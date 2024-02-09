Bobby V's Sports Gallery Cafe 4301 S Bowen Rd
Food
Appetizers
- Dimaggio Stix$10.39
Our own hand-breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Cooked golden brown and served with our homemade marinara sauce and ranch dressing
- Potato Skins$7.89
Crispy potato wedges topped with melted mixed cheese, bacon, and chives
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.79
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with crispy pita chips
- Chips, Salsa, and Queso$3.99
Fresh corn chips served with our homemade salsa
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.89
Ten bite-sized corn dogs served with homemade honey mustard and seasoned fries
- Grilled Chicken Flat Bread$10.39
Crispy flour tortilla with our zesty spinach artichoke dip, grilled chicken, and Parmesan cheese
- Macaroni & Cheese Wedges$10.39
Breaded mac & cheese wedges, deep-fried and served with homemade ranch dressing
- Loaded Tater Tots$6.99+
Crispy tater tots smothered in our homemade chili with melted mixed cheese, crispy bacon bits, red onion, and chives. Served with a side of sour cream, ranch dressing, and jalapeños
Bobby V's Classics
- Brisket Tacos$12.69
Three tender shredded beef brisket tacos. Served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chips, homemade salsa, and guacamole
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.39
Eight fresh jumbo shrimp, lightly breaded and tossed in our spicy buffalo wing sauce, served with fries and ranch
- Pizzadillas$10.39
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with pepperoni and our blend of cheeses. Served with a side of ranch and homemade marinara sauce
- Cup Texas Chili$3.49
Texas chili topped with mixed cheeses and red onion
- Bowl Texas Chili$6.89
Texas chili topped with mixed cheeses and red onion
- 3 Point Baskets$11.49
Please choose one: chicken fingers, fried shrimp, steak fingers, or catfish strips. Served with seasoned fries and Texas toast
- Buffalo Chicken Wraps$10.39
Crispy fried chicken tossed in wing sauce and wrapped in flour tortillas with a jack, Cheddar cheese blend, and bleu cheese crumbles
- The Final Four$13.79
A sample platter of our most popular appetizers, 2 dimaggio stix, 6 buffalo wings. 2 chicken fingers. And 2 potato skins, served with a combination of sauces
- Classic Wings$7.49+
12 pieces. Classic chicken wings dipped in your choice of the following sauces: classic buffalo, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, mango habanero, sweet teriyaki, kickin' bourbon, sweet chipotle, or garlic Parmesan. Served with celery sticks and homemade ranch dres
- 8 Pieces Boneless Wings$7.99
Tender breaded boneless wings dipped in your choice of the following sauces: classic buffalo, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, mango habanero, sweet teriyaki, kickin' bourbon, sweet chipotle, or garlic Parmesan. Served with celery sticks and homemade ranch dressin
- 12 Pieces Boneless Wings$11.99
Tender breaded boneless wings dipped in your choice of the following sauces: classic buffalo, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, mango habanero, sweet teriyaki, kickin' bourbon, sweet chipotle, or garlic Parmesan. Served with celery sticks and homemade ranch dressin
- 24 Pieces Boneless Wings$23.99
Tender breaded boneless wings dipped in your choice of the following sauces: classic buffalo, lemon pepper, honey BBQ, mango habanero, sweet teriyaki, kickin' bourbon, sweet chipotle, or garlic Parmesan. Served with celery sticks and homemade ranch dressin
- Irish Nachos$7.29+
Thick-cut potatoes topped with a melted cheese mix and bacon bits. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, and ranch on the side
- Fried Veggies$6.99+
Fresh vegetables, hand-breaded in our own special batter and lightly fried. Choose 1 or 2 of the following: zucchini, mushrooms, onion rings, or pickles
Salads
- New York Marathon$6.99+
A large salad of freshly mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, turkey, mixed cheese, and a hard-boiled egg
- Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99+
Strips of charbroiled chicken breast atop mixed salad greens, tomatoes, and green bell peppers
- Sprint Salad$5.79
Our house salad of freshly mixed greens, tomatoes, egg, cucumber, and cheese blend
- Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$7.49+
Fried chicken tenders served on fresh greens topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, and mixed cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$7.29+
Romaine lettuce, grilled pita bread, and a choice of blackened or charbroiled chicken breast sprinkled with freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- TY Cobb Salad$7.99+
Fresh lettuce greens with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, diced eggs, cucumber slices, bleu cheese crumbles, and mixed cheese
- Border Salad$10.99
Freshly mixed greens topped with your choice of fajita beef, fajita chicken, or blackened chicken with diced tomatoes, red onions, and shredded cheese in a crispy tortilla shell. Served with our homemade salsa and your choice of dressing
- Dinner Salad$3.49
Burgers
- Dodger$10.99
A classic cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion
- Angel$11.89
Sautéed mushrooms and onions, topped with guacamole and your choice of cheese with lettuce and tomato
- Mariner$10.99
Sliced jalapeños, grilled onions, and your choice of cheese
- Padre$11.79
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy bacon strips, and your choice of cheese
- Chipotle Burger Bites$11.99
A burger cut into four with your choice of cheese and chipotle ranch and onion strings on a sourdough bun. Served with seasoned fries
- Astro$10.59
A classic hamburger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion
- Ranger$11.29
Topped with our homemade chili and our special blend of cheeses
- Roethlis Burger$11.99
Black Angus burger with crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato
- Met$11.59
A classic bacon cheeseburger with your choice of cheese
- The "Pudge"$11.99
Fried jalapeños with our kickin' bourbon sauce and your choice of cheese, served on a sourdough bun
Dinner
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
Two tender chicken breasts with your choice of either charbroiled marinated chicken or specially seasoned and blackened chicken
- California Chicken$14.99
Two charbroiled chicken breasts smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions and topped with melted jack cheese
- Chicken Finger Dinner$13.79
Four lightly breaded chicken tenders golden fried. Served with our homemade country gravy
- Country Fried Steak$13.79
A large hand-breaded beef cutlet. Served with homemade country gravy
- Chicken Fried Chicken Breast$13.79
Lightly breaded chicken breast fried crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Served with our homemade country gravy
- 1 Pork Chop Dinner$13.69
Jalapeño marinated 10 oz. Pork chop seasoned and flame grilled
- 2 Pork Chop Dinner$18.29
Jalapeño marinated 10 oz. Pork chop seasoned and flame grilled
- Strikeout Sirloin$17.49
Our 10-ounce top sirloin has a hearty steak flavor that you can't find anywhere else. Lean, firm, full of flavor, and cooked to order
- Touchdown Tilapia$12.69
Tender seasoned tilapia filet prepared either grilled or blackened
- Catfish "Hunter" Filet$14.49
A large catfish filet is prepared either grilled, blackened, or fried
- Doug Flutie Shrimp$14.99
Eight large gulf shrimp lightly battered and fried served with cocktail sauce
- Wild "Pitch" Salmon$16.29
6-ounce North Atlantic salmon. Choose from blackened or sautéed
Mexican League & Nachos
- Bobby Fajitas$18.39
Fajita beef, chicken, or a combination on a hot skillet of onions and bell peppers, with flour tortillas and a side of refried beans. Served with sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Beef Tacos$11.49
3 soft tacos with fajita beef with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
- Chicken Tacos$11.49
3 soft tacos chicken with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
- Gold Glove Quesadilla$11.49
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with fajita beef, fajita chicken, or beef brisket with our special blend of cheeses & pico. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- First and Ten Tacos$11.49
Shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, & cheese in soft flour tortillas. Served with chips & salsa and a side of Chipotle ranch
- Maverick Nachos$7.49+
Lightly fried homemade corn tortilla chips with refried beans and melted mixed cheese with a choice of ground beef, fajita beef, fajita chicken, or beef brisket. Served with sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños
- Everything Nachos$8.49+
Combination of mixed cheese, fajita beef, fajita chicken, & refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & jalapeños, with guacamole sour cream, and salsa on the side
- Club Mex$10.39
Our own original club sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon lettuce, tomato, & mayo rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with melted cheese. Served with chips & salsa
Pastas
- Chicken Spinach Alfredo$7.99+
Fresh penne pasta tossed in creamy spinach alfredo sauce and diced tomatoes, topped with a blackened chicken breast and Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$12.69
Crispy chicken breast topped with a spicy marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with fettuccine marinara
- Tortellini and Shrimp Alfredo$8.99+
Tri-colored tortellini and fresh gulf shrimp served with our creamy Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$7.49+
Strips of charbroiled chicken atop fettuccine tossed with a creamy Alfredo sauce
- Bacon Avocado & Tomato Pasta$7.99+
Penne pasta tossed with bacon, fresh avocado, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese
- Fettucini Alfredo$5.99+
Sandwiches
- BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.49
Shredded beef brisket with BBQ sauce and fried onion strings served on a brioche bun
- Chickadelphia Sandwich$10.49
Charbroiled chicken breast smothered with onions and Swiss cheese on a French hoagie roll
- "Fall" Classic Club Sandwich$10.49
Layers of turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and Swiss cheese, on your choice of white or wheat toast
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.49
A fried chicken breast, coated with our homemade buffalo sauce. Served on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, and a side of ranch dressing
- "Mia" Ham and Cheese$10.49
Lean ham piled high on a hoagie roll, topped with melted American cheese. Served open-faced with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.49
Lightly breaded sliders with marinara sauce and jack cheese. Served with seasoned fries
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$11.49
Roast beef covered with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese, on a French hoagie roll
- Monterey Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Charbroiled chicken topped with strips of crispy bacon and jack cheese. Served lettuce and tomato
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$10.49
A blackened breast of chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomatoes, with a side of dressing
- Reuben Sandwich$10.49
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with a side of Thousand Island dressing
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, pico de gallo, avocado, and melted jack cheese on a brioche bun
- Ball Park Franks$10.49
Two plump all-beef hot dogs, topped with chili, chopped onions, and a blend of cheeses
Veggie Choices
- Veggiedilla$9.59
Quesadilla stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, and a blend of jack and Cheddar cheeses
- Veggie Burger$10.29
Black bean burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Served with your choice of cheese and our seasoned fries
- Veggie Club Sandwich$9.59
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, and romaine lettuce with mayo on whole wheat toasted bread
Classics and Features
- 1 Piece Chopped Steak Dinner$13.99
Your choice of one or two Angus beef patties smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and our hearty brown gravy comes with 2 sides and a dinner salad
- 2 Pieces Chopped Steak Dinner$17.99
Your choice of one or two Angus beef patties smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and our hearty brown gravy comes with 2 sides and a dinner salad
- Bobby's Poutine$9.99
A mountain of our seasoned fries topped with cheese curds, brown gravy, green onion, and a classic dimaggio stick
- Muffaletta Sandwich$11.49
A Bobby's take on the Muffaletta sandwich piled with ham, pepperoni, Swiss cheese, and our very own olive salad
- Ballpark Burger Texas Style$13.99
Our Angus beef patty topped with a hot dog, chili, and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun
- Ballpark Burger Yankee Style$13.99
An Angus beef patty topped with a hot dog, sauerkraut, hot mustard, and a choice of cheese on a brioche bun
- Turkey Leg Dinner$16.99
Get a taste of the fair without having to wait in line! Our turkey leg dinner is tender and seasoned to perfection and comes with 2 sides and a dinner salad
- Bobby's Bratwursts Yankee Style$10.49
Two plump bratwursts with sauerkraut and hot mustard served on hot dog buns
- Bobby's Bratwursts Style$10.49
Two plump bratwursts paired with grilled peppers and onions served on hot dog buns
Kids Menu
Desserts
A la carte
Liquor
Cocktails
- Adios MF$5.50
- Alabama Slammer$5.00
- Amaretto Sour$5.00
- Applesauce$6.00
- B-52$5.50
- Baby Guiness$5.50
- Black Russian$6.00
- Bloody Maria$6.25
- Bloody Mary$6.25
- Blow Job$6.00
- Blue Hawaiian$6.00
- Breakfast Shot$6.00
- Cape Cod$5.25
- Candy Apple$5.25
- Caramel Apple$5.25
- Cheap F$5.00
- Chocolate Cake$5.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$5.50
- Colorado Bulldog$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon Drop$7.00
- Deep Eddy Orange Tea$5.75
- Duck Fart$6.25
- Dirty Shirley$5.50
- Dirty Roy$5.50
- Dr Carter$5.50
- Eightball$5.75
- F Bomb$9.00
- Face Eraser$5.50
- Fire & Ice$5.25
- Four Horseman$6.50
- Fuzzy Navel$5.50
- Godfather$6.25
- Grape Soda$5.50
- Greyhound$5.25
- Hurricane$5.75
- Irish Car Bomb$6.50
- Irish Coffee$5.50
- Jameson Green Tea$5.75
- Jameson Orange Tea$5.75
- Kamikaze$5.50
- Key Lime Pie Shot$5.50
- Lemon Drop$5.50
- Long Island Ice Tea$5.75
- Liquid Cocaine$6.50
- Liquid Marijuana$6.50
- Mai Tai$5.50
- Manhattan$5.75
- Marky Bomb$5.25
- McGriddle$5.50
- Mexican Candy$5.75
- Midori Sour$5.75
- Mind Eraser$5.75
- Oatmeal Cookie$5.50
- Old Fashion$5.25
- Peanut Butter Honey$5.25
- Peanut Butter Jelly$5.25
- Peabut Butter Cream$5.25
- Piece of Ass$5.25
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$5.75
- Pink Panther$6.00
- Pink Silk Panties$5.00
- Poontang Punch$5.50
- Pretzel Shot$5.75
- Purple Gatorade$5.75
- Red Headed Slut$5.00
- Root Beer Float$5.50
- Royal F$6.50
- Rusty Nail$5.25
- Scooby Snack$6.50
- Sex on the Beach$5.75
- Sex with an Alligator$6.00
- Sharks Blood$6.00
- So-Co Hurricane$5.75
- Star F-er$6.50
- Starry Night$6.25
- Surfer on Acid$5.50
- Tequila Sunrise$5.00
- The Q$6.00
- Three Wiseman$6.50
- Tuaca Bomb$7.00
- Tuaca Lemon Drop$6.50
- Texas Tea$5.75
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Washington Apple$6.50
- Watermelon Jolly Rancher$5.75
- White Gummy Bear$6.50
- White Tea$5.75
Vodka
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Absolut$5.25
- Belvedere$5.75
- Deep Eddy$5.25
- Deep Eddy Lemon$5.25
- Deep Eddy Lime$5.25
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$5.25
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$5.25
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$5.25
- Deep Eddy Orange$5.25
- Deep Eddy Peach$5.25
- Nue Cucumber$5.25
- Smirnoff Whipped$5.25
- Stoli$5.25
- Stoli Razberry$5.25
- Stoli Vanilla$5.25
- Titos$5.25
- Three Olives Grape$5.25
- Three Olives Loopy$5.25
- Western Sons Blueberry$5.25
- Western Sons Strawberry$5.25
- Ketel One$5.50
- Grey Goose$5.75
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$4.50
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$7.50
- Casamigos Anejo$10.25
- Cazadorez Blanco$5.25
- Cuervo Gold$5.00
- 1800 Reposado$5.50
- Don Julio Reposado$9.50
- Lalo Blanco$5.75
- La Pulga Blanco$8.75
- La Pulga Reposado$9.50
- La Pulga Anejo$10.25
- Patron Silver$9.25
- Teremana Blanco$5.25
- Mango Shotta$5.25
- Margarita Frozen$3.50
- Margarita Rocks$5.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.50
- Buffalo Trace$5.50
- Bulliet Bourbon$5.75
- Bulliet Rye$5.75
- Bushmills$5.50
- Canadian Club$5.25
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Black$6.00
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Crown Vanilla$6.00
- Eagle Rare$6.50
- Fireball$5.25
- Jack Daniels$5.25
- Jack Fire$5.25
- Jameson$5.75
- Jameson Orange$5.75
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Makers Mark$5.50
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Seagrams VO$5.00
- Skrewball$5.75
- TX Whiskey$5.75
- TX Bourbon$6.75
- Wellers$5.50
- Wild Turkey 101$5.25
- Wild Turkey Honey$5.25
- Woodford Reserve$6.50
- Knob Creek 12$11.00
- Old Forester King Ranch$19.00
- Pendelton 12$8.50
- Frozen Whiskey and Coke$5.00
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$5.75
- Baileys$5.50
- Cointreau$6.00
- Frangelico$5.50
- Goldshlager$5.50
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Hennesy$8.50
- Jagermeister$5.50
- Kahlua$6.50
- Midori$5.50
- Mozart Dark$5.00
- Mozart Crème$5.00
- Maraska$4.50
- Rumpleminz$5.25
- Southern Comfort$5.25
- Tuaca$5.75
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Well Amaretto$4.75
- Sour Apple Schnapps$4.00
- Blue Curacao$4.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.00
- Watermelon$4.00
- Razmataz$5.00
- Root Beer Schnapps$4.00
Beer + Wine
Draft Beer
Pitchers
Bottles
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Coors$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Coors Edge$4.00
- Corona$4.75
- Corona Premier$4.75
- Dos Equis Lager$4.75
- Heineken$4.75
- Heineken 0.0$4.75
- Heineken Silver$4.75
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo Especial$4.75
- Pacifico$4.75
- Revolver Blood & Honey$5.25
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Shiner Blonde$4.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Voodoo Ranger IPA$4.75
- Yuengling$4.00
- Yuengling Flight$4.00
- Zeigen Bock$4.00
- Angry Orchard$4.75
Buckets
- Budweiser Bucket$17.50
- Bud Light Bucket$17.50
- Coors Bucket$17.50
- Coors Light Bucket$17.50
- Coors Edge Bucket$17.50
- Corona Bucket$21.25
- Corona Premier Bucket$21.25
- Dos Equis Lager Bucket$21.25
- Heineken Bucket$21.25
- Heineken 0.0 Bucket$21.25
- Heineken Silver Bucket$21.25
- Miller Lite Bucket$21.25
- Modelo Especial Bucket$21.25
- Pacifico Bucket$21.25
- Revolver Blood & Honey Bucket$23.75
- Rolling Rock Bucket$17.50
- Shiner Blonde Bucket$17.50
- Stella Artois Bucket$22.50
- Voodoo Ranger IPA Bucket$21.25
- Yuengling Bucket$17.50
- Yuengling Flight Bucket$17.50
- Zeigen Bock Bucket$17.50
- Angry Orchard Bucket$21.25
Wine
Mimosa
NA Beverage
- Soft Drink$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Water
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Red Bull Red$4.00
- Red Bull Blue$4.00
- Red Bull Yellow$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Grapefruit Soda$4.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$3.50
- Topo Chico 12oz$2.75
- Pelligrino 1L$5.29