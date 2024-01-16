Bob's Take-n-Bake Pizza Modesto
Build Your Own Pizza
BYO Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
10" Small Gourmet Pizza
12" Medium Gourmet Pizza
14" Large Gourmet Pizza
16" X-Large Gourmet Pizza
Double Stuffed Crust Pizzas
Double Stuffed Crust Pizza
- Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza$23.99
2 Delicious Crusts stuffed with Beef, Onions, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Cheese, topped with Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, and Pizza Sauce
- Chicken & Bacon Stuffed Pizza$23.99
2 Delicious Crusts stuffed with Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Mushrooms, Garlic Ranch Sauce, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Delicious Extras
- Stuffed Cheese Bread$14.99
Our large pizza dough, buttered and filled with cheese, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, and topped with MORE Cheese
- Breadsticks$5.75
- Breadsticks w/Sauce$6.25
- 10 pc Chicken Wings$11.99
- 15 pc Chicken Wings$16.99
- SM Chicken & Cheddar Salad$8.99
- LG Chicken & Cheddar Salad$11.49
- SM Garden Salad$7.99
- LG Garden Salad$10.49
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.75
- 4 oz sauce cup$1.00
Beverages & Desserts & Pans, Boxes & Cutters
2-liter sodas
Desserts
Can Soda
Pans, Boxes, Cutters
Weekly Specials
Large Special
Extra Large Special
Skins Individually
SMALL CRUST
Specialty Pizzas
10" Small Specialty Pizzas
- 10'' All Meat Pizza$16.49
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Style Bacon
- 10'' Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$16.49
Crumbled Bacon, Hamburger, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
- 10'' Barbeque Chicken Pizza$16.49
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- 10'' Chicken Club Pizza$16.49
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese
- 10'' Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, & Parmesan Pizza$16.49
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Mushroom, Parmesan Cheese
- 10'' Combo Pizza$16.49
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions
- 10'' Grilled Chicken Pizza$16.49
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Green Onions
- 10'' Hawiian Supreme Pizza$16.49
Garlic Ranch or BBQ Sauce, Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- 10'' Taco Pizza$16.49
Spicy Taco Sauce, Jalapeños, Beef, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese
- 10'' Veggie Pizza$16.49
Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes
- SM 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
12" Medium specialty Pizzas
- 12'' Grilled Chicken Pizza$17.99
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Green Onions
- 12'' Veggie Pizza$17.99
Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes
- 12'' Chicken Club Pizza$17.99
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese
- 12'' All Meat Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Style Bacon
- 12'' Hawiian Supreme Pizza$17.99
Garlic Ranch or BBQ Sauce, Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- 12'' Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$17.99
Crumbled Bacon, Hamburger, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
- 12'' Combo Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions
- 12'' Barbeque Chicken Pizza$17.99
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- 12'' Taco Pizza$17.99
Spicy Taco Sauce, Jalapeños, Beef, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese
- 12'' Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, & Parmesan Pizza$17.99
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Mushroom, Parmesan Cheese
- 12'' Half & Half Specialty
14" Large Specialty Pizzas
- 14'' All Meat Pizza$20.49
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Style Bacon
- 14'' Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$20.49
Crumbled Bacon, Hamburger, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
- 14'' Barbeque Chicken Pizza$20.49
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- 14'' Chicken Club Pizza$20.49
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese
- 14'' Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, & Parmesan Pizza$20.49
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Mushroom, Parmesan Cheese
- 14'' Combo Pizza$20.49
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions
- 14'' Grilled Chicken Pizza$20.49
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Green Onions
- 14'' Hawiian Supreme Pizza$20.49
Garlic Ranch or BBQ Sauce, Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- 14'' Taco Pizza$20.49
Spicy Taco Sauce, Jalapeños, Beef, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese
- 14'' Veggie Pizza$20.49
Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes
16" X-Large Specialty Pizzas
- XL All Meat Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Style Bacon
- XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$21.99
Crumbled Bacon, Hamburger, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
- XL Barbeque Chicken Pizza$21.99
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- XL Chicken Club Pizza$21.99
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese
- XL Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, & Parmesan Pizza$21.99
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Mushroom, Parmesan Cheese
- XL Combo Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions
- XL Grilled Chicken Pizza$21.99
Garlic Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Green Onions
- XL Hawiian Supreme Pizza$21.99
Garlic Ranch or BBQ Sauce, Canadian Style Bacon, Pineapple, Crumbled Bacon, Green Onions
- XL Taco Pizza$21.99
Spicy Taco Sauce, Jalapeños, Beef, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese
- XL Veggie Pizza$21.99
Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes