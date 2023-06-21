Boba & Bites 63 E Thompson Ln STE 102


Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.75

Made with shaken black tea, non dairy creamer and caramelized brown sugar syrup with your choice of topping. Goes well with our tapioca pearls! This drink is caffeinated.

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Boba

$5.75

A favorite creamy and sweet drink made with caramelized brown sugar syrup and whole milk. Goes great with our tapioca pearls. This drink is non-caffeinated.

Chai Milk Tea

$5.75

A creamy blend of our chai tea base mixed with tapioca pearls and sweet brown sugar syrup.

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.75

A caffeinated blend of our delicious milk tea mixed with espresso.

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75

A delicious blend of our homemade milk tea base combined with mango flavor for a fruity twist.

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Pistachio Milk Tea

$5.75

A creamy blend of pistachio pudding mix combined with our milk tea base and pistachio powder.

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

A refreshing mildly spiced sweet tea blend made from our homemade thai tea mix combined with milk and sugar.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Enjoy our take on the famous taro milk tea. Made with taro root that offers a sweet, nutty flavor, combined with our famous milk tea blend, and tapioca pearls.

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.75

A fruity drink made with green tea, strawberry syrup, milk, ice, and tapioca.

Classic Milk Tea

$5.75

A classic! A deliciously creamy blend of our signature milk tea base served over deliciously sweet tapioca pearls and brown sugar syrup.

Banana Milk Tea

$5.75

Our classic milk tea base combined with banana boba powder to create a fruity combination! Served with our delicious tapioca pearls.

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.75

A rich blend of our signature milk tea base combined with hokkaido powder to offer a roasted, earthy flavor. Served with tapioca pearls.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.75

A chocolately spin on our classic milk tea. A milk tea base combined with chocolate powder. Served over tapioca pearls.

Almond Milk Tea

$5.75

A nuttier version of our classic milk tea. A milk tea base combined with almond powder.

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75

A fruity blend of our signature milk tea base combined with Honeydew powder to offer a refreshing taste.

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.75

A deliciously creamy blend of our signature milk tea base combined dried lavender leaves and lavender powder.

Fruit Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.25

Green Iced Tea

$4.25

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.75

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$4.75

Honeydew Fruit Tea

$4.75

Lavender Fruit Tea

$4.75

Dragon Fruit Tea

$4.75

Rose Fruit Tea

$4.75

Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.75

Raspberry Fruit Tea

$4.75

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.75

Guava Fruit Tea

$4.75

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.75

Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.75

Desserts

Biscoff Milkcake

$4.99

Biscoff sponge cake soaked in three different types of milk, with biscoff drizzle and cookie on top!

Oreo Milkcake

$4.99Out of stock

Oreo sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk with oreo cookie topping!

Strawberry Crunch Milkcake

$4.99Out of stock

A strawberry sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk with strawberry crunch topping on top.

Boba Soda

A refreshing fruit soda with your choice of flavor. Personalize your soda with a topping!

Strawberry Boba Soda

$4.75

Guava Boba Soda

$4.75

Mango Boba Soda

$4.75

Pineapple Boba Soda

$4.75

Honeydew Boba Soda

$4.75

Dragonfruit Boba Soda

$4.75

Peach Boba Soda

$4.75

Lavender Boba Soda

$4.75

Rose Boba Soda

$4.75

Lychee Boba Soda

$4.75

Lemon Boba Soda

$4.75

Raspberry Boba Soda

$4.75

Passion fruit Boba Soda

$4.75