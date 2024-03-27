Boathouse Grill 2 149 Hartwell Marina Dr
Food
Appetizers
- Grouper Bites$10.95
Served with lemon, tarter sauce or cocktail sauce
- Chicken Bites$10.95
Served with choice of sauce
- Hush Puppy Basket$9.95
Served with jalapeño honey butter
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$12.95
15 shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$11.95
Served with housemade ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Served with marinara or ranch
Kid's Menu
Sandwiches
- Boathouse Burger$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion
- Bacon BBQ Burger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, BBQ sauce & fried onion ring
- Mahi-Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Served blackened with lettuce, tomato, & bacon honey mustard
- Catfish Po Boy$13.95Out of stock
Served grilled or fried with lettuce, tomato, & remoulade
- Shrimp Po-Boy$13.95
Lettuce, tomato, & roumalaude sauce served on a hoagie roll
- Boathouse Club$14.95
Our signature double-decker is filled with ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on Texas toast
- Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Served grilled or fried with lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese & mayo
- Grouper Sandwich$15.95
Served grilled or fried with lettuce, tomato & tarter sauce
- BLT$10.95
Served with mayo on Texas toast
- Ribeye Philly Sandwich$15.95
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$14.95
- Side Salad
House Specials
- Grilled Catfish Platter$17.95
Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies & tarter sauce
- Fried Catfish Platter$17.95
Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies & tarter sauce
- Half (6) Grilled Shrimp Platter$16.95
Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and choice of cocktail or tarter sauce
- Full (12) Grilled Shrimp Platter$22.95
Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and choice of cocktail or tarter sauce
- Half (6) Fried Shrimp Platter$16.95
Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and choice of cocktail or tarter sauce
- Full (12) Fried Shrimp Platter$22.95
Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and choice of cocktail or tarter sauce
- Blackened Mahi-Mahi Platter$18.95
Served with 2 sides and hushpuppies and a side of bacon honey mustard
- Mahi Tacos$12.95
- Fried Grouper Platter$18.95
Served with 2 sides and hushpuppies and a side of tarter
- Grilled Grouper Platter$18.95
Served with 2 sides and hushpuppies and a side of tarter
- Grilled Chicken Tenders Platter$15.95
Served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Fried Chicken Tenders Platter$15.95
Served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Shrimp & Grits$19.95
Topped with andouille sausage a cream sauce
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$17.95Out of stock
Served with Texas toast
Salads
- Chicken Strip Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, cheese and grilled or fried chicken
- Shrimp Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, cheese & 6 grilled or fried shrimp
- Mahi Salad$16.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and onion with blackened mahi. Served with bacon honey mustard
- Chef Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, turkey, bacon, boiled egg and shredded jack & cheddar cheese
- House Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, egg & cheese
Sides
Other Items
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey & Bourbon
Scotch
Liqueurs & Cordials
Cocktails
- Appletini$8.95
- Bahama Mama$9.95
- Boathouse Sunset$14.95
- Cosmopolitan$8.95
- Daiquiri$8.95
- Dark & Stormy$9.95
- FROZEN Daiquiri$12.95
- FROZEN Daiquiri$12.95
- FROZEN Margarita$12.95
- FROZEN Pina Colada$12.95
- Lake Hartwell Hurricane$12.95
- Lemon Drop SHOT$8.95
- Liquid Marijuanna$9.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.50
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Melon Ball DRINK$8.95
- Melon Ball SHOT$8.95
- Mojito$9.95
- Salty Dawg$9.95
- Sex on the Beach$9.95
Beer
Canned Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Blakes BUCKET$40.00
- Blakes Cider$8.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud$5.00
- Bud BUCKET$25.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Bud Light BUCKET$25.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Drafty Kilt$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Guinness BUCKET$30.00
- High & Hazy (Terrapin)$5.50
- High Noon$8.00
- High Noon BUCKET$40.00
- Hopsecutioner (Terrapin)$5.50
- Hopsecutioner BUCKET$27.50
- Landshark$5.00
- Landshark BUCKET$25.00
- Mic Ultra$5.00
- Mic Ultra BUCKET$25.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Miller Lite Bucket$25.00
- NB Voodoo juice force IPA$7.00
- Red's Apple$5.00
- Shock Top$5.00
- Shock Top BUCKET$25.00
- Slapfight IPA$5.50
- Slapfight IPA BUCKET$27.50
- Sweetwater 420$5.50
- Sweetwater 420 BUCKET$27.50
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Watermelon Gose (Terrapin)$5.50
- Watermelon Gose BUCKET (Terrapin)$27.50
- White Claw$6.00
- White Claw BUCKET$30.00
- Yuengling$5.00Out of stock
- Yuengling BUCKET$25.00Out of stock