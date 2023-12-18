Bobwhite Counter - Urban Space 124 East 14th Street
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.29
Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.39
A Spiced up version of our original Chicken Sandwich with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.69
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.89
Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese and Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing* (*dressing contains anchovy and cheese)
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.89
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing
- Sandwich Combo$10.59
Your choice of classic, spicy or buffalo chicken sanwich with french fries or coleslaw.
- Chipotle Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Tenders
Sides
Sauces
Sweets and Treats
