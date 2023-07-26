Boba St. Baldwin Park 3133 Baldwin Park Boulevard
Fresh Milk
Brown Sugar
Fresh milk drink with caramelized brown sugar drizzled around the cup and topped with our house special cream. Drink comes with boba and includes dairy.
Creme Brulee Brown Sugar
Fresh milk drink with caramelized brown sugar drizzled around the cup, creme brulee and topped with our house special cream. Drink comes with boba and includes dairy.
Cheese Foam Series
Milk Tea
Black Milk Tea
Perfectly brewed Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Sweet and simple with aroma from fresh Jasmine Green Tea (Non-Dairy)
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Freshly brewed Assam black tea sweetened with brown sugar (non-dairy)
Taro Milk Tea
Perfectly rich, sweet, and creamy. (Non-dairy)
Matcha Milk Tea
Premium matcha blend (Non-dairy)
Thai Tea
Classic Thai tea topped with house special cheese foam (Includes dairy)
Coffee Milk Tea
Freshly brewed Assam Black tea topped with a rich and dense shot of espresso (Non-dairy)
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Perfect blend of Japanese butterscotch cream and Assam black tea, drizzled with caramel (Dairy)
Chocolate Milk Tea
Rich cocoa with freshly brewed Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)
Hazelnut Milk Tea
Toasted sweet hazelnut mixed with Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)
Vanilla Milk Tea
Pure vanilla extract with Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)
Honey Milk Tea
Sweet Longan honey with Assam black tea (Non-Dairy)
Fruit Milk Tea
Create your own fruit milk tea by selecting your tea (Assam black or Jasmine Green) and your choice of fruit flavor. (Non-Dairy)
Flavored Tea
Boba Street's Sweet Tea
Our Boba Street's signature sweet tea is the perfect and refreshing combination of Mango, Peach and Passionfruit with a slice of orange and lemon!
Mango Tea
Strawberry Tea
Peach Tea
White Peach Tea
Passionfruit Tea
Grapefruit Tea
Lychee Tea
Wintermelon Tea
Kiwi Tea
Green Apple Tea
Pineapple Tea
Storm
Fruity Storm
Customize your own fruity ice-blended drink by selecting your base and fruit flavor!
Boba Street's Sweet Tea Storm
The most refreshing ice-blended tea with a mix of Mango, Peach, and Passionfruit (Non-Dairy)
Thai Tea Storm
Ice-blended classic Thai Tea (Includes Dairy)
Matcha Storm
Ice-blended drink with premium matcha (Non-Dairy)
Black Milk Tea Storm
Freshly brewed Assam black tea with blended with ice. (Non-Dairy)
Jasmine Green Milk Tea Storm
Delicate and perfect Jasmine green milk tea blended with ice. (Non-Dairy)
Taro Storm
Creamy Taro Milk tea blended with ice for a refreshing taste (Non-Dairy)
Brown Sugar Milk Tea Storm
Ice blended freshly brewed Assam Black Tea, sweetened with caramelized brown sugar (Non-Dairy)
Hokkaido Milk Tea Storm
Creamy Japanese butterscotch, Assam Black tea, and caramel drizzle blended with ice (Non-Dairy)
Hazelnut Milk Tea Storm
Toasted sweet hazelnut mixed with Assam black tea blended with ice (Non-Dairy)
Vanilla Milk Tea Storm
Pure vanilla extract with Assam black tea blended with ice (Non-Dairy)
Chocolate Storm
Swirl
Strawberry Swirl
Ice-blended Strawberry drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)
Mango Swirl
Ice-blended Mango drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)
Grapefruit Swirl
Ice-blended Grapefruit drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)
Taro Swirl
Matcha Swirl
Peach Swirl
Ice-blended Peach drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)
White Peach Swirl
Ice-blended White Peach drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)
Thai Tea Swirl
Ice-blended Classic Thai Tea drink with a swirl of our house special cheese foam (made with heavy whipping cream and a hint of sea salt) for a creamier texture! (Includes Dairy)