Bobbie Lane's BBQ 445 N Franklin St Suite D
Starters
- Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips, topped with your choice of meat, covered in queso and finished with jalapeños, pickled red onion, sour cream, fire roasted salsa, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
- Garlic Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, battered in a garlic batter that is delightful!
- Smoked Cream Cheese$8.00
The fan favorite! Cream cheese, rubbed with our house rub, smoked and topped with your choice of mild honey or spicy reaper jelly. Served with tortilla chips
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Button mushrooms, battered and fried to a golden crisp. Served with a spicy ranch dip
- Texas Twinkies$8.00
Jalapeños, filled with brisket and cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and smoked to perfection. Four in an order served with sour cream for dipping
- Burnt Ends$13.00
1/2 lb of beef burnt ends, crisped on the flat top and topped with honey and butter
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Our house smoked brisket, sliced or chopped and piled onto a toasted brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Our house smoked pulled pork, piled on a toasted brioche bun and topped with coleslaw
- Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Smoked turkey, piled on a toasted brioche bun
- The Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Our house made pastrami, piled on rye bread, with a Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and melty Swiss cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Smoked and then fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce and placed on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The Cuban Sandwich$13.00
House smoked bologna, topped with pickles, mustard and mayo, American cheese, and then piled with pulled pork tossed in our Carolina tangy BBQ sauce
Burgers
- Single Cheeseburger$10.00
House ground fresh brisket, formed into patties and grilled smash burger style. Topped with cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun
- Double Cheeseburger$12.00
House ground fresh brisket, formed into patties and grilled smash burger style. Topped with cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun
- Triple Cheeseburger$14.00
House ground fresh brisket, formed into patties and grilled smash burger style. Topped with cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun
- Single Cow Tipper$14.00
Brisket, and more brisket. This is our house ground brisket, smashed into a burger, then topped with our smoked brisket, covered in coleslaw, pickled red onion and jalapeños
- Double Cow Tipper$15.00
Brisket, and more brisket. This is our house ground brisket, smashed into a burger, then topped with our smoked brisket, covered in coleslaw, pickled red onion and jalapeños
- Triple Cow Tipper$17.00
Brisket, and more brisket. This is our house ground brisket, smashed into a burger, then topped with our smoked brisket, covered in coleslaw, pickled red onion and jalapeños
- Single Porker$12.00
Our house ground brisket, topped with pulled pork and loaded with slaw and pickled red onions
- Double Porker$13.00
Our house ground brisket, topped with pulled pork and loaded with slaw and pickled red onions
- Triple Porker$15.00
Our house ground brisket, topped with pulled pork and loaded with slaw and pickled red onions
Specials
- Mac and Cheese Toastie$13.00
Texas toast, filled with your choice of meat and loaded with gooey mac and cheese. Served with one side
- Totcho's$12.00
Tater tots, loaded with your favorite meat, smothered in queso, and your favorite toppings
- Brisket Tacos$12.00
Smoked brisket, stuffed into 4 flour tortillas, topped with pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream, and cotija cheese, drizzled with hot sauce
- Bobbie-Q$12.00
Pulled pork piled on a toasted bun, topped with jalapeños, American cheese and crispy onion straws. Served with one side
- Half The Avonian Shoe$9.00
Texas toast, piled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of fries, smothered in queso and topped with your favorite toppings!
- Full The Avonian Shoe$14.00
Texas toast, piled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of fries, smothered in queso and topped with your favorite toppings!
Sides
Drinks
Platters
- Sampler Platter$60.00
1/3 lb of each meat: brisket, pulled pork, turkey, ribs, bologna, and wings. Served with your choice of two sides, 6 tortillas, 3 pieces of cornbread and garnishes
- Texas Trio$40.00
1/3 lb of your favorite 3 meats, served with one side, 3 tortillas and 2 pieces of cornbread with garnishes
- Brisket Platter$16.50
1/3 lb of our smoked brisket, your choice of side, 2 tortillas, cornbread and garnishes
- Pulled Pork Platter$15.00
1/3 lb of our smoked pulled pork, your choice of side, 2 tortillas, cornbread and garnishes
- Turkey Platter$15.00
1/3 lb of smoked turkey breast, your choice of side, 2 tortillas, cornbread and garnishes
- Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs$16.00
Half or full rack of pork spare ribs, covered in our honey butter sauce, served with one side, cornbread, and garnishes
- Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs$25.00
Half or full rack of pork spare ribs, covered in our honey butter sauce, served with one side, cornbread, and garnishes