Boathouse at Hendry's Beach
Breakfast
Benedicts
- California Eggs Benedict$16.95
Avocado, poached eggs, tomatoes and red onions over an English muffin. Topped with citrus hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes
- Classic Eggs Benedict$16.95
Canadian bacon and poached eggs over an English muffin. Topped with citrus hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes
- Pork Belly Benedict$18.95
Rich pork belly under poached eggs. Topped with chipotle hollandaise. Served with avocado, salsa fresca, and breakfast potatoes
- Salmon Benedict$18.95
Cured salmon, poached eggs, tomatoes, and red onions over an English muffin. Topped with citrus hollandaise & capers. Served with potatoes
Favorites
- Boathouse Signature Breakfast$19.95
House-made snow & rock crab cakes under poached eggs. Topped with chipotle hollandaise. Served with avocado, salsa fresca, and potatoes
- Breakfast Burrito$16.95
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, peppers, onions and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco
- Chilaquiles$18.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork in tomatillo salsa, over easy eggs. Peppers, onions, and Cheddar over corn tortilla chips. Topped with avocado. Sour cream, salsa fresca, and queso fresco. Served with black beans
- Corned Beef Hash$18.95
Large-cut corned beef, poached eggs, peppers, onions and potatoes. Served with choice of toast, English muffin or house-made biscuit
- French Toast$15.95
Cinnamon, orange zest, & vanilla bean thick-cut french toast. Topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter
- Full - 4 Pancakes$14.95
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter
- Half - 2 Pancakes$11.95
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter
- House Cured Salmon Plate$19.95
Tom White's decades-old recipe for curing salmon. Topped with capers and lemon pepper. Served with a toasted bagel, tomatoes, red onions, and house-made dill cream cheese
- Huevos Hope Ranch$17.95
Over easy eggs between crispy corn tortillas. Topped with ranchero sauce, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with black beans and breakfast potatoes
- Local Ocean Ranch Organic Granola$14.95
Locally made blueberry lemon or gluten free vanilla super seed. Served with berries, agave and choice of yogurt
- 1 Pancake$5.50
- Traditional Style Breakfast$16.95
Choice of apple wood smoked bacon or pork sausage and choice of eggs any style. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast, English muffin or house-made biscuit
Kids Breakfast
Omelettes
- Boathouse Omelette$22.95
Lobster, shrimp, leaf spinach, and gruyere cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast, English muffin or house-made biscuit
- Santa Barbara Omelette$17.95
Farm fresh vegetables, onions, and Jack cheese. Topped with avocado. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast, English muffin or house-made biscuit
- Mushroom & Spinach Omelette$16.95
Cremini mushrooms, leaf spinach, shallots, and gruyere cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast, English muffin or house-made biscuit
- Denver Omelette$18.95
Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast, English muffin or house-made biscuit
- BYO Omelette$10.95
Lunch
Starters
- Chowder Fries$10.95
Old bay fries topped with our new England chowder & chopped bacon
- Fried Calamari$17.95
Served with fried onion, jalapeño, and chipotle aioli
- Lobster & Truffle Mac & Cheese$28.95
Cavatappi pasta, lobster, black truffle, gruyere cheese, leeks, & breadcrumbs
- Pan Roasted Crab Cakes$17.95
House-made crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise, house-made coleslaw
- Plain Mac & Cheese$11.95
- Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna$17.95
Island slaw, wonton crisps, sesame-ginger soy dressing topped with a wasabi aioli drizzle
- Steamed Black Mussels$17.95
Mussels, crispy pancetta, spicy cioppino broth, and mesquite grilled garlic bread
- Steamed Manila Clams$17.95
White wine, fresh garlic, thyme, tarragon, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
Raw Bar
- Crab Claws 3$55.95
- Crab Claws 6$109.95
- Clams$2.50+
Littlenecks
- Oysters
Ask for daily selection
- Oyster Shot$5.50
Oyster and our house-made Michelada
- Uni Shooter$15.95
Ponzu, Tabasco, and quail egg
- Uni$35.95
5 pieces of local sea urchin atop a scallop crudo and thinly sliced citrus
- Hamachi$24.95
Jalapeño, radish, micro greens, soy, chilli Amarillo, and citrus
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.95
6 prawns, cocktail sauce, cabbage, and Pico de Gallo
- Crab Cocktail$32.95
Cocktail sauce, cabbage, scallions, and Pico de Gallo
- Ahi Poke$18.95
Sushi grade tuna, Ponzu, toasted sesame, seaweed salad, avocado, scallion & a sriracha aioli. Choice of wonton chips or lettuce cups
- Ceviche$18.95
Local rockfish- citrus, cucumber, Pico de Gallo, cabbage, lime creme. Shrimp- citrus, jalapeño, red bell pepper, red onion, cabbage, lime creme. Served with tortilla chips and lettuce cups
- Seafood Platters$75.00+
Combo of raw bar selection (ask server)
- 1 Crab Claw$19.00
Soup & Salad
- Clam Chowder Cup$6.95
- Clam Chowder Bowl$7.95
- Lobster Bisque Cup$9.95
- Lobster Bisque Bowl$10.95
- Caesar Salad$11.95+
Hearts of romaine, house-made dressing, croutons, & Parmesan cheese
- Apple and Walnut Salad$14.95
Butter lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, green apples, candied walnuts, and champagne vinaigrette
- Classic Wedge$12.95
Iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, bacon, red onion, chives, blue cheese dressing & crumble
- Boathouse Louie$18.95
Local greens, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, chopped egg, cucumbers, radish, & shrimp with 1000 Island dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Guacamole, black beans, grilled corn, cilantro, tortilla chips, tomatoes, cucumber & queso fresco. Served over mixed greens with tomato basil vinaigrette
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad$19.95
Grilled mahi mahi served over Napa cabbage & bok choy tossed with sesame ginger & soy dressing, served with pickled ginger, orange segments, and wonton crisps
- Kale Salad$15.95
Kale, carrots, cucumber, pickled shallots, goat cheese, and orange segments tossed in a oregano vinaigrette
- Garden Salad$9.95+
Mains
- "Beyond Meat" Veggie Burger$15.95
Alfalfa sprouts, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion, and house-made whole grain garlic mustard on a brioche bun. With old bay fries or garden salad. Gluten free brioche bun available upon request
- Ahi Club$24.95
Seared rare with avocado, grilled pineapple, bacon, red onion, island slaw & greens with wasabi aioli on toasted sourdough, served with old bay fries
- Angus Burger$19.95
Half pound blend of Harris Ranch's top sirloin and brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun, served with old bay fries
- BLT$9.95
- Cioppino$36.95
Boathouse specialty, spicy tomato broth, mussels, clams, fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, stone crab claw & mesquite grilled garlic bread
- Crispy Chicken Sando$18.95
Spicy slaw, pickled shallots, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with sweet potato fries
- Fish & Chips$18.95
Beer battered and panko crusted Atlantic cod or Mexican white shrimp. Old bay fries & coleslaw
- Fish of the Day$29.95
- Fish Tacos$18.95
Fried seasoned local snapper, sautéed with fresh Pico de Gallo. Topped with cabbage, pickled shallots and roasted salsa crema. Served with Spanish rice mixed with black beans & corn. Grilled fish available upon request
- Grilled Tofu$22.95
Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa
- Lobster Roll$32.95
Maine lobster, chopped celery, onion, capers, chives, drawn butter, mayo, salt and pepper tossed together on a brioche roll served with old bay fries
- Lobster Tail Entree$54.95
- Local Spiny Lobster$74.95
- Macadamia Crusted Mahi Mahi$26.95
Market vegetables, sticky rice, and pineapple butter sauce
- Maine Lobster$79.95Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$19.95
Slow roasted pork tossed in BBQ sauce, caramelised onions, Shishito peppers, smoked Gouda, gruyere cheese on sourdough with chipotle aioli with old bay fries
- Seafood Pasta$32.95
Scallops, shrimp, fresh fish, penne pasta with spicy marinara cream sauce, fresh basil & mesquite grilled garlic bread
- Shrimp & Chips$18.95
- Shrimp Tacos$17.95
Mexican white shrimp sautéed with fresh Pico de Gallo. Topped w/cabbage, pickled shallots, and roasted salsa crema. Served with Spanish rice mixed with black beans & corn
- Steak Frites$29.95
7 oz grilled Harris Ranch sirloin steak, old bay fries, leaf spinach, and red wine reduction
- Tuna Melt$15.95
House-made tuna salad, melted Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion on toasted sourdough. Served with old bay fries
Kid's Lunch
Dinner
Starters
- Baked Clams$17.95
6 littleneck clams, panko bread crumbs, clarified butter, garlic, parsley, & Parmesan cheese
- Chips, Guac, Salsa$12.95
- Chowder Fries$10.95
Old bay fries topped with our new England chowder & chopped bacon
- Coconut Shrimp$17.95
Mexican white prawns rolled in flaked coconut and lightly fried with sweet chilli lime dipping sauce
- Crispy Pork Belly & Sea Scallops$18.95
Slow cooked pork belly, sea scallops, frisee, warm potato salad, & Pommery mustard butter
- Fried Calamari$17.95
Served with fried onions, jalapeño, & chipotle aioli
- Fried Cauliflower$15.95
Panko crusted cauliflower, sweet chilli sauce, sesame seed, and Shishito peppers
- Garlic Truffle Fries$12.95
- Lobster & Truffle Mac & Cheese$28.95
Cavatappi pasta, lobster, black truffle, gruyere cheese, fresh cream, leeks, shallots, & herbed breadcrumbs
- Oysters Rockefeller$18.95
Our spin on the classic - bacon, Parmesan, Pernod, served with citrus hollandaise
- Pan Roasted Crab Cakes$17.95
Snow & rock crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise & house- made coleslaw
- Plain Mac & Cheese$11.95
- Popcorn Shrimp$12.95
- Portobello Risotto$22.95
Creamy risotto, portobello mushroom, diced carrots, asparagus, green beans, & a balsamic reduction
- Sesame Seared Tuna$18.95
Island slaw, wonton crisps, sesame-soy ginger dressing & wasabi aioli
- Steamed Black Mussels$17.95
Crispy pancetta cooked in our spicy cioppino broth with mesquite grilled garlic bread & old bay aioli
- Steamed Manila Clams$17.95
White wine, fresh garlic, parsley, tarragon, butter, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
Raw Bar
- 1 Crab Claw$19.95
- 3 Crab Claws$55.95
Served over ice with cocktail sauce & house-made mustard sauce
- 6 Crab Claws$109.95
Served over ice with cocktail sauce & house-made mustard sauce
- Ahi Poke$19.95
Sushi grade tuna, avocado, Ponzu, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, seaweed salad & a sriracha aioli. Choice of wonton chips or lettuce cups
- Baked Clams$17.95
6 littleneck clams, panko bread crumbs, clarified butter, garlic, parsley, & Parmesan cheese
- Ceviches$18.95
Local rockfish- citrus, cucumber, Pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro, cabbage, lime creme. Shrimp-citrus, jalapeño, cilantro, cabbage, lime creme served with tortilla chips and lettuce cups
- Clams on the 1/2 Shell$15.95
Half dozen fresh shucked littleneck clams
- Crab Cocktail$32.95
Cabbage, green onion, avocado, and cocktail sauce
- Hamachi$24.95
Jalapeño, radish, micro greens, soy, chilli Amarillo, and citrus
- Oyster Shot$5.50
Shucked oyster and our house-made Michelada
- Oysters
Ask for daily selection
- Seafood Platters$150.00+
Combination of our raw bar selection - ask your server!
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.95
7 prawns, cabbage, .green onion, and cocktail sauce
- Uni$35.95
5 pieces local sea urchin, scallop crudo, & Blood Orange
- Uni Shooter$15.95
Ponzu, Tabasco, quail egg, & chives
Mains
- "Beyond Meat" Veggie Burger$17.95
- Boathouse Seafood Pasta$36.95
Scallops, shrimp, fresh fish, penne pasta with spicy marinara cream sauce, fresh basil, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
- Bone-In Ribeye$54.95
16 oz split bone-in ribeye, scalloped potato, asparagus, spinach, & Peppercorn Brandy sauce
- Chicken Pasta$24.95
- Cioppino$42.95
Boathouse specialty, spicy tomato broth, mussels, clams, fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, stone crab claw, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
- Clam Linguini$28.95
Fresh manila clams, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, white wine, basil, cream & mesquite grilled garlic bread
- Filet Mignon$42.95
7 oz filet with scallion, mash potatoes, market vegetables & red wine shallot reduction
- Fish & Chips$19.95
Beer battered and panko crusted Atlantic cod fried golden brown, served with old bay fries & coleslaw
- Grilled Ahi Entree$31.95
- Grilled Mahi Mahi$30.95
Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa
- Grilled Pacific Sea Bass$34.95
Black truffle mashed potatoes, leaf spinach, grilled asparagus & lemon-saffron butter sauce
- Grilled Scottish Salmon$34.95
- Half-Pound Angus Burger$21.95
Top sirloin and brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun, served with old bay fries
- Lobster Roll$32.95
Maine lobster, chopped celery, onion, capers, chives, drawn butter, mayo, salt and pepper tossed together on a brioche roll served with old bay fries
- Lobster Tail Entree$54.95
- Local Petrale Sole$27.95
Herb & garlic roasted fingerling potatoes, market vegetables & lemon-caper butter sauce
- Local Spiny Lobster$74.95
- Macadamia Crusted Halibut$34.95
Baby bok choy, potato pancake, pineapple butter sauce
- Maine Lobster$79.95Out of stock
- NY Steak Frites$38.95
14 oz New York steak, leaf spinach, old bay fries, and Brandy Peppercorn sauce
- Pan Roasted Chicken$28.95
Grilled corn, pasilla chillis, baby carrots, leaf spinach, queso fresco, Parmesan cheese, cilantro, & mustard Marsala sauce
- Pan Seared Scallops$36.95
Lobster and crab risotto, broccolini & spicy tomato basil broth
- Shack Burger$14.95
- Spice Rubbed Grilled Tofu$26.95
Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa
- Surf & Turf Special$79.95
- Veggie Pasta$18.95
Soups and Salads
- Apple Walnut Salad$16.95
Butter lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, green apples, candied walnuts, & champagne vinaigrette
- Arugula and Beets$16.95
Arugula, pickled beets, goat cheese, marcona almonds, & balsamic vinaigrette
- Boathouse Louie$18.95
Local greens, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, chopped egg, cucumbers, radish, & shrimp with 1000 Island dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.95+
Little gems romaine, house-made dressing, croutons, & Parmesan cheese
- Clam Chowder Bowl$7.95
- Clam Chowder Cup$6.95
- Classic Wedge$12.95
Iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, bacon, red onion, chives, blue cheese dressing & crumble
- Garden Salad$9.95+
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad$21.95
Mesquite grilled mahi mahi served over Napa cabbage, bok choy, pickled ginger, orange, crispy wonton, & sesame-ginger soy dressing
- Kale Salad$16.95
Kale, carrots, cucumber, pickled shallots, goat cheese, orange, & oregano vinaigrette
- Lobster Bisque Bowl$10.95
- Lobster Bisque Cup$9.95
- Steak and Arugula Salad$26.95
Peppered steak, arugula, red onion, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, & balsamic vinaigrette
Kid's Dinner
Beverage / Alcohol
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Black Manhattan$15.00
- Blood Orange Margarita$15.00
Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, Blood Orange, lime, and Triple Sec
- Bloody Maria$12.95
- Bloody Mary$12.95
- Boathouse Mule$15.00
Hendry's Vodka "GF", house-made ginger syrup, lime, Bundaberg Ginger Beer, and bitters
- Boathouse Old Fashioned$15.00
- Boathouse Punch$15.00
Dark Rum, house-made creme de coconut, lime, orange, pineapple, and nutmeg
- Cannonball$15.00
- Dropkick$15.00
Hendry's "GF" Vodka, jalapeño, watermelon, lemon, sugar, soda served up with a sugar & cayenne rim
- French 75$13.00
- Greyhound$15.00
- Hemingway Daquiri$15.00
- Honeycomb Mojito$15.00
Blind Burro Rum, house-made honey syrup, lime, mint, and soda
- Hot Toddy$13.00
- Irish Coffee$13.00
- John Daly$13.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Lovejoy$15.00
Malibu Rum, blackberries, pineapple, orange, lime, Gosling's Dark Float served in a pint glass
- Mai Tai$15.00
Malibu Rum, blackberries, pineapple, orange, lime, Gosling's Dark Float served in a pint glass
- Margarita$12.95
- Michelada$12.00
Negra Modelo, clam juice, tomato, lime, tajin, Valentina and Worcestershire. Rimmed with our own tajin and smoked sea salt
- Mimosa$10.95
- Mojito$12.95
Blind Burro Rum, house-made honey syrup, lime, mint, and soda
- Negroni$15.00
- Paloma Valentina$15.00
Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, grapefruit, lime, Angostura Bitters, egg white, and agave
- Pancake Breakfast Shot$10.95
- Rye-Chata$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
Cleo Gin, Campari, Gran Classico, and Cocchi Vermouth di Torino. Served up or on rocks. Orange twist
- Shot & A Beer$11.00
Mini beer with a shot of House Fernet Mini Beer with a shot of Evan Williams Single Barrel Mini Beer with a shot of Pueblo Viejo Silver
- SideCar$15.00
- Signature Bloody Mary$15.00
- Step in the Right Direction$15.00
Hendry's Vodka "GF", mint, orange, lemonade, lime, sugar, and soda
- Strawberry Jalapeño Shrub$15.00
Hendry's Vodka "GF", house-made strawberry jalapeño shrub, lemon, and soda
- Vermont's Finest$20.00
- White Russian$15.00
- Strawberry Margarita$15.00
Draught Beer
Mocktails
Wine
- Corkage Fee $$25.00
- House Pinot Grigio BTL$32.00
- Alban, Viognier BTL$51.00
Bottle
- Animus, Vinho Verde BTL$25.00
Bottle
- SeaGlass, Pinot Grigio BTL$44.00
- Rancho Sisquoc Riesling$40.00
- Brander "Au Natural" BTL$66.00
Bottle
- Cakebread Sauv BTL$52.00
Bottle
- Gainey Sauv Blanc BTL$46.00
Bottle
- Margerum Sybarite BTL$44.00
- Oyster Bay BTL$32.00
- Whitehaven Sauv BTL$49.00
Bottle
- House Chard BTL$28.00
- Babcock Chard BTL$55.00
- Brewer-Clifton "Gnesa", Sta Rita Hills$110.00
Bottle
- Cakebread Chard BTL$70.00
Bottle
- Clos Du Val Chard BTL$50.00
- Far Niente, Napa Valley$100.00
Bottle
- Lincourt "Steel" Sta Rita Hills$46.00
Bottle
- Mail Road MT. Carmel, Chard BTL$140.00
Bottle
- Melville Chard, BTL$58.00
- Rombauer Chard BTL, Napa Valley$60.00
Bottle
- Sonoma Cutrer BTL$56.00
- Tolosa No Oak BTL$40.00
Bottle
- House Rose BTL$36.00
- Kaena Grenache BTL$44.00
- Margerum, Rose BTL$52.00
- Whispering Angel 375ml BTL$24.00
- Whispering Angel BTL$47.00
- House Pinot BTL$32.00
- Au Bon Climont, Santa Barbara. BTL$52.00
- Melville Pinot, BTL$60.00
- Foxen Pinot BTL$60.00
- Cakebread Pinot, BTL$75.00
- Foxen, "Block 8" Pinot BTL$120.00
- Mail Road MT. CARMEL Pinot BTL$140.00
- Melville Pinot "Sandys Block" BTL$150.00
- Seasmoke "Southing" Pinot BTL$180.00
- Decoy Merlot BTL$44.00
- Emmolo "by Cymus" Merlot BTL$55.00
- Pahlmeyer, Merlot BTL$130.00
- Plumpjack, Merlot BTL$100.00
- Rombauer Merlot. BTL$85.00
- Trefethen, Merlot BTL$90.00
- Gainey Merlot BTL$44.00
- House Cab BTL$28.00
- Daou, BTL$56.00
- Justin, BTL$60.00
- Clos Du Val, BTL$75.00
- Ramey, BTL$85.00
- Domaine Eden. Cab BTL$75.00
- Stags' Leap Cab BTL$100.00
- Jonata, "Ballard Canyon" Cab BTL$240.00
- Plumpjack, Cab BTL$275.00
- Joseph Phelps "Insignia" Cab BTL$350.00
- Jaffurs Syrah, BTL$44.00
- Jonata, Syrah BTL$202.00
- Melville Syrah, BTL$65.00
- Qupe, Syrah BTL$48.00
- Rancho Sisquac, Syrah BTL$56.00
- Sanguis Syrah BTL$110.00
- Alpha Omega II, BTL$70.00
- LeVigne Sangiovese BTL$52.00
- Colome, Malbec, BTL$48.00
- Justin "Isosceles" BTL$125.00
- Margerum M5, BTL$46.00
- Opus One, BTL$350.00
- Overture , BTL$225.00
- Rancho Sisquoc "Tre Vini" BTL$58.00
- The Pairing Red, BTL$44.00
- HH Chardonnay$8.00
- HH Sonoma Cutrer GLS$15.00
- Melville Chard GLS$16.00
- House Chard GLS$8.00
- Sonoma Cutrer GLS$15.00
- Rusack Chard GLS$13.00Out of stock
- HH Oyster Bay Gls$9.00
- Margerum Sybarite Gls$12.00
- Oyster Bay Gls$9.00
- House Pinot Grigio Gls$9.00
- Seaglass PG Gls$12.00
- House Rose GLS$10.00
- Margerum Rose GLS$14.00
- ABC Pinot Noir GLS$14.00
- HH Pinot Noir GLS$8.00
- House Pinot Noir GLS$9.00
- Melville Pinot GLS$16.00
- HH Decoy GLS$12.00
- Decoy Merlot GLS$12.00
- House Cab GLS$8.00
- HH Daou Gls$15.00
- Justin GLS$16.00
- Daou Gls$15.00
- The Pairing Red, GLS$12.00
- LeVigne Sangiovese GLS$14.00
- HH Jaffurs Syrah GLS$12.00
- Rancho Sisquac, GLS$15.00
- Jaffurs GLS$12.00
- House Sparkling Gls$8.00
- Prosecco Gls$9.00
- Sparkling Rose Gls$10.00
- Chandon Gls$12.00
- Chandon Kir Royale Gls$14.95
- Kir Royale Gls$10.95
- Cava Magnum$60.00
Aromas of citrus and tropical fruits, With floral notes. The palate is complex with good acidity and notes of lime and pineapple
- Dom Perignon BTL$450.00
- House Sparkling BTL$28.00
- Schramsberg BTL$70.00
- Sea Smoke "Sea Spray" BTL$150.00
- Taittinger BTL$100.00
- Veuve Clicquot BTL$125.00
