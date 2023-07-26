Popular Items

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.99

Sweet and simple with aroma from fresh Jasmine Green Tea (Non-Dairy)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.45

Perfectly rich, sweet, and creamy. (Non-dairy)

Matcha Swirl

Matcha Swirl

$6.20


Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar

$5.79

Fresh milk drink with caramelized brown sugar drizzled around the cup and topped with our house special cream. Drink comes with boba and includes dairy.

Creme Brulee Brown Sugar

Creme Brulee Brown Sugar

$6.25

Fresh milk drink with caramelized brown sugar drizzled around the cup, creme brulee and topped with our house special cream. Drink comes with boba and includes dairy.

Cheese Foam Series

Cheese Foam Jasmine Green

Cheese Foam Jasmine Green

$5.20
Cheese Foam Black Tea

Cheese Foam Black Tea

$5.20
Sea Salt Coffee

Sea Salt Coffee

$6.25
Sea Salt Vanilla Coffee

Sea Salt Vanilla Coffee

$6.25
Sea Salt Hokkaido Coffee

Sea Salt Hokkaido Coffee

$6.25
Sea Salt Hazelnut Coffee

Sea Salt Hazelnut Coffee

$6.25

Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.99

Perfectly brewed Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.99

Sweet and simple with aroma from fresh Jasmine Green Tea (Non-Dairy)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.45

Freshly brewed Assam black tea sweetened with brown sugar (non-dairy)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.45

Perfectly rich, sweet, and creamy. (Non-dairy)

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.45

Premium matcha blend (Non-dairy)

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.49

Classic Thai tea topped with house special cheese foam (Includes dairy)

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.45

Freshly brewed Assam Black tea topped with a rich and dense shot of espresso (Non-dairy)

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.49

Perfect blend of Japanese butterscotch cream and Assam black tea, drizzled with caramel (Dairy)

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.45

Rich cocoa with freshly brewed Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)

Hazelnut Milk Tea

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$5.45

Toasted sweet hazelnut mixed with Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)

Vanilla Milk Tea

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.49

Pure vanilla extract with Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)

Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$5.49

Sweet Longan honey with Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)

Fruit Milk Tea

Fruit Milk Tea

$5.25

Create your own fruit milk tea by selecting your tea (Assam black or Jasmine Green) and your choice of fruit flavor. (Non-Dairy)

Flavored Tea

Customize your own refreshing fruit tea! Pick the flavor then your choice of tea base.
Boba Street's Sweet Tea

Boba Street's Sweet Tea

$5.25

Our Boba Street's signature sweet tea is the perfect and refreshing combination of Mango, Peach and Passionfruit with a slice of orange and lemon!

Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.99
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.99
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.99
White Peach Tea

White Peach Tea

$4.99
Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$4.99
Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$5.25
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.99
Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.99
Kiwi Tea

Kiwi Tea

$4.99
Green Apple Tea

Green Apple Tea

$4.99
Pineapple Tea

Pineapple Tea

$4.99

Storm

Fruity Storm

Fruity Storm

$5.79

Customize your own fruity ice-blended drink by selecting your base and fruit flavor!

Boba Street's Sweet Tea Storm

Boba Street's Sweet Tea Storm

$5.79

The most refreshing ice-blended tea with a mix of Mango, Peach, and Passionfruit (Non-Dairy)

Thai Tea Storm

Thai Tea Storm

$5.79

Ice-blended classic Thai Tea (Includes Dairy)

Matcha Storm

Matcha Storm

$5.79

Ice-blended drink with premium matcha (Non-Dairy)

Black Milk Tea Storm

Black Milk Tea Storm

$5.79

Freshly brewed Assam black tea with blended with ice. (Non-Dairy)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Storm

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Storm

$5.79

Delicate and perfect Jasmine green milk tea blended with ice. (Non-Dairy)

Taro Storm

Taro Storm

$5.79

Creamy Taro Milk tea blended with ice for a refreshing taste (Non-Dairy)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea Storm

Brown Sugar Milk Tea Storm

$5.79

Ice blended freshly brewed Assam Black Tea, sweetened with caramelized brown sugar (Non-Dairy)

Hokkaido Milk Tea Storm

Hokkaido Milk Tea Storm

$5.79

Creamy Japanese butterscotch, Assam Black tea, and caramel drizzle blended with ice (Non-Dairy)

Hazelnut Milk Tea Storm

Hazelnut Milk Tea Storm

$5.79

Toasted sweet hazelnut mixed with Assam black tea blended with ice (Non-Dairy)

Vanilla Milk Tea Storm

Vanilla Milk Tea Storm

$5.79

Pure vanilla extract with Assam black tea blended with ice (Non-Dairy)

Chocolate Storm

Chocolate Storm

$5.79

Swirl

Strawberry Swirl

Strawberry Swirl

$6.20

Ice-blended Strawberry drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)

Mango Swirl

Mango Swirl

$6.20

Ice-blended Mango drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)

Grapefruit Swirl

Grapefruit Swirl

$6.20

Ice-blended Grapefruit drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)

Taro Swirl

Taro Swirl

$6.20
Matcha Swirl

Matcha Swirl

$6.20
Peach Swirl

Peach Swirl

$6.20

Ice-blended Peach drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)

White Peach Swirl

White Peach Swirl

$6.20

Ice-blended White Peach drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)

Thai Tea Swirl

Thai Tea Swirl

$6.20

Ice-blended Classic Thai Tea drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)

Chocolate Swirl

Chocolate Swirl

$6.20

Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.25
Mango Yakult

Mango Yakult

$5.25
Lychee Yakult

Lychee Yakult

$5.25
Peach Yakult

Peach Yakult

$5.25
Grapefruit Yakult

Grapefruit Yakult

$5.25
White Peach Yakult

White Peach Yakult

$5.25
Passionfruit Yakult

Passionfruit Yakult

$5.25
Kiwi Yakult

Kiwi Yakult

$5.25
Green Apple Yakult

Green Apple Yakult

$5.25
Pineapple Yakult

Pineapple Yakult

$5.25

Yogurt Smoothie

Plain Yogurt Smoothie

Plain Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20

The perfect sweet, tangy, and creamy smoothie!

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20
Peach Yogurt Smoothie

Peach Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20
White Peach Yogurt Smoothie

White Peach Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20
Lychee Yogurt Smoothie

Lychee Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20
Passionfruit Yogurt Smoothie

Passionfruit Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20
Mango Yogurt Smoothie

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

$6.20

Fresh Tea

Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$4.20

Freshly brewed Assam black tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.20

Fragrant and crisp Jasmine Green tea