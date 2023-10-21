Boba Thai Cafe
BOBA Drinks 🍻
ICED SPECIALITY BEVERAGE
Strawberry Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Green Tea, Dairy Option, Matcha, Boba and Topped with Whip Cream
Fresh Brewed Thai Tea, Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Puree Sauce, Dairy Option, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream & Garnished with Pumpkin Spice
Mango Syrup, Mango Puree, Jasmine Green Tea, Dairy Option, Matcha, Tapioca Pearls and Topped with Whip Cream
Espresso, Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Puree, Dairy Option, Sugar, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream and Garnished with Pumpkin Spice
Espresso, Cookie Butter Spread, Cookie Butter Crumble, Tapioca Pearls, Choice of Dairy, Sugar, Whip Cream and Topped with Biscoff Cookie Crumble
Chai Tea, Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Puree, Sugar, Dairy Option, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream and Topped with Pumpkin Spice
Marshmallow Syrup, Chocolate Syrup, Graham Cracker, Milk, Tapioca Pearls, Whip Cream and Marshmallow
Green Apple Flavor Syrup, Carmel Syrup, Jasmine Green Tea, Tapioca Pearls, Green Apple Popping and Garnished with Carmel Drizzle.
Milk Tea 🥤
Fruit Tea
Slushy
HOT Beverage ☕ 🍵
SPECIALITY HOT DRINKS
Chai Tea, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Sugar, Steamed Milk, Whip Cream & Sprinkled with Pumpkin Spice
Marshmallow Syrup, Chocolate Flavor, Sugar, Dairy Choice, Espresso (Optional), Whip Cream, Chocolate drizzle and Topped with Marshmallows
Espresso, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Steamed Dairy, Sugar, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzle and Pumpkin Spice
Espresso, Cookie Butter Spread, Biscoff Cookie Crumble, Sugar, Dairy Option and Whip Cream
Espresso, Nutella Spread, Steamed Dairy Option, Whip Cream and Topped with Chocolate Drizzle
Chai Tea, Raspberry Syrup, Sugar, Steamed Milk, Whip Cream and Raspberry Drizzle
Espresso, White Chocolate Syrup, Raspberry Syrup, Sugar, Steamed Dairy Option and Whip Cream
Fresh Brewed Thai Tea, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Condensed Milk (Traditional) or Dairy Option, Whip Cream and Pumpkin Spice
Regular Hot Beverages ☕ 🍵
Breakfast 🥣
Thai Breakfast
4 Fried Eggs, Chopped Chinese Sausage, Seasoned Ground Pork & Side of Toast
Grilled chicken, veggies, herbs, white rice, fried egg
Grilled pork over grilled veggies, herbs, white rice and topped with fried egg
Grilled tofu, vegetables, herbs, white rice, fried egg
Breakfast Sandwiches
Crispy Bacon, Egg, Melted Cheese on a warm Bagel served with a side of Tator Tot
Bubble Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, Protein Choice and side of Tator Tots
Fluffy Egg, Melted Cheese on a Warm Bagel Served with a side of Tator Tots
Grilled Sausage Patty, Melted Cheese on a Warm Bagel served with a side of Tator Tots
Crispy Bacon, Egg, Sausage, melted cheese on a warm toasted bagel served with a side of Tator Tots
Burritos
Scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, cheese, tortilla
Crispy Bacon, Egg, Cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla shell served with a side of tator tots or toast
Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Cheese wrapped in a warm Tortilla Shell with a side of Tator Tots
Grilled Vegetables, Scrambled Eggs & Cheese wrapped in a warm burrito shell and served with side tator tots or toast.
Waffles & Pancakes
Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with a side of Soy Sauce and garnished with scallions.
3 pancakes, side of maple syrup and topped with fresh fruit
3 Chocolate Chip pancakes, side of maple syrup, garnished with chocolate drizzle and topped with fresh fruit.
2 Waffles, Side of Maple Syrup, garnished with powdered sugar and topped with fresh fruit.
OMELETTE
Bacon, sausage, egg, cheese, veggie
Crispy Bacon, Egg, Cheese Omelette served with a side of Tator Tots or Toast
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Omelette Served with a side of Tator Tots or Toast
Grilled Tofu, Egg, Cheese Omelette served with a side of Tator Tots or Toast
FOOD 🍲
Thai Dishes
Sauteed veggies, meat, mild brown sauce, side of rice
Savory noodles stir fry, vegetables, meat, eggs in a brown sauce
Jasmine rice, garlic, pineapple, egg, veggies, brown sauce
Jasmine rice, garlic, egg, veggies, meat
Mixed lettuce, diced mango, peanut dressing, crushed peanut
Burrito Wrap or Rice Bowl 🥣
BOWLS - Grilled protein, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Pickled Veggies/Thai slaw and Peanut Sauce. WRAPS - Grilled protein, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Pickled Veggies/Thai Slaw, Mozzarella Cheese and Peanut Sauce
Ground beef, white rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, onions and mozzarella cheese
Entree Sandwiches 🥪
Chopped chicken, mayo, celery, onion on white or wheat bread and side of tots
Crusty roll, pickled veggies/slaw, herbs, light mayo, choice of protein and side of tots
Cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, American, Provolone grilled on a buttery Texas Toast and Side of Tots
Texas toast cooked French Toast Style with Ham, Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Cheddar, Provolone, Gouda, American Cheese with side of jam and Tator Tots
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Bubble Waffle or White or Wheat Bread
Appetizers
Crispy Fries, Peanut sauce, Pickled Veggies/Thai slaw, seasonings, protein
Cheddar cheese sauce
Crisp Fries, Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits and drizzled light ranch dressing
Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with a side of Soy Sauce
Soup/Salad
Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, Peanut Sauce, Pickled Veggies/Slaw, Mozzarella Cheese baked to a crisp.
Pork, light bbq sauce, carrots, cabbage, onion, mozzarella
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese baked to golden brown.
Tomato basil sauce, mozzarella cheese and basil baked to golden brown