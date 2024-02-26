BobaTbot 754 West 41st Street
BobaTbot
slush
- Slush Passion fruit$6.00+
- Slush Srawberry$6.00+
- Slush Mango$6.00+
- Slush Pina Colada$6.00+
- Slush Watermelon$6.00+
- Slush Lemon Mint Mojito$6.00+
- Slush Toffe Caramel$6.00+
- Slush Swiss Chocolate$6.00+
- Slush White Chocolate$6.00+
- Slush Chai Latte$6.00+
- Slush French Vanilla$6.00+
- Slush Moccachino$6.00+
- Slush Matcha$6.00+
- Slush Frapuchino$6.00+
- Slush Black Cherry$6.00+
- slush limonade strawberry$6.00+
tea
Special milk tea
Filled Taiyaki
Open Taiyaki
Toppings
syrup
coffee
Ice cream
Ice Cream Toppings
Bobatbot Delivery
slush (Delivery)
- Slush Passion fruit$7.20+
- Slush Srawberry$7.20+
- Slush Mango$7.20+
- Slush Pina Colada$7.20+
- Slush Watermelon$7.20+
- Slush Lemon Mint Mojito$7.20+
- Slush Toffe Caramel$7.20+
- Slush Swiss Chocolate$7.20+
- Slush White Chocolate$7.20+
- Slush Chai Latte$7.20+
- Slush French Vanilla$7.20+
- Slush Moccachino$7.20+
- Slush Matcha$7.20+
- Slush Frapuchino$7.20+
- Slush Black Cherry$7.20+
- slush limonade strawberry$7.20+
tea (Delivery)
milk tea (Delivery)
Special milk tea (Delivery)
Filled Taiyaki (Delivery)
BobaTbot 754 West 41st Street Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 505-5968
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM