Bobby Q's Hawaiian Grill- Cedar Falls 6826 University Avenue
Food
Single protein
- Guava Chicken$15.95
Marinated & grilled boneless chicken thighs
- Beef Kalbi$23.95
Marinated thin cut Korean style beef short ribs
- Kalua Pork Cabbage$14.95
Misquite smoked pulled pork cooked with cabbage
- Kahuku Shrimp (12p jumbo)$19.95
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, white onions,shallots, cilantro
- Kahuku Shrimp (15p jumbo)$24.95
- Loco Moco$16.95
2 Beef patties, 2 eggs, beef gravy on top of rice
- Kalua Pork Sandwich$12.95
- The Big Kahuna$27.95
- 3 musubis$11.00
Appetizer
Sandwiches
Double Entre
- Guava Chicken Double$20.95
Marinated & grilled boneless chicken thighs
- Beef Kalbi Double$31.95
Marinated thin cut Korean style beef short ribs
- Kalua Pork cabbage double$19.95
Misquite smoked pulled pork cooked with cabbage
- Kalbi/Guava chicken$22.95
1/2 portion of Korean style Short ribs/ 1/2 portion Guava Chciken
- Guava Chicken/Kalua Cabbage$20.95
!/2 Guava Chicken/1/2 Kalua cabbage
- Kalbi/Kalua Cabbage$23.95
1/2 Kalbi/1/2 Kalua Cabbage
- Kalbi/Poke$24.95
1/2 Beef Kalbi/1/2 Ahi Poke
- Guava Chicken/Poke$21.95
1/2 Guava Chicken/ !/2 Poke
- Kalua Cabbage/Poke$21.95
1/2 Kalua cabbage/1/2 Poke
- The Big Kahuna$27.95
Mini Plates
- Mini Kalbi$13.95
Marinated thin cut Korean style beef short ribs
- Mini Guava Chicken$11.95
Marinated & grilled boneless chicken thighs
- Mini Loco Moco$12.95
One Beef patty, one egg, beef gravy on top of rice
- Mini Kalua Cabbage$8.95
Misquite smoked pulled pork cooked with cabbage
- Mini Katstu$10.95
Japanese Style Chicken cutlets
Specials
- The Jay Special$23.95
14 oz Beef Kalbi, 8 oz rice, three eggs
- Pho (Beef noodle soup)$15.00
Vietnamese Beef Noodle soup
- Aloha Fried Rice$15.95
SPAM, pineapple, sweet onions, shallots,carrots, peas
- Pad Thai$15.95Out of stock
Stir-fried rice noodle, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, cilantro, peanuts
- The Kanak Attack$22.95
Pork Lau Lau, Kalua Pork, two scoop rice, mac salad
- Hawaiian style beef stew$16.95
Slow cooked beef short ribs, carrots,celery, potatoes, onions, scallions
- Panko Crusted Ahi Tuna$14.95
4 oz. Panko Ahi Tuna, wasabi Aioli, sweet Unagi sauce, pineapple, scallions
- Braised Pork Belly w/hard boiled eggs$18.95
Slow cooked pork belly with 2 hard boild eggs
- Saimin (Ramen noodle soup)$14.95
Ramen noodle soup w/SPAM fishcake, scallions
- Stir-fred Saimin$15.95
Stir-fried Ramen noodles w/SPAM, fishcake
- Chicken Wings (Traditional) 4pc$12.95
4 piece lunch size
- Chicken Wings 6pc$14.95
- Chicken Wings 10pc$17.95
- Chicken Wings 15pc$22.95
- Chicken Wings 20pc$28.95
- Chicken Wings30pc$32.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$21.95
- Musubi Monday Island Cambo$7.50