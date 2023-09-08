Boba Bee - American Fork 739 W 100 N Suite A3
Boba Drinks
Sparking Drink
Italian Soda
Beehive Special
Food
Panini Sandwiches
Honey BBQ Pork Panini
$7.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, honey bbq pork, cilantro, carrot, red cabbage, red onion, hk bbq sauce
Korean BBQ Beef = Bulgogi
$7.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, Korean bbq beef, red & green peppers, carrot, cheese, bulgogi sauce
Pesto Chicken
$6.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red & green peppers, basil, cheese
Pesto Turkey
$6.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, turkey slices, tomatoes, red & green peppers, basil, cheese
Thai Satay Chicken
$6.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, satay sauce, grilled chicken, carrot, red cabbage, green onion, red & green peppers
Thai Sweet Chili Chicken
$6.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, Thai sweet chili sauce, grilled chicken, red & green peppers, cilantro
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
$6.99
White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, tomatoes, red & green peppers, cheddar, colby jack, swiss & monterey jack cheeses
Steamed Buns
