BOBA Drinks 🍻

ICED SPECIALITY BEVERAGE

ICED Strawberry Matcha Boba Latte
$7.50

Strawberry Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Green Tea, Dairy Option, Matcha, Boba and Topped with Whip Cream

ICED Thai Pumpkin Pie Boba Latte
$7.50

Fresh Brewed Thai Tea, Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Puree Sauce, Dairy Option, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream & Garnished with Pumpkin Spice

ICED Mango Matcha Boba Latte
$7.50

Mango Syrup, Mango Puree, Jasmine Green Tea, Dairy Option, Matcha, Tapioca Pearls and Topped with Whip Cream

ICED Pumpkin Pie Boba Latte
$7.50

Espresso, Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Puree, Dairy Option, Sugar, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream and Garnished with Pumpkin Spice

ICED Biscoff Cookie Boba Latte
$7.50

Espresso, Cookie Butter Spread, Cookie Butter Crumble, Tapioca Pearls, Choice of Dairy, Sugar, Whip Cream and Topped with Biscoff Cookie Crumble

ICED Chai Pumpkin Pie Boba Latte
$7.50

Chai Tea, Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Puree, Sugar, Dairy Option, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream and Topped with Pumpkin Spice

ICED Smores Boba
$7.50

Marshmallow Syrup, Chocolate Syrup, Graham Cracker, Milk, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream and Marshmallow

ICED Carmel Green Apple Boba
$7.50

Green Apple Flavor Syrup, Carmel Syrup, Jasmine Green Tea, Tapioca Pearls, Green Apple Popping and Garnished with Carmel Drizzle.

Milk Tea 🥤

ICE Brown Sugar Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Chai Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Chocolate Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Classic Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Coconut Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Honeydew Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Lavender Milk Tea.
$6.99+
ICE Lychee Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Mango Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Matcha Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Papaya Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Peach Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Pineapple Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Strawberry Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Taro Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Thai Milk Tea
$6.99+
ICE Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$6.99+
ICE Watermelon Milk Tea
$6.99+

Fruit Tea

ICED Blueberry
$6.75+
ICE Blue Raspberry
$6.75+
ICE Lychee Lavender
$6.75+
ICE Grapefruit
$6.75+
ICE Dragon Fruit
$6.75+
ICE Honeydew
$6.75+
ICE Cantaloupe
$6.75+
ICE Lychee
$6.75+
ICE Lychee Strawberry
$6.75+
ICE Mango Fruit Tea
$6.75+
ICE Passion Fruit
$6.75+
ICE Watermelon
$6.75+
ICE Pomegranate
$6.75+
ICE Strawberry
$6.75+
ICE Peachy Pineapple
$6.75+
ICE Green Apple
$6.75+
ICE Kiwi Strawberry
$6.75+
ICE Pineapple
$6.75+
ICE Strawberry Watermelon
$6.75+
ICE Red Guava
$6.75+

Slushy

Strawberry Fruit Tea SLUSH
$6.75+
Strawberry Watermelon SLUSH
$6.75+
Taro SLUSH
$6.75+
Watermelon Fruit Tea SLUSH
$6.75+
Kiwi Strawberry SLUSH
$6.75+
Lavender SLUSH
$6.75+
Lychee SLUSH
$6.75+
Lychee Strawberry SLUSH
$6.75+
Mango Fruit Tea SLUSH
$6.75+
Papaya Milk Tea SLUSH
$6.75+
Peachy Papaya SLUSH
$6.75+
Peachy Pineapple SLUSH
$6.75+
Pineapple Coconut SLUSH
$6.75+
Chai SLUSH
$6.75+
Honeydew SLUSH
$6.75+

HOT Beverage ☕ 🍵

SPECIALITY HOT DRINKS (Copy)

Hot Chai Pumpkin Pie
$7.50

Chai Tea, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Sugar, Steamed Milk, Whip Cream & Sprinkled with Pumpkin Spice

Hot Smores Latte
$7.50

Marshmallow Syrup, Chocolate Flavor, Sugar, Dairy Choice, Espresso (Optional), Whip Cream, Chocolate drizzle and Topped with Marshmallows

Hot Pumpkin Pie Latte
$7.50

Espresso, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Steamed Dairy, Sugar, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzle and Pumpkin Spice

Hot Biscoff Cookie Latte
$7.50

Espresso, Cookie Butter Spread, Biscoff Cookie Crumble, Sugar, Dairy Option and Whip Cream

Hot Nutella Latte
$7.50

Espresso, Nutella Spread, Steamed Dairy Option, Whip Cream and Topped with Chocolate Drizzle

Hot Raspberry Chai Latte
$7.50

Chai Tea, Raspberry Syrup, Sugar, Steamed Milk, Whip Cream and Raspberry Drizzle

Hot White Chocolate Raspberry Latte
$7.50

Espresso, White Chocolate Syrup, Raspberry Syrup, Sugar, Steamed Dairy Option and Whip Cream

Hot Thai Pumpkin Pie Latte
$7.50

Fresh Brewed Thai Tea, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Condensed Milk (Traditional) or Dairy Option, Whip Cream and Pumpkin Spice

Regular Hot Beverages ☕ 🍵

HOT Latte
$4.95+
HOT Cappuccino
$4.95+
HOT Americano
$4.25+
Double Espresso Shot
$4.25
Single Espresso Shot
$2.50
HOT Chocolate
$3.95+
HOT Tea
$2.50+
HOT Coffee
$2.50+

Breakfast 🥣

Thai Breakfast

Thai Shrimp & Fried Egg Rice Bowl
$11.95
Thai Beef & Fried Egg Rice Bowl
$11.25
Asian Skillet
$10.75

4 Fried Eggs, Chopped Chinese Sausage, Seasoned Ground Pork & Side of Toast

Thai Mild Spicy Chicken & Fried Egg Rice Bowl
$10.75

Grilled chicken, veggies, herbs, white rice, fried egg

Thai Pork & Fried Egg Rice Bowl
$10.75

Grilled pork over grilled veggies, herbs, white rice and topped with fried egg

Thai Tofu & Fried Egg Rice Bowl
$10.50

Grilled tofu, vegetables, herbs, white rice, fried egg

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
$9.95

Crispy Bacon, Egg, Melted Cheese on a warm Bagel served with a side of Tator Tot

Banh Mi Breakfast Sandwich
$10.75
Bubble Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
$10.95

Bubble Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, Protein Choice and side of Tator Tots

Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
$8.95

Fluffy Egg, Melted Cheese on a Warm Bagel Served with a side of Tator Tots

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
$9.95

Grilled Sausage Patty, Melted Cheese on a Warm Bagel served with a side of Tator Tots

Ultimate Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
$10.95

Crispy Bacon, Egg, Sausage, melted cheese on a warm toasted bagel served with a side of Tator Tots

Burritos

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
$10.95

Scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, cheese, tortilla

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito
$9.95

Crispy Bacon, Egg, Cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla shell served with a side of tator tots or toast

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito
$9.95

Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Cheese wrapped in a warm Tortilla Shell with a side of Tator Tots

Vegetable, Egg & Cheese Burrito
$9.95

Grilled Vegetables, Scrambled Eggs & Cheese wrapped in a warm burrito shell and served with side tator tots or toast.

Waffles & Pancakes

Scallion Pancake (2)
$6.95

Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with a side of Soy Sauce and garnished with scallions.

Chocolate Chip Bubble Waffles (2)
$7.99
Plain Pancakes (3)
$6.25

3 pancakes, side of maple syrup and topped with fresh fruit

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)
$6.25

3 Chocolate Chip pancakes, side of maple syrup, garnished with chocolate drizzle and topped with fresh fruit.

Plain Bubble Waffles (2)
$7.50

2 Waffles, Side of Maple Syrup, garnished with powdered sugar and topped with fresh fruit.

OMELETTE

Ultimate Omelette
$10.95

Bacon, sausage, egg, cheese, veggie

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
$8.95

Crispy Bacon, Egg, Cheese Omelette served with a side of Tator Tots or Toast

Sausage, Egg & Cheese
$8.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Omelette Served with a side of Tator Tots or Toast

Tofu, Egg & Cheese
$8.95

Grilled Tofu, Egg, Cheese Omelette served with a side of Tator Tots or Toast

Grilled Vegetables, Egg, Cheese Omelette
$7.95

Bottled Drinks 🍶

Coco Water
$2.75
Ocean Spray Drinks
$2.25
Kombucha
$5.00
Gatorade
$1.75
Dole Pineapple Juice
$1.75
Celsius
$3.25
Bai
$2.50
Zoa
$2.50
RED BULL
$3.25
La Croix
$1.25
IZZE
$1.75
Fuji Water
$2.50
Soda
$1.85
Apple Juice
$2.00
Deerpark Water
$1.50

FOOD 🍲

Thai Dishes

Pad Thai
$12.50
Basil Stir Fry
$11.95

Sauteed veggies, meat, mild brown sauce, side of rice

Garlic Stir Fry
$11.95

Sauteed veggies, meat, mild brown sauce, side of rice

Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles
$11.95

Savory noodles stir fry, vegetables, meat, eggs in a brown sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice
$11.95

Jasmine rice, garlic, pineapple, egg, veggies, brown sauce

Basil Fried Rice
$11.95

Jasmine rice, garlic, egg, veggies, meat

Thai Mango Salad with Peanut Sauce
$9.95

Mixed lettuce, diced mango, peanut dressing, crushed peanut

Spring Rolls (2)
$6.50

Burrito Wrap or Rice Bowl 🥣

Thai Burrito with Peanut Sauce
$9.95

BOWLS - Grilled protein, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Pickled Veggies/Thai slaw and Peanut Sauce. WRAPS - Grilled protein, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Pickled Veggies/Thai Slaw, Mozzarella Cheese and Peanut Sauce

Ground Beef Burrito
$11.95

Ground beef, white rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, onions and mozzarella cheese

Entree Sandwiches 🥪

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.95

Chopped chicken, mayo, celery, onion on white or wheat bread and side of tots

Banh Mi Sandwich
$9.95

Crusty roll, pickled veggies/slaw, herbs, light mayo, choice of protein and side of tots

Ultimate Grilled Cheese
$7.95

Cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, American, Provolone grilled on a buttery Texas Toast and Side of Tots

Monte Cristo Sandwich
$9.95

Texas toast cooked French Toast Style with Ham, Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Cheddar, Provolone, Gouda, American Cheese with side of jam and Tator Tots

BLT Sandwich
$9.95

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Bubble Waffle or White or Wheat Bread

Appetizers

Thai Fries
$7.95

Crispy Fries, Peanut sauce, Pickled Veggies/Thai slaw, seasonings, protein

Cheese Fries
$6.95

Cheddar cheese sauce

Bacon Cheese Fries
$7.95

Crisp Fries, Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits and drizzled light ranch dressing

Boneless Wings
$8.50
Scallion Pancake (2)
$6.95

Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with a side of Soy Sauce

Spring Rolls (2)
$6.50

Soup/Salad

Pho Soup (Thai Style)
$9.95Out of stock
Thai Mango Salad with Peanut Sauce
$9.95

Mixed lettuce, diced mango, peanut dressing, crushed peanut

Flatbread

Thai Chicken Flatbread
$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Peanut Sauce, Pickled Veggies/Slaw, Mozzarella Cheese baked to a crisp.

Thai BBQ Pork Flatbread
$9.95

Pork, light bbq sauce, carrots, cabbage, onion, mozzarella

Pepperoni and Cheese Flatbread
$7.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese baked to golden brown.

Tomato Basil Flatbread
$7.50

Tomato basil sauce, mozzarella cheese and basil baked to golden brown

Pastries 🥧

Pastry

Chocolate Muffins
$3.50
Banana Nut Bread
$3.50
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50

SIDE

ITEM

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake with Fruit
$4.25
1 Plain Pancake topped with fruit
$3.95
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.95
Tator Tot
$3.75
Bacon Strips (4)
$3.50
Side White Rice
$2.00
1 Egg
$1.00
1 Scoop of Boba
$0.50

SNACKS

ITEMS

Kind Bars
$2.50
That's It Bar
$2.50
Cliff Bars
$2.25
Natures Valley
$2.00
Bare Apple Chips
$1.75
Drizilicious Rice Cake
$1.75
Nori Seaweed Chips
$1.50
Skinny Popcorn
$1.50
Hello Panda
$1.25
Gum
$1.25

Merchandise

Boba Merch

Mugs
$6.99