Boba & Bites 63 E Thompson Ln STE 102
Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Made with shaken black tea, non dairy creamer and caramelized brown sugar syrup with your choice of topping. Goes well with our tapioca pearls! This drink is caffeinated.
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Boba
A favorite creamy and sweet drink made with caramelized brown sugar syrup and whole milk. Goes great with our tapioca pearls. This drink is non-caffeinated.
Chai Milk Tea
A creamy blend of our chai tea base mixed with tapioca pearls and sweet brown sugar syrup.
Coffee Milk Tea
A caffeinated blend of our delicious milk tea mixed with espresso.
Mango Milk Tea
A delicious blend of our homemade milk tea base combined with mango flavor for a fruity twist.
Matcha Latte
Pistachio Milk Tea
A creamy blend of pistachio pudding mix combined with our milk tea base and pistachio powder.
Thai Milk Tea
A refreshing mildly spiced sweet tea blend made from our homemade thai tea mix combined with milk and sugar.
Taro Milk Tea
Enjoy our take on the famous taro milk tea. Made with taro root that offers a sweet, nutty flavor, combined with our famous milk tea blend, and tapioca pearls.
Strawberry Milk Tea
A fruity drink made with green tea, strawberry syrup, milk, ice, and tapioca.
Classic Milk Tea
A classic! A deliciously creamy blend of our signature milk tea base served over deliciously sweet tapioca pearls and brown sugar syrup.
Banana Milk Tea
Our classic milk tea base combined with banana boba powder to create a fruity combination! Served with our delicious tapioca pearls.
Hokkaido Milk Tea
A rich blend of our signature milk tea base combined with hokkaido powder to offer a roasted, earthy flavor. Served with tapioca pearls.
Chocolate Milk Tea
A chocolately spin on our classic milk tea. A milk tea base combined with chocolate powder. Served over tapioca pearls.
Almond Milk Tea
A nuttier version of our classic milk tea. A milk tea base combined with almond powder.
Honeydew Milk Tea
A fruity blend of our signature milk tea base combined with Honeydew powder to offer a refreshing taste.
Lavender Milk Tea
A deliciously creamy blend of our signature milk tea base combined dried lavender leaves and lavender powder.
Fruit Tea
Black Iced Tea
Green Iced Tea
Mango Fruit Tea
Strawberry Fruit Tea
Pineapple Fruit Tea
Honeydew Fruit Tea
Lavender Fruit Tea
Dragon Fruit Tea
Rose Fruit Tea
Lemon Fruit Tea
Raspberry Fruit Tea
Passion Fruit Tea
Guava Fruit Tea
Peach Fruit Tea
Lychee Fruit Tea
Desserts
Biscoff Milkcake
Biscoff sponge cake soaked in three different types of milk, with biscoff drizzle and cookie on top!
Oreo Milkcake
Oreo sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk with oreo cookie topping!
Strawberry Crunch Milkcake
A strawberry sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk with strawberry crunch topping on top.