dinosaur characters, ensuring hours of entertainment for everyone.
- Her Story$40.00
- Holotype: Mesozoic North America$49.95
- Holotype: Pterosaur Mini-Expansion$5.95
- In the Hall of the Mountain King$49.00
- Jerusalem$59.99
- Kill the Unicorns$25.00
- Leaf$40.00
- Lost Ruins of Arnak$59.95
"Lost Ruins of Arnak" is a compelling board game that combines deck-building and worker placement in a game of exploration and discovery. With a mix of resource management and strategy, players lead an expedition to a newly discovered island, overcoming challenges to uncover its secrets.
- Lost Ruins of Arnak: Expedition Leaders$29.95
- Love Letter$14.99
"Love Letter" is a fun, strategy card game for 2 to 4 players where your goal is to get your love letter into Princess Annette's hands while keeping others from the same. The game is centered around risk, deduction, and luck, making for an entertaining yet quick game experience.
- Marrying Mr. Darcy: Undead Expansion
- Onitama$34.99
- "Photosynthesis Strategy Game - Blue Orange Games"$39.99
Photosynthesis Strategy Game by Blue Orange Games is an interactive board game that seeks to challenge your critical thinking through a nature-inspired theme. The game involves planting and watering trees for points, and it's multicolor design adds an appealing visual element to your game nights.
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift Booster Display Box$116.95
This is a booster display box from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, featuring cards from the Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift expansion. It's great for increasing your card collection with a variety of new Pokémon from these editions.
- Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 4 - Paradox Rift Booster CDU$2.68
The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 4 - Paradox Rift Booster CDU is a multipack containing 36 individual booster packs. Each pack offers a surprise assortment of Pokemon trading cards to enhance your collection or strategic gameplay.
- Quacks of Quedlinburg$49.99
- Sabobatage: Legends of Matcha Expansion Pack$20.00
- Sabobatage: Second Edition$26.99
- Sky Team$29.99
- Splendor$44.99
- Star Wars Rebelion$109.99
- Star Wars Rebelion: Rise of the Empire Expansion$44.99
The Star Wars Rebellion: Rise of the Empire expansion is a board game addition that adds new missions, leaders, and battle cards to your Star Wars Rebellion game. With the rise of the Galactic Empire as its core theme, it gives you an opportunity to rewrite the iconic galaxy saga in a fun, immersive way.
- Star Wars: Outer Rim$74.99
- Star Wars: Outer Rim: Unfinished Business Expansion$44.99
- Super Skill Pinball: Holiday Special$19.99
The Super Skill Pinball: Holiday Special is a limited edition version of the popular arcade-style pinball game. This game version brings holiday cheer with its festive theme, making it a perfect gift for avid pinball fans during the holiday season.
- Taverns of Teifenthal$49.99
- Terraforming Mars$79.99
- Terraforming Mars: Prelude Expansion$24.99
- The Fall of Tobruk$119.00
- The Hunger$49.95
- Through The Ages: New Leaders abd Wonders Expansion$39.95
- Ticket to Ride$59.99
- Ticket to Ride: Europe$59.99
- "Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails - Strategy Board Game"$89.99
Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails is an exciting strategy board game by Asmodee. Suitable for players aged 10 and up, it involves travel by train and boat to capture routes on a beautifully illustrated world map.
- War of the Ring 2nd Edition$99.90
- War of the Ring: Lords of Middle Earth$34.90
- War of the Ring: Warriors of Middle-Earth Expansion$49.90
- Witch Slapped$24.95
- World Wonders$49.99
- Yugioh!: 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection$119.76
- Yugioh!: 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection Singles$4.99
- Doctor Who RPG Starter Set$39.99
- Starfinder RPG Core Rule Book$59.99
- The Castles of Burgundy$49.99
- Princess Bride Adventure Book Board Game$29.99
The Princess Bride Adventure Book Board Game is a fun-filled, strategy game based from the iconic movie. Journey with your favorite characters through memorable scenes, filled with unexpected twists and high stakes.
- The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game$34.99
The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game is a captivating board game based on the famous J.R.R. Tolkien novels. It challenges players with quests and obstacles, letting them dive into the enchanting Middle-Earth universe.
- Zombie Dice$15.95Out of stock
Zombie Dice is a fun, fast-paced tabletop game where you play as a zombie trying to eat brains. It's easy to learn and features strategy and luck, making each round exciting and unpredictable.
- Illuminati$39.95
- "Munchkin Card Game"$29.95Out of stock
The Munchkin Card Game is a humorous and competitive game. It combines strategy and fun, promising an engaging gaming experience.
- Munchkin Cows$8.00
- Car Wars: 2-Player Starter Set Red/Yellow$79.95
- Munchkin Kittens (3rd Printing)$10.95
This is the third edition of the popular, card-based game, Munchkin Kittens. It's a hilarious game that's all about strapping on your gear, battling monsters, and accumulating as many adorable kitten cards as possible.
- Dungeons & Dragons: Lords of Waterdeep Board Game$49.99
- Hero Quest$134.99
- Sheriff of Nottingham 2nd Edition$39.99
- Colt Express$39.99
- Chess and Checkers: Folding Version$39.99
- Mysterium$54.99
- Spots$24.99
- Tokaido$39.99
- Cat in the Box$29.95
- Call of Cthulhu: Starter Set$29.99
- Through the Ages$79.95
- Heat Pedal to the Metal Board Game | Strategy Game | Grand Prix Racing Game | Fun Family Game for Kids and Adults | Ages 10+ | 1-6 Players | Average P$74.99
The Heat Pedal to the Metal Board Game is a strategy-based grand prix racing game that's great fun for the whole family. Suitable for 1-6 players, it's designed for kids and adults aged 10 and up, promising an exciting, competitive playtime.
- Bang! 4th Edition$24.99
- Bang! Dynamite Box$49.99
- Kites$19.95
- Tales from the Loop: The Board Game$79.99
- Star Trek: Away Mission - Romulan Expansion$25.00
The Gale Force Nine Star Trek: Away Missions Miniatures Board Game is a fun, strategic game for two players with a Romulan expansion pack. It features well-crafted miniatures and has a green-themed design which aesthetically enhances your gameplay experience.
- Risk$33.99
- Hero Quest: Return of the Witchlord$33.99
- Hero Quest: Kellar's Keep$33.99
- Wooden Checkers$31.99
- Wooden Chinese Checkers$31.99
- Checkers (Red Box)$7.99
- Chinese Checkers$7.99
- Playing Cards: Pinochle Standard$4.99
- Playing Cards: Pinochle Jumbo$4.99
- Playing Cards: Standard$4.99
- Playing Card: Bicycle Premium Aviary$7.99
- Playing Card: Bicycle Premium Dark Mode Faces$7.99
- Playing Card: Bicycle Premium Sea King$7.99
- Playing Card: Bicycle Premium Fyrebird$7.99
- Fluxx 5.0$20.00
- Zombie Fluxx$20.00
- Monty Python Fluxx$22.00
- Star Trek Fluxx$22.00
- Monty Python Fluxx: Black Knight$5.00