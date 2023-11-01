Boca Del Mar
Food
Appetizers
- Cocktel$25.00
Mexican cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber.
- Vuelve A La Vida Cocktail$30.00
Mixture of shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops and chopped clams, oysters and fish ceviche?
- Empanadas De Camaron (4)$18.00
Shrimp Empanadas
- Mendigo Especial$17.00
Seafood Broth with mixed, diced seafood.
- (12) Ostiones Gratinados$27.00
Oysters on the half shell, grilled and topped with melted cheese.
- (6) Ostiones Gratinados$16.00
Oysters on the half shell, grilled and topped with melted cheese.
- (12) Ostiones Presidente$35.00
Oysters on the half shell topped with cooked shrimp, octopus, tomato, onions and cucumbers.
- (6) Ostiones Presidente Half$23.00
Oysters on the half shell topped with cooked shrimp, octopus, tomato, onions and cucumbers.
- (12) Ostiones Boca$30.00
Oysters on the half shell topped with shrimp and octopus ceviche.
- (6) Ostiones Boca$20.00
Oysters on the half shell topped with shrimp and octopus ceviche.
- (12) Ostiones$25.00
Oysters on the half shell
- (6) Ostiones$15.00
Oysters on the half shell
- Pepinos Boca$15.00
Cucumber cut in half and stuffed with shrimp ceviche, sprinkled with tajin powder.
- Aguachiles$30.00
20 Whole shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice with your choice of Spicy Red, Spicy Green or Spicy Black sauce.
- Tostada Mixta$15.00
Your choice of Shrimp, octopus or mixed (shrimp and octopus).
- Tostada De Ceviche$13.00
Your choice of shrimp or fish ceviche
- Ceviche De Camaron O Pescado$23.00
Special raw shrimp or fish marinated in fresh lime juice.
- Fresh Table Side Guacamole$15.00
Freshly made guacamole with avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt and cilantro.
Seafood Parilla
- Pescado Zarandeado$60.00
Fish grilled in a tangy and spicy red sauce
- Camarones Zarandeados$25.00
Tray of butterflied shrimp, shrimp cooked on the griddle in a tangy and spicy red sauce.
- Pulpo Zarandeado$60.00
Whole Octopus cooked on the griddle in a tangy and spicy red sauce
- Para Ella$28.00
Our very own version of a seafood paella, with mussels, shrimp, and crab legs.
Salads & Soups
- Ensalada Mixta$30.00
Marinated seafood medley with fish ceviche, crab imitation, octopus, scallops, chopped clams, shrimp and oyster.
- 7 Mares$35.00
Seafood broth with crab legs, mussels, clam, octopus, shelled shrimp, fish and scallops.
- Sopa Mazatlan$25.00
Fresh seafood Broth with your choice of shrimp and octopus, fish, mixture of shrimp octopus and fish, oyster or mixture of shrimp octopus crab scallops chopped clams oyster fish ceviche and crab claws
- Ensalada Boca$20.00
Mixed salad greens with grilled shrimp and topped with cheese.
Shared Plates
- Langostinos Estilo Sinaloa Shared Plate$65.00
Langostino shrimp cooked in our famous Sinaloa style sauce.
- Camarones Compartidos$39.00
Shelled shrimp cooked in your choice of huichol sauce. $7 extra for shell-less shrimp.
- Levanta Muertos$59.00
Crab legs, crab, shelled shrimp, clams, mussels, octopus, scallops, cooked in a spicy red sauce.
- Mussels$25.00
Cooked in our famous Sinaloa Style Sauce.
- Patas De Jaiba$69.00
Crab legs cooked in your choice of our famous Sinaloa style sauce, spicy sauce, garlic sauce, spicy garlic sauce, butterd or deep fried.
- Charola Mixta$59.00
Prawn shrimp and octopuses cooked in our famous Sinaloa style sauce.
- Chapuzon$39.00
Shrimp, octopus and oysters cooked in a spicy red sauce.
- Chicharron De Pescado$23.00
Crunchy, deep fried and lightly battered fish?
- El Pulpo (2 Person)$69.00
Octopus cooked in our house style sauce.
- Aros De Calamar$27.00
Squid Rings.
Signature Plates
Specialties
- Cola De Langosta$35.00
Lobster tail, shrimp, octopus, chopped clam, crab and oyster cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce. Also available in our famous Sinaloa style sauce.
- Langosta Rellena$35.00
Whole lobster, shrimp, octopus, chopped clam, crab and oyster cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce. Also available in our famous Sinaloa style sauce.
- Filete Gratinado$35.00
Filet of fish, shrimp, octopus, chopped clam, crab and oyster cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce. Aslo available in our famous Sinaloa style sauce.
- Filete A La Crema$35.00
Filet of fish, stuffed with shrimp, octopus and crab cooked with bell peppers and covered in a creamy mushroom sauce.
- Coco Relleno$35.00
Shrimp, crab, scallops and octopus cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce and topped with melted cheese.
- Pina Rellena$35.00
Shrimp, crab, scallops and octopus cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce and topped with melted cheese. Also available in our famous Sinaloa style sauce or a la crema.
- Filete Perla$35.00
Fish fillet stuffed with shrimp, octopus, crab and scallops. Steamed in foil with mixed veggies?
- Molcajete Fabuloso$35.00
Crab legs, mussels, shelled shrimp, octopus, scallop and crab cooked in a spicy red sauce and served in a molcajete.
- Salmon$30.00
Cooked on the griddle
- Mariscada Boca Del Mar$259.00
Large seafood tray (serves 6-8 people) Huachinango frito, Nayarit style whole lobster, camarones momias, camarones empanizados, camarones a la diabla & chapuzon. Served with rice and garlic bread.
Steaks
Dinner Plates
- Filete De Pescado$20.00
Fish fillet cooked in your choice of our famous Sinaloa style sauce, spicy sauce, garlic butter, Red Ranchero sauce or tangy lime sauce
- Pescado Huachinango$45.00
Whole red snapper, deep fried and covered in your choice of our famous Sinaloa style sauce, spicy sauce, garlic, butter or red ranchero sauce.
- Langostinos Estilo Sinaloa Dinner$35.00
Prawn shrimp cooked in our famous Sinaloa style sauce.
- Pasta Boca Del Mar$25.00
Linguine pasta cooked with shrimp, mussels and clams in a spicy and creamy sauce.
- Camarones Momias$25.00
Shrimp wrapped in bacon.
- Pulpo Dinner$30.00
Octopus cooked in your choice of our famous Sinaloa style house sauce, grilled, spicy sauce, garlic sauce, butter or red ranchero sauce.
- Camarones Dinner$28.00
Shrimp cooked in your choice of our famous Sinaloa style sauce, spicy sauce, garlic sauce, butter, red ranchero sauce or in fajitas
- Mojarra Dinner$23.00
Whole tilapia, deep fried and covered in your choice of our famous Sinaloa style sauce, spicy sauce, garlic sauce, butter or red ranchero sauce. Also available cooked in our Sinaloa style sauce with shrimp on top $4 extra.
Mexican Sushi
- EL JEFE$22.00
Filled with steak and shrimp. Topped with Tampico base, grilled onion, salsa anguila and Siracha.
- BOCA ROLL$22.00
Steak, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with fried surimi and house dressing.
- EL FRESCO ROLL$22.00
Surimi, cucumber, avocado, topped raw shrimp marinated in lime and green spicy salsa.
- DON SUSHI$25.00
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with battered shrimp and surimi Tampico and California sauce.
- PLAYA ROLL$28.00
Shrimp, surimi, avocado, cucumber, topped with steak, queso fundido, serrano pepper and black sesame.
- CIELO MAR Y TIERRA$25.00
Chicken, steak, shrimp, cream cheese and avocado topped with house sauce.
- MAR Y TIERRA$25.00
Steak, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber. Topped with surimi Tampico and house sauce.
- TRES QUESOS$23.00
Steak or shrimp option, cheese, avocado, cucumber, gratinado cheese and mozzarella cheese.
- GUAMULCHITO$23.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, Tampico base and surimi. Topped with bacon, queso and fried Serrano pepper.
- TOREADO$23.00
Steak, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, and surimi.topped with bacon and quesoandfried Serranopepper.
- PIO PIO ROLL$22.00
Surimi, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with chicken terriyaki.
Kids
Desserts
Sides and Extras
NA Beverages
Smoothies
Jumbo Smoothies
Fountain Soda
Juices And More
Bottled Soft Drinks
- Jarritos Guava$3.50
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.50
- Jarritos Tamarindo$3.50
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.50
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.50
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.50
- Jarritos Lime$3.50
- Jarritos Mango$3.50
- Senoral Sangria$3.50
- Mineragua Mineral Water$3.50
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Horchata Agua Fresca$3.99
- Jamaica Agua Fresca$3.99
Non Alcoholic Margarita
Cocktails ONLY Dine-in
Margaritas
- House Margarita$7.00Out of stock
- House Flavored Margarita$8.00Out of stock
- Texas Margarita$9.00Out of stock
- Margarita Sampler Flight$15.00Out of stock
- Skinny Margarita$10.00Out of stock
- Presidential Margarita$10.00Out of stock
- Suprema Margarita$12.00Out of stock
- Beer-Rita$17.00Out of stock
- Tropical Margarita$10.00Out of stock
- Prickly Pear Margarita$8.00Out of stock
- Chile Mango Margarita$11.00Out of stock
- Creamy Coco Margarita$9.00Out of stock
- Cucumber Chile Margarita$11.00Out of stock
- Spicy Watermelon Margarita$11.00Out of stock
- Avocado Margarita$10.00Out of stock
- Smoked Pineapple Margarita$14.00Out of stock
- Pomegranate Margarita$11.00Out of stock
- Love Potion Margarita$10.00Out of stock
Jumbo Margaritas
- Jumbo House Margarita$14.00Out of stock
- Jumbo House Flavored Margarita$15.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Texas Margarita$17.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Skinny Margarita$19.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Presidential Margarita$19.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Suprema Margarita$22.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Tropical Margarita$19.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Prickly Pear Margarita$15.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Chile Mango Margarita$21.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Creamy Coco Margarita$17.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Cucumber Chile Margarita$21.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Spicy Watermelon Margarita$21.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Avocado Margarita$19.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Smoked Pineapple Margarita$27.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Pomegranate Margarita$21.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Love Potion Margarita$19.00Out of stock
Martinis
Rum Daquiries
Mojitos
Specialty Cocktails
Beer + Wine ONLY Dine-In
White Wine Glass
Red Wine Glass
12oz Draft
- 12oz Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager$3.50Out of stock
- 12oz Coors Light Draft$3.50Out of stock
- 12 oz Michelob Ultra$3.50Out of stock
- 12oz Sierra Nevada$3.50Out of stock
- 12oz Hazy Little Thing$3.50Out of stock
- 12oz Yuengling Draft$3.50Out of stock
- 12oz Corona Light Draft$4.50Out of stock
- 12oz Dox XX Lager Draft$4.50Out of stock
- 12oz Dos XX Amber Draft$4.50Out of stock
- 12oz Modelo Especial Draft$4.50Out of stock
- 12oz Negra Modelo Draft$4.50Out of stock
- 12oz Pacifico Draft$4.50Out of stock
- 12oz Blue Moon Draft$5.00Out of stock
- 12oz Sam Addams Draft$5.00Out of stock
- 12oz Lagunitas draft$5.50Out of stock
- 12oz Dog Fish 60 min Draft$6.00Out of stock
22oz Draft
- 22oz Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager$6.00Out of stock
- 22oz Coors Light Draft$6.00Out of stock
- 22oz Michelob Ultra$6.00Out of stock
- 22oz Sierra Nevada$6.00Out of stock
- 22oz Hazy Little Thing$6.00Out of stock
- 22oz Yuengling Draft$6.00Out of stock
- 22oz Corona Light Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 22oz Dox XX Lager Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 22oz Dos XX Amber Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 22oz Modelo Especial Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 22oz Negra Modelo Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 22oz Pacifico Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 22oz Blue Moon Draft$7.50Out of stock
- 22oz Sam Addams Draft$7.50Out of stock
- 22oz Lagunitas draft$9.00Out of stock
- 22oz Dog Fish 60 min Draft$10.00Out of stock
32oz Draft
- 32oz Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager (Deep Copy)$6.00Out of stock
- 32oz Coors Light Draft$6.50Out of stock
- 32oz Michelob Ultra$6.00Out of stock
- 32oz Sierra Nevada$6.00Out of stock
- 32oz Hazy Little Thing$6.00Out of stock
- 32oz Yuengling Draft$6.00Out of stock
- 32oz Corona Light Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 32oz Dox XX Lager Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 32oz Dos XX Amber Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 32oz Modelo Especial Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 32oz Negra Modelo Draft$8.00Out of stock
- 32oz Pacifico Draft$8.00Out of stock
Bottled Beer
- Bud Weiser Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Bud Light Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Yuengling Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Miller Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Miller Light Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Coors Light Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Sam Adams Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Angry Orchard Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Odouls Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.00Out of stock
- Corona Extra Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Corona Light Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Dos XX Lager Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Dos XX Amber Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Estrella Jalisco$5.00Out of stock
- Modelo Especial Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Negra Modelo Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Pacifico Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Bohemia Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Carta Blanca Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Victoria Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Tecate Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Sol Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Heineken Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Heineken Light Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Stella Artois Bottle$5.00Out of stock
- Guinness Bottle$5.00Out of stock