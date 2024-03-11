Skip to Main content
Burrito Bob's
Burrito Bob's 21 market street
Burrito
Chicken Burrito
$9.98
Barbacoa Burrito (beef)
$11.89
Out of stock
Carnitas Burrito (pork)
$11.76
Pork
Veggie Burrito (includes guacamole)
$9.85
Includes Guacamole
Burrito Bowl
Chicken Bowl
$9.98
Barbacoa Bowl (beef)
$11.89
Out of stock
Carnitas Bowl (pork)
$11.76
Pork
Veggie Bowl (includes guacamole)
$9.85
Includes Guacamole
Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.98
Barbacoa Quesadilla (beef)
$11.89
Out of stock
Carnitas Quesadilla (pork)
$11.76
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.85
3 Tacos (soft shell)
Chicken Tacos
$9.98
Barbacoa Tacos (beef)
$11.89
Out of stock
Carnitas Tacos (pork)
$11.76
Pork
Veggie Tacos (includes guacamole)
$9.95
Includes Guacamole
Chips & Sides
Chips & Guacamole
$4.86
Out of stock
Chips & Pico de Gallo
$2.75
Out of stock
Chips & Corn Salsa (includes black beans)
$2.75
Out of stock
Chips & Queso
$4.86
Out of stock
Single Sides
Side of Guacamole
$2.86
Side of Queso
$2.86
Sour Cream
$0.75
Tortilla On The Side
$0.50
Celsius
Sparkling Orange
$3.00
Sparkling Arctic Vibe
$3.00
Sparkling Wild Berry
$3.00
Sparkling Kiwi Guava
$3.00
Non-Carbonated Peach Mango + Green Tea
$3.00
Drinks
Pepsi
$2.75
diet Pepsi
$2.75
Mountain Dew
$2.75
Mountain Dew Baja Blast
$2.75
Starry
$2.75
Aquafina
$2.25
Dole Lemonade
$2.75
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
$2.75
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
$2.75
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
$2.75
Pure Leaf Tea & Lemonade
$2.75
Pure Leaf Blackberry
$2.75
Pure Leaf Raspberry
$2.75
Dessert
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.20
Cheese Cake
$3.20
Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$4.00
Out of stock
Burrito Bob's Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 957-9545
21 market street, Potsdam, NY 13676
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
