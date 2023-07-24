Body Energy Club Lincoln Park 1750 N Clark St
Smoothies
Almond Butter Cup - 24 oz
Almond milk, cocoa, dates, Almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Almond Butter Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avo Kale - 24 oz
Coconut milk, avocado, kale, pineapple, spirulina*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avocado Bliss - 24 oz
Coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Banana Berry Blast - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, banana, hemp hearts. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Berry Delicious - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Acai - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, banana, açaí*°, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Crumble - 24 oz
Oat milk, blueberry, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Thrill - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cashew Latte - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, coconut meat*, cinnamon, dates, mesquite*, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Blossom - 24 oz
Almond milk, cherries, strawberry, banana, beet, ashwagandha cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Ripe - 24 oz
Almond milk, coconut meat*, cherries, cocoa, coconut butter*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocoberry Acai - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, açaí* , cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocolate Keto - 24 oz
Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, coconut meat*, cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cold Brew Mocha - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, maca*, CocoWhip, avocado, cacao nibs*, coconut meat*, himalayan salt, cocoa, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cookies & Cream - 24 oz
Oat milk, vegan cookie crumbs, coconut meat*, cacao nibs*, dates, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Epic PB - 24 oz
Oat milk, Purica Mushroom, maca*, MCT oil, banana, cacao nibs*, dates, cinnamon, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Green Goddess - 24 oz
Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Greena Colada - 24 oz
Coconut milk, spinach, banana, lime, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Harvest Apple - 24 oz
Almond milk, apple, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Junior Mint - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, cacao nibs*, peppermint oil, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
King Kale - 24 oz
Coconut water, kale, mango, pineapple. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Maca Rush - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, maca*, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Matcha Collagen - 24 oz
Almond milk, marine collagen, banana, moringa*, matcha, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Menage-A-Trois - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Nutty Cashew - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, mesquite*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB & Jelly - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB Oatmilk Latte - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, cocoa, avocado, cacao nibs*, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Cup - 24 oz
Almond milk, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Pistachio Dreaming - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Razzbutter - 24 oz
Almond milk, raspberry, dates almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny Mocha - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, banana, cocoa. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB & Jelly - 24 oz
Coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Superfood Acai - 24 oz
SUPERFOOD AÇAÍ ° Almond milk, banana, açaí*, Progressive Phytoberry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Thunder Coffee - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, ground coffee, almond milk, cocoa, coconut meat*, grass-fed collagen, MCT oil, dates, cacao nibs*, mesquite*, ghee butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Turmeric Mango - 24 oz
Coconut water, mango, turmeric*, pineapple, lime, orange, ginger*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Vanilla Keto - 24 oz
Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, grass-fed collagen, himalayan salt, coconut meat*, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Bowls
Blueberry Acai Bowl
BLUEBERRY AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, blueberry, açaí* , banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: almonds, hemp granola*, banana, blueberry
Cherry Blossom Bowl
Base: almond milk, cherries, strawberries, bananas, ashwagandha, beet, arrowroot, cashew butter, BEC protein Garnish: cherries, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut ribbons, almond slivers, cacao nibs
Choco PB Acai Bowl
CHOCO PB AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, avocado, açaí* , banana, cauliflower, cocao, mesquite*, maca, himalayan salt, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Chocobliss Bowl
Base: almond milk, avocado, maca*, coconut meat*, banana, arrowroot, cocoa, PB Garnish: coconut ribbons, banana, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Dragon Bowl
Base: coconut milk, pitaya, lime, mango, strawberry, arrowroot, apple, cashew butter Garnish: bee pollen, strawberry, activated charcoal, hemp granola*
Green Goddess Bowl
Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter
Nutty Cherry Bowl
Base: oat milk, beet, cherries, coconut meat*, cinnamon, arrowroot, cashew butter Garnish: CocoWhip, cherries cacao nibs*, hazelnut spread*, hemp granola*
PB & Jelly Bowl
Base: coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, goji berry*, PB
Pistachio Dreaming Bowl
Base: almond milk, chlorophyll, apples, banana, chia seeds, arrowroot, dates*, pistachio butter, BEC protein Garnish: pistachio butter drizzle, walnuts, bananas, strawberry, almond slivers, coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds
Strawberry Acai Bowl
Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: strawberry, cacao nibs*, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*
Superfood Acai Bowl
Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, Progressive Phytoberry, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: banana, strawberry, hemp granola*, bee pollen