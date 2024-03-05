Bobby Salazar’s Taqueria Tower
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Specialty Burritos
- Super Burrito$9.99
Egg, chile verde, beans, cheese, and rice
- Bobby Bomber Burrito$9.99
Steak, eggs, beans, potatoes, and cheese
- Sunrise Burrito$9.99
Chorizo & eggs, beans, potatoes, & cheese
- Combo Burrito$9.99
Chorizo & eggs, beans, potatoes, bacon & cheese
- Denise Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, Jack & Cheddar cheese
- The Boss's El Jefe$9.99
Chorizo & eggs, ham, bacon & cheese
Breakfast Plates
Sunday Buffet
Menudo
Family Meal Deals
- 6 Enchilada Deal$26.99
6 enchiladas, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- 6 Taco Deal$26.99
6 ground tacos, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- 12 Item Deal$36.99
6 tacos & 6 enchiladas , 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- 12 Enchilada Deal$36.99
12 enchiladas, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- Fancy Burrito Casserole Deal$59.99
Layers of: chile verde, flour tortillas, beans, & cheese. 2 pints rice, chips & salsa. Feeds 10 people
Food
Salsa
Extras
Lunch Special
Appetizers
- Bobby's Fiesta Sampler$19.99
Chingalingas, nachos, taquitos & quesadillas, with choice of shredded beef or chicken, served with guacamole & sour cream
- Taquito Plate$10.99
Six crispy taquitos, filled with shredded beef or chicken, served with guacamole & sour cream
- Super Nacho Grande$13.29
Meat, cheese, beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
- Chile Verde Nachos$13.29
- Beans & Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Refried Bean Dip with Chips$8.29
- Asada Fries$13.29
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.99
- Happy Hour Fries$3.99
Tostadas & Salads
- Fajita Tostada$13.49
Tortilla shell with meat, beans, grilled veggies, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
- Tostada Compuesta$10.29
Crisp tortilla filled with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole & sour cream
- Taco Salad$10.29
Meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, and cheese topped with bits of tortilla chips, black olives, sour cream & guacamole. Try it with a flour tortilla!
- Good Heart Tostada$10.29
Low-fat tortilla with beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & salsa
Specialty Burritos
- Super Burrito$9.99
Egg, chile verde, beans, cheese, and rice
- Bobby Bomber Burrito$9.99
Steak, eggs, beans, potatoes, and cheese
- Sunrise Burrito$9.99
Chorizo & eggs, beans, potatoes, & cheese
- Combo Burrito$9.99
Chorizo & eggs, beans, potatoes, bacon & cheese
- Denise Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, Jack & Cheddar cheese
- The Boss's El Jefe$9.99
Chorizo & eggs, ham, bacon & cheese
Quesadillas
Bowls
Tacos
- 3 Rico Tacos with Beans & Rice$12.99
3 small tacos with meat, lettuce, onions & fresh cilantro. Served with beans & rice
- 3 Taquitos with Beans & Rice$10.99
Chicken or beef, with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans & rice
- Baja Fish Taco$5.69
Grilled shrimp or mahi mahi topped with cabbage & pico de gallo
- Super Taco$5.69
Corn tortillas, meat, beans, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes
- Veggie Taco$5.29
Corn tortillas, beans, vegetables, lettuce, cheese & cilantro
- Soft Taco$4.99
Corn tortilla with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, cilantro & tomatoes
- Crispy Taco$4.99
Corn tortilla with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, cilantro & tomatoes
- Bobby's Rico Taco$2.89
Choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro, & onion
- Queso Taco$5.69
Side Orders
Kid's Meals
Bobby's Favorites
- Chile Verde$14.99
Pork cubes braised & simmered in a tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, rice & flour or corn tortillas
- Chile Con Carne$14.99
Round steak simmered, served with beans, rice & flour or corn tortillas
- Chimichanga$13.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans & rice
- Ultimate Chimichanga$14.99
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, then smothered in mole sauce & melted jack cheese. Topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans & rice
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
2 enchiladas with your choice of meat topped with chile verde sauce, jack cheese, sour cream & lettuce. Served with beans & rice
- James Special$14.99
Rice smothered with spicy chile con carne or chile verde topped with melted cheese. Served with flour or corn tortillas
- Small Menudo$12.49
- Large Menudo$15.99
Menudo
Family Meal Deals
- 6 Enchilada Deal$26.99
6 enchiladas, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- 6 Taco Deal$26.99
6 ground tacos, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- 12 Item Deal$36.99
6 tacos & 6 enchiladas , 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- 12 Enchilada Deal$36.99
12 enchiladas, 1 pint rice, 1 pint beans, chips & salsa
- Fancy Burrito Casserole Deal$59.99
Layers of: chile verde, flour tortillas, beans, & cheese. 2 pints rice, chips & salsa. Feeds 10 people
Cocktails/Shots/Shooters
Cocktails
- Bruno$10.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Jalisco Sunset$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Cute-Cumber$10.00
- Spanish 75$10.00
- Mexican Candy*$10.00
- The Godfather$12.00
- Irish Mule$9.75
- Lemon Drop$9.00
- Cosmo$9.00
- Appletini$9.50
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- S** on the Beach$10.00
- Pornstar$9.75
- Moscow Mule$9.75
- Tokyo Tea$11.00
- Amf$11.00
- 1st down$8.50
- 50\50 bar$9.00
- alabama slammer$8.50
- all star margarita$11.00
- ambroso$9.00
- appletini$9.00
- astro pop$9.00
- b-52$9.00
- bahama mama$9.00
- bay breeze$8.50
- beergarita$9.00
- bellini$9.00
- black russian$9.00
- black superman$11.00
- bloody maria$9.00
- bloody mary$9.00
- blue hawaiian$9.50
- blueberry mojito$9.00
- burro$10.00
- cactus cooler$9.00
- carbalua$8.50
- carriebean crush$9.00
- cherry bomb$9.00
- cinnimon toast crunch$8.50
- cosmo$9.00
- daiquiri$10.00
- gimlet$9.00
- grass hopper$8.50
- grey hound$9.00
- hawaiian punch$9.00
- huddle up bucket$9.00
- hulk$9.00
- hurricane$9.00
- incredible hulk$11.00
- irish car bomb$9.50
- irish coffee$9.50
- irish trash can$10.00
- jalisco sunset$9.50
- jolly rancher drink$9.00
- kioki coffee$9.50
- lemon drop$9.00
- liquid marijuana drink$11.00
- long beach tea$11.00
- long island tea$12.00
- mai ti$11.00
- malibu sunrise$9.00
- manhattan$9.00
- martini$10.00
- melon daq$9.50
- mexican candy drink$10.00
- miami vice$9.00
- midori sour$9.00
- mimosa$8.50
- mojito$9.00
- mudslide$8.50
- old fashion$12.00
- orgasm drink$10.00
- orange crush$10.00
- tik tac$10.00
- paloma$9.50
- peach belliani$9.50
- pina colada$9.50
- pineapple daq$10.00
- pink panties$9.50
- red headed slut$9.50
- redzone$9.50
- screw driver$10.00
- sex on the beach$10.00
- sluricane$9.50
- stockholm royale$9.50
- super star drink$9.50
- tequla sunrise$10.00
- thecheerleader$9.50
- the godfather$10.00
- tom collins$10.00
- tropical screw drink$10.00
- white gummy bear drink$10.00
- white russian$10.00
- zombie$9.00
- margarita$9.00
Shots
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.50
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio '70$19.00
- 1952$33.00
- Fireball$7.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Stane$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.50
- Hennessy$14.00
- Remy Martin$14.00
- Old Forester 1910$10.00
- Old Forester 1920$12.00
- Weller Special Reserve$14.00
- patron$12.00
- casamigos repo$12.50
- jameson rocks$12.00
- jack rocks$12.00
Shooters
- Bobby Bomb$8.50
- Kamikazee$8.00
- Mexican Candy$9.50
- Starburst$7.50
- Jager Bombs$8.50
- porn star$9.00
- green tea$8.00
- sweet tart$8.00
- starbursrt$8.50
- washington apple$10.00
- scooby snack$7.50
- pinky shooter$7.50
- crack pipe$9.00
- jollyrancher$8.50
- sarah la fresa$8.00
- blow job$8.00
- butter ball baby$8.00
- cucumber shot$8.00
- liquid marjuana$9.00
- purple hooter shot$8.00
- surfer on acid$8.50
- zombie bomb$8.00
- wet pussy$9.50
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
- Blue Moon -Belgian White Draft$8.50
$8.50
- Cali Squeeze$8.50
$8.50
- Coors Light Draft$7.50
$7.50
- Domestic Draft$7.50
- Dos Equis DARK Draft$8.50
$8.50
- Dos Equis LIGHT Draft$8.50
$8.50
- Hazy Little Thing IPA Draft$8.50
$8.50
- Import*$8.50
- Lagunitas Draft$8.50
$8.50
- Michelob Ultra Draft$7.50
$7.50
- Modelo Draft$8.50
$8.50
- Pacifico Draft$8.50
$0.00
- Sherman IPA Draft$8.50
$0.00
- Truly Draft$7.50
$0.00
- Domestic Red Beer$9.00
- Import Red Beer$9.50