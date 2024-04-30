2x points for loyalty members
Bobby V's Stamford
SPECIALS
Drink Specials
Food Specials
FOOD
Pizza
Appetizers
- Hand Cut Chips, Guac & Pico$12.00
- Nachos$15.00
- Black Bean Quesadilla$10.00
- Chicken Planks & Fries$13.00
- Stamford Skins$12.00
- Pretzel Logs$12.00
- Coconut Thai Shrimp$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
- Buffalo Bites$14.00
- Small Wing (8)$15.00
- Large Wing (12)$20.00
- 25 Piece Platter$40.00
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
- Santa Fe Chicken Egg Roll$14.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls$12.00
- BBQ Cauliflower$10.00
- Beefy Cheese Fries$15.00
Salad / Soup
Entree / Pasta
Burgers & Sandwiches
Sides
Desserts
Kids
DRINKS
NA Cold Beverages
- Fountain Drink$3.75
- IBC Bottle$4.25
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Club Soda$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- Cran Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- RedBull$4.50
- Virgin Mary$6.50
- Saratoga Still Water$5.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Water$5.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
Bobby V's Stamford Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 883-4320
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM