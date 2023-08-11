Boba Drinks

Milk tea

Small Milk tea

$5.49

Non Dariy

Regular Milk tea

$5.59

Non Dariy

Smoothies

Small Smoothies

$5.99

Non Dariy

Regular Smoothies

$6.49

Non Dariy

Juice

Small Juice

$4.49

Regular Juice

$5.49

Iced Tea

Small Iced Tea

$4.49

Regular Iced Tea

$4.99

Slush

Small Slush

$4.99

Regular Slush

$5.49

Sparking Drink

Small Sparking Drink

$4.49

Regular Sparking Drink

$4.99

Italian Soda

Small Italian Soda

$4.99

Regular Italian Soda

$5.49

Beehive Special

Small Beehive Special

$5.49

Regular Beehive Special

$5.99

Food

Panini Sandwiches

Honey BBQ Pork Panini

$7.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, honey bbq pork, cilantro, carrot, red cabbage, red onion, hk bbq sauce

Korean BBQ Beef = Bulgogi

$7.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, Korean bbq beef, red & green peppers, carrot, cheese, bulgogi sauce

Pesto Chicken

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red & green peppers, basil, cheese

Pesto Turkey

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, turkey slices, tomatoes, red & green peppers, basil, cheese

Thai Satay Chicken

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, satay sauce, grilled chicken, carrot, red cabbage, green onion, red & green peppers

Thai Sweet Chili Chicken

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, Thai sweet chili sauce, grilled chicken, red & green peppers, cilantro

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, tomatoes, red & green peppers, cheddar, colby jack, swiss & monterey jack cheeses

Steamed Buns

Pork Steamed Bun

$2.49

Sweet Steamed Bun

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Raz

16oz Dr. Raz

$1.62

Coconut, Raspberry Purée, Cream

24oz Dr. Raz

$1.89

Coconut, Raspberry Purée, Cream

32oz Dr. Raz

$2.17

Coconut, Raspberry Purée, Cream

44oz Dr. Raz

$2.44

Coconut, Raspberry Purée, Cream

The Captain

16oz The Captain

$1.62

Coconut Cream, Pineapple, Raspberry

24oz The Captain

$1.89

Coconut Cream, Pineapple, Raspberry

32oz The Captain

$2.17

Coconut Cream, Pineapple, Raspberry

44oz The Captain

$2.44

Coconut Cream, Pineapple, Raspberry

Professor Peach

16oz Professor Peach

$1.62

Coconut, Peach

24oz Professor Peach

$1.89

Coconut, Peach

32oz Professor Peach

$2.17

Coconut, Peach

44oz Professor Peach

$2.44

Coconut, Peach

Queen Bee

16oz Queen Bee

$1.62

Blackberry, Raspberry Purée, Cream

24oz Queen Bee

$1.89

Blackberry, Raspberry Purée, Cream

32oz Queen Bee

$2.17

Blackberry, Raspberry Purée, Cream

44oz Queen Bee

$2.44

Blackberry, Raspberry Purée, Cream

Ruckus

16oz Ruckus

$1.62

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

24oz Ruckus

$1.89

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

32oz Ruckus

$2.17

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

44oz Ruckus

$2.44

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

Buzzed (Dr. Pepper)

16oz Buzzed (Dr. Pepper)

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Coconut

24oz Buzzed (Dr. Pepper)

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Coconut

32oz Buzzed (Dr. Pepper)

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Coconut

44oz Buzzed (Dr. Pepper)

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Coconut

Mountain Dew

Peachy Dream

16oz Peachy Dream

$1.62

Peach Purée, Cream

24oz Peachy Dream

$1.89

Peach Purée, Cream

32oz Peachy Dream

$2.17

Peach Purée, Cream

44oz Peachy Dream

$2.44

Peach Purée, Cream

Joker

16oz Joker

$1.62

Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberry Purée

24oz Joker

$1.89

Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberry Purée

32oz Joker

$2.17

Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberry Purée

44oz Joker

$2.44

Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberry Purée

Miss Polly

16oz Miss Polly

$1.62

Raspberry, Green Apple, Mango

24oz Miss Polly

$1.89

Raspberry, Green Apple, Mango

32oz Miss Polly

$2.17

Raspberry, Green Apple, Mango

44oz Miss Polly

$2.44

Raspberry, Green Apple, Mango

Mother-in-law

16oz Mother-in-law

$1.62

Strawberry, Pomegranate, Peach

24oz Mother-in-law

$1.89

Strawberry, Pomegranate, Peach

32oz Mother-in-law

$2.17

Strawberry, Pomegranate, Peach

44oz Mother-in-law

$2.44

Strawberry, Pomegranate, Peach

Raspberry Swirl

16oz Raspberry Swirl

$1.62

Coconut Cream, Raspberry Purée

24oz Raspberry Swirl

$1.89

Coconut Cream, Raspberry Purée

32oz Raspberry Swirl

$2.17

Coconut Cream, Raspberry Purée

44oz Raspberry Swirl

$2.44

Coconut Cream, Raspberry Purée

Buzzed (Mtn. Dew)

16oz Buzzed (Mtn. Dew)

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Coconut

24oz Buzzed (Mtn. Dew)

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Coconut

32oz Buzzed (Mtn. Dew)

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Coconut

44oz Buzzed (Mtn. Dew)

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Coconut

Coke

Stacy's Mom

16oz Stacy's Mom

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Fresh Lemon, Coconut

24oz Stacy's Mom

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Fresh Lemon, Coconut

32oz Stacy's Mom

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Fresh Lemon, Coconut

44oz Stacy's Mom

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Fresh Lemon, Coconut

Mr. Rogers

16oz Mr. Rogers

$1.62

Cherry, Vanilla, Cream

24oz Mr. Rogers

$1.89

Cherry, Vanilla, Cream

32oz Mr. Rogers

$2.17

Cherry, Vanilla, Cream

44oz Mr. Rogers

$2.44

Cherry, Vanilla, Cream

Stark

16oz Stark

$1.62

Cream, Strawberry Purée, Coconut

24oz Stark

$1.89

Cream, Strawberry Purée, Coconut

32oz Stark

$2.17

Cream, Strawberry Purée, Coconut

44oz Stark

$2.44

Cream, Strawberry Purée, Coconut

Twisted Cherry

16oz Twisted Cherry

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Raspberry Purée, Coconut

24oz Twisted Cherry

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Raspberry Purée, Coconut

32oz Twisted Cherry

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Raspberry Purée, Coconut

44oz Twisted Cherry

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Raspberry Purée, Coconut

Buzzed (Coke)

16oz Buzzed (Coke)

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Coconut

24oz Buzzed (Coke)

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Coconut

32oz Buzzed (Coke)

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Coconut

44oz Buzzed (Coke)

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Coconut

Sprite

Tropic Twist (Sprite)

16oz Tropic Twist (Sprite)

$1.62

Raspberry, Strawberry, Fresh Lemon

24oz Tropic Twist (Sprite)

$1.89

Raspberry, Strawberry, Fresh Lemon

32oz Tropic Twist (Sprite)

$2.17

Raspberry, Strawberry, Fresh Lemon

44oz Tropic Twist (Sprite)

$2.44

Raspberry, Strawberry, Fresh Lemon

Cali Shore

16oz Cali Shore

$1.62

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime, Coconut

24oz Cali Shore

$1.89

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime, Coconut

32oz Cali Shore

$2.17

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime, Coconut

44oz Cali Shore

$2.44

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime, Coconut

Strawberry Swirl

16oz Strawberry Swirl

$1.62

Coconut Cream, Strawberry Purée

24oz Strawberry Swirl

$1.89

Coconut Cream, Strawberry Purée

32oz Strawberry Swirl

$2.17

Coconut Cream, Strawberry Purée

44oz Strawberry Swirl

$2.44

Coconut Cream, Strawberry Purée

Lime Ricky

16oz Lime Ricky

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Grape

24oz Lime Ricky

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Grape

32oz Lime Ricky

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Grape

44oz Lime Ricky

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Grape

Georgia Peach

16oz Georgia Peach

$1.62

Raspberry, Peach Purée, Cream

24oz Georgia Peach

$1.89

Raspberry, Peach Purée, Cream

32oz Georgia Peach

$2.17

Raspberry, Peach Purée, Cream

44oz Georgia Peach

$2.44

Raspberry, Peach Purée, Cream

Buzzed (Sprite)

16oz Buzzed (Sprite)

$1.62

Fresh Lime, Coconut

24oz Buzzed (Sprite)

$1.89

Fresh Lime, Coconut

32oz Buzzed (Sprite)

$2.17

Fresh Lime, Coconut

44oz Buzzed (Sprite)

$2.44

Fresh Lime, Coconut

Monster

Harley Quinn

24oz Harley Quinn

$1.89

Ultra White Monster, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry puree

32oz Harley Quinn

$2.17

Ultra White Monster, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry puree

44oz Harley Quinn

$2.44

Ultra White Monster, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry puree

The OMG

24oz The OMG

$1.89

Orange Creamsicle Monster, Vanilla Syrup, Mango Syrup, Cream

32oz The OMG

$2.17

Orange Creamsicle Monster, Vanilla Syrup, Mango Syrup, Cream

44oz The OMG

$2.44

Orange Creamsicle Monster, Vanilla Syrup, Mango Syrup, Cream

Passion Punch

Orange Creamsicle Monster, Vanilla Syrup, Mango Syrup, Cream

24oz Passion Punch

$1.89

Ultra Paradise Monster, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry Syrup, Passion Fruit Popping Boba

32oz Passion Punch

$2.17

Ultra Paradise Monster, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry Syrup, Passion Fruit Popping Boba

44oz Passion Punch

$2.44

Ultra Paradise Monster, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry Syrup, Passion Fruit Popping Boba

Pepper Potts

24oz Pepper Potts

$1.89

Pipeline Punch Monster, Coconut Syrup, Cream

32oz Pepper Potts

$2.17

Pipeline Punch Monster, Coconut Syrup, Cream

44oz Pepper Potts

$2.44

Pipeline Punch Monster, Coconut Syrup, Cream

Monster Raz

24oz Monster Raz

$1.89

Original Monster, Coconut Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Cream

32oz Monster Raz

$2.17

Original Monster, Coconut Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Cream

44oz Monster Raz

$2.44

Original Monster, Coconut Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Cream

Jen's Jam

24oz Jen's Jam

$1.89

Ultra Violet Monster, SF Coconut, SF Vanilla, Fresh Lime, Cream

32oz Jen's Jam

$2.17

Ultra Violet Monster, SF Coconut, SF Vanilla, Fresh Lime, Cream

44oz Jen's Jam

$2.44

Ultra Violet Monster, SF Coconut, SF Vanilla, Fresh Lime, Cream

Paradise Sunrise

24oz Paradise Sunrise

$1.89

Ultra Sunrise Monster, Mango Syrup, Guava Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Fresh Lemon

32oz Paradise Sunrise

$2.17

Ultra Sunrise Monster, Mango Syrup, Guava Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Fresh Lemon

44oz Paradise Sunrise

$2.44

Ultra Sunrise Monster, Mango Syrup, Guava Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Fresh Lemon

Strawberry Kiss

24oz Strawberry Kiss

$1.89

Strawberry Monster, Peach Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Peach Popping Boba

32oz Strawberry Kiss

$2.17

Strawberry Monster, Peach Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Peach Popping Boba

44oz Strawberry Kiss

$2.44

Strawberry Monster, Peach Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Peach Popping Boba

High-Tide

24oz High-Tide

$1.89

Mango Monster, Coconut Syrup, Mango Puree, Peach Puree, Fresh Lime

32oz High-Tide

$2.17

Mango Monster, Coconut Syrup, Mango Puree, Peach Puree, Fresh Lime

44oz High-Tide

$2.44

Mango Monster, Coconut Syrup, Mango Puree, Peach Puree, Fresh Lime

Rocket Racer

24oz Rocket Racer

$1.89

Ultra White Monster, Blue Raspberry Syrup, Strawberry Popping Boba, Cream

32oz Rocket Racer

$2.17

Ultra White Monster, Blue Raspberry Syrup, Strawberry Popping Boba, Cream

44oz Rocket Racer

$2.44

Ultra White Monster, Blue Raspberry Syrup, Strawberry Popping Boba, Cream

Princess Peach

24oz Princess Peach

$1.89

Peach Monster, Coconut Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Peach Syrup, Cream

32oz Princess Peach

$2.17

Peach Monster, Coconut Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Peach Syrup, Cream

44oz Princess Peach

$2.44

Peach Monster, Coconut Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Peach Syrup, Cream

Lemonade

The Annie

16oz The Annie

$1.62

Strawberry Purée, Coconut

24oz The Annie

$1.89

Strawberry Purée, Coconut

32oz The Annie

$2.17

Strawberry Purée, Coconut

44oz The Annie

$2.44

Strawberry Purée, Coconut

Little Sis

16oz Little Sis

$1.62

Strawberry, Fresh Lime, Coconut Cream

24oz Little Sis

$1.89

Strawberry, Fresh Lime, Coconut Cream

32oz Little Sis

$2.17

Strawberry, Fresh Lime, Coconut Cream

44oz Little Sis

$2.44

Strawberry, Fresh Lime, Coconut Cream

Hawaiian Tide

16oz Hawaiian Tide

$1.62

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

24oz Hawaiian Tide

$1.89

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

32oz Hawaiian Tide

$2.17

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

44oz Hawaiian Tide

$2.44

Mango Purée, Fresh Lime

Tropic Twist (Lemonade)

16oz Tropic Twist (Lemonade)

$1.62

24oz Tropic Twist (Lemonade)

$1.89

32oz Tropic Twist (Lemonade)

$2.17

44oz Tropic Twist (Lemonade)

$2.44

Flavored Water

Pearl

16oz Pearl

$2.62

SF Coconut, SF Mango, SF Strawberry

24oz Pearl

$2.89

SF Coconut, SF Mango, SF Strawberry

32oz Pearl

$3.17

SF Coconut, SF Mango, SF Strawberry

44oz Pearl

$3.44

SF Coconut, SF Mango, SF Strawberry

Zig Zag

16oz Zig Zag

$2.62

SF Raspberry, Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime

24oz Zig Zag

$2.89

SF Raspberry, Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime

32oz Zig Zag

$3.17

SF Raspberry, Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime

44oz Zig Zag

$3.44

SF Raspberry, Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime

Harmony

16oz Harmony

$2.62

SF Mango, SF Peach, Raspberry Purée

24oz Harmony

$2.89

SF Mango, SF Peach, Raspberry Purée

32oz Harmony

$3.17

SF Mango, SF Peach, Raspberry Purée

44oz Harmony

$3.44

SF Mango, SF Peach, Raspberry Purée

Bee's Signature

16oz Bee's Signature

$2.62

SF Vanilla, SF Coconut, Coconut Cream, Choice of popping boba

24oz Bee's Signature

$2.89

SF Vanilla, SF Coconut, Coconut Cream, Choice of popping boba

32oz Bee's Signature

$3.17

SF Vanilla, SF Coconut, Coconut Cream, Choice of popping boba

44oz Bee's Signature

$3.44

SF Vanilla, SF Coconut, Coconut Cream, Choice of popping boba