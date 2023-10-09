Body Energy Club The Loop 200 West Monroe Street
Featured
Strawberry Acai Bowl
24 oz / 20 g protein. Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: strawberry, cacao nibs*, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*
Turmeric Mango Bowl
Base: Coconut milk, ginger, banana, mango, apple, tumeric, arrowroot Garnish: Strawberry, granola, coconut ribbons
Green Goddess
24 oz / 32 g protein. Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Crumble
24 oz / 39 g protein. Oat milk, blueberry, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Dream
24 oz / 32 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Green Goddess Bowl
24 oz / 32 g protein. Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butterGarnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter
Skinny PB Dream
24 oz / 34 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Smoothies
Almond Butter Cup
24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, cocoa, dates, Almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Almond Butter Dream
24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avo Kale
24 oz / 29 g protein. Coconut milk, avocado, kale, pineapple, spirulina*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avocado Bliss
24 oz / 26 g protein. Coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Banana Berry Blast
24 oz / 23 g protein. Almond milk, blueberry, banana, hemp hearts. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Berry Delicious
24 oz / 20 g protein. Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Thrill
24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, blueberry, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cashew Latte
24 oz / 33 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, coconut meat*, cinnamon, dates, mesquite*, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Blossom
24 oz / 31 g protein. Almond milk, cherries, strawberry, banana, beet, ashwagandha cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Ripe
24 oz/ 23 g protein. Almond milk, coconut meat*, cherries, cocoa, coconut butter*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocoberry Acai
24 oz / 35 g protein. Almond milk, banana, açaí* , cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocolate Keto
24 oz / 27 g protein. Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, coconut meat*, cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cold Brew Mocha
24 oz / 35 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, maca*, CocoWhip, avocado, cacao nibs*, coconut meat*, himalayan salt, cocoa, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cookies & Cream
24 oz / 37 g protein. Oat milk, vegan cookie crumbs, coconut meat*, cacao nibs*, dates, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Epic PB
24 oz / 35 g protein. Oat milk, Purica Mushroom, maca*, MCT oil, banana, cacao nibs*, dates, cinnamon, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Greena Colada
24 oz / 24 g protein. Coconut milk, spinach, banana, lime, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Harvest Apple
24 oz / 35 g protein. Almond milk, apple, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Junior Mint
24 oz / 31 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, cacao nibs*, peppermint oil, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
King Kale
24 oz / 25 g protein. Coconut water, kale, mango, pineapple. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Maca Rush
24 oz / 28 g protein. Almond milk, banana, maca*, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Matcha Collagen
24 oz / 32 g protein. Almond milk, marine collagen, banana, moringa*, matcha, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Menage-A-Trois
24 oz / 23 g protein. Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Nutty Cashew
24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, banana, mesquite*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB & Jelly
24 oz / 27 g protein. Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB Oatmilk Latte
24 oz / 39 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, cocoa, avocado, cacao nibs*, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Cup
24 oz / 32 g protein. Almond milk, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Pistachio Dreaming
24 oz / 34 g protein. Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Pumpkin Spice
24 oz / 32 g protein. Base: almond milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, dates, graham crumbs, almond butter, and your choice of protein. Garnish: CocoWhip, cinnamon.
Razzbutter
24 oz / 31 g protein. Almond milk, raspberry, dates almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny Mocha
24 oz / 26 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, banana, cocoa. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB & Jelly
24 oz / 33 g protein. Coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Superfood Acai
24 oz / 24 g protein. SUPERFOOD AÇAÍ ° Almond milk, banana, açaí*, Progressive Phytoberry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Thunder Coffee
24 oz / 32 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, ground coffee, almond milk, cocoa, coconut meat*, grass-fed collagen, MCT oil, dates, cacao nibs*, mesquite*, ghee butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Tropical Greens
24 oz/ 26 g. Orange, lime, kale, spinach, banana, apple, organic ginger, BEC protein
Turmeric Mango
24 oz / 25 g protein. Coconut water, mango, turmeric*, pineapple, lime, orange, ginger*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Vanilla Keto
24 oz / 23 g protein. Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, grass-fed collagen, himalayan salt, coconut meat*, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cold Brew Açai
24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, cold brew coffee, acai, banana, cacao nibs, cocoa, PB and your choice of protein Acai contains Guarana, a natural source of caffeine.
Bowls
Blueberry Acai Bowl
24 oz / 27 g protein. Base: almond milk, blueberry, açaí* , banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: almonds, hemp granola*, banana, blueberry
Blueberry Coconut Bowl
24 oz / 27 g protein. Base: almond milk, blueberry, banana, coconut meat*, arrowroot, almond butter, BEC protein. Garnish: CocoWhip, blueberry, banana, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*, almonds
Cherry Blossom Bowl
24 oz / 24 g protein. Base: almond milk, cherries, strawberries, bananas, ashwagandha, beet, arrowroot, cashew butter, BEC proteinGarnish: cherries, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut ribbons, almond slivers, cacao nibs
Choco PB Acai Bowl
24 oz / 30 g protein. Base: almond milk, avocado, açaí* , banana, cauliflower, cocao, mesquite*, maca, himalayan salt, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Chocobliss Bowl
24 oz / 31 g protein. Base: almond milk, avocado, maca*, coconut meat*, banana, arrowroot, cocoa, PBGarnish: coconut ribbons, banana, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Dragon Bowl
24 oz / 27 g protein. Base: coconut milk, pitaya, lime, mango, strawberry, arrowroot, apple, cashew butterGarnish: bee pollen, strawberry, activated charcoal, hemp granola*
Green Goddess Bowl
24 oz / 32 g protein. Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butterGarnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter
Nutty Cherry Bowl
24 oz / 28 g protein. Base: oat milk, beet, cherries, coconut meat*, cinnamon, arrowroot, cashew butter Garnish: CocoWhip, cherries cacao nibs*, hazelnut spread*, hemp granola*
PB & Jelly Bowl
24 oz / 28 g protein. Base: coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, arrowroot, PBGarnish: strawberry, goji berry*, PB
Pistachio Dreaming Bowl
24 oz / 38 g protein. Base: almond milk, chlorophyll, apples, banana, chia seeds, arrowroot, dates*, pistachio butter, BEC proteinGarnish: pistachio butter drizzle, walnuts, bananas, strawberry, almond slivers, coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds
Superfood Acai Bowl
24 oz / 26 g protein. Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, Progressive Phytoberry, açaí*°, arrowrootGarnish: banana, strawberry, hemp granola*, bee pollen
Food
Eat Clean: Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito
Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon with slow-cooked onions, garnished with scallions and a side of spicy ketchup.
Eat Clean: Tex Mex Wrap
Here’s our popular blackened chicken on a whole wheat tortilla, along with our homemade Mexican rice, black beans on a bed of lettuce with a side of our creamy chipotle dressing.
Eat Clean: Steak Cesar Wrap
Grilled Rib Eye, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, thyme, rosemary tossed in our homemade Cesar dressing.
Eat Clean: Southwest Burrito Bowl
Blackened Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, lettuce, homemade Pico De Gallo, and chipotle Sauce with tortilla chips. Suggested eaten cold, pour the sauce, squeeze the lemon, toss and enjoy.
Eat Clean: Teriyaki Chicken
Here's our homemade teriyaki sauce made with low sodium soy sauce and arrowroot starch with a grilled, halal chicken thigh. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice and broccoli.
Eat Clean: Steak & Potatoes
Medium well-cooked skirt steak partnered with herbed roasted potatoes, asparagus, roasted garlic shavings, and our homemade chimichurri sauce.
Eat Clean: Broccoli Beef
6oz portion of flank steak cooked with a sweet & salty sauce, broccoli, onion, scallions and a side of steamed white rice.
Eat Clean: Chicken Parm
The delicious medley of breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti noodles, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and parsley.
Eat Clean: Apple Pie Oats
Creamy vanilla overnight protein oats, topped with slow cooked cinnamon apples and homemade biscuit crumble.
Eat Clean: Pb & J Oats
Chocolate Overnight oats with peanut butter drizzle, sundae nuts and topped with fresh grapes and berries. This PB&J you can feel good about.
Eat Clean: ECC Protein Balls
The protein snack, rolled up peanut butter, chocolate chips, wild honey, oats and chocolate protein.
Eat Clean: Turmeric Chicken
Here is a delicious twist to a Mediterranean dish. Two butterfly chicken breast grilled to perfection on a bed of turmeric jasmine rice with a side of tzatziki sauce and fresh beets!
Eat Clean: ECC salad bowl
Spring mix, fresh cucumber, purple cabbage, shaved carrots, almonds, quinoa, blackened chicken thigh and a side of our lime vinaigrette.
Eat Clean: El chorizo burrito
ECC house recipe, seasoned ground pork, Partnered with egg, cheddar cheese, boiled red potatoes, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Complimented by our homemade red salsa, provecho.
Eat Clean: Skirt steak fajita burrito
Roasted bell peppers & jalapeños, homemade Mexican rice, black beans, skirt steak with a side of homemade salsa.
Eat clean: Triple B chicken
6 oz of boneless/skinless chicken thigh marinated with our signature brown sugar bourbon seasoning and glazed with chipotle barbeque sauce. Served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots.
G&G: California Dreaming Wrap
G&G: Chopped Salad
G&G: Garden Goddess Wrap
G&G: Miso Chicken Salad
G&G: Southwest Caesar Wrap
G&G: Supergreen Quinoa Salad
SmartSweets - Gummy Bear Candy - Fruity
SmartSweets' Gummy Bear Candy is a selection of fruity, 1.8 oz bags of treats, sold in boxes of 12. These delicious gummies are sweetened with Stevia for a healthier candy option.
Juices
Loop: Deep Green
If you ask us, indulging in the bounty of life should be doctor’s orders. But on those days where we get caught up in the noise, Deep Green is a reset. Inner peace in a bottle, downward dog in a sip, a return to Shambhala. Perfect cold-pressed juice for cleanse! INGREDIENTS: Cucumber juice*, Celery juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Lemon juice*, Spinach juice*, Ginger juice*, Kale juice*, Lime juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop: High Achiever
Hoping to climb Everest, live on Mars, or win a Nobel Prize? Get the edge you need with the stamina-increasing, liver-cleansing power of beets! This nectar of accomplishment is sure to unleash your inner High Achiever. INGREDIENTS: Grape juice*, Apple juice*, Rosehip berries infusion, Beet juice*, Carrot juice*, Celery juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Cayenne. *Cold-pressed
Loop: Undercover
We all know how important it is to have your dose of daily greens, they say it can make you feel zen and radiant. But who can handle all the bitterness? Thanks to the combination of cold-pressed pear and pineapple juice, these greens go unseen. INGREDIENTS: Pear juice*, Cucumber juice*, Nettle infusion, Pineapple juice*, Apple juice*, Celery juice*, Spinach juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Kale juice*, Jalapeño juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop: Beach Bum
No need for tattoos or surfing to feel like a real Beach Bum. Grab this cold-pressed pineapple juice mixed with ginger and turmeric and instantly feel the warm ocean breeze in your hair. INGREDIENTS: Pineapple juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Yellow pepper juice*, Ginger juice*, Turmeric juice*, Lime and/or lemon juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop: Big Bang
It all started with a Big Bang... a silent explosion of light, atoms, ions and stardust. Then came honeydew melon, grapes and strawberries. We figure humans showed up so that someone could bring this bounty to life in cold-pressed juice glory. INGREDIENTS: Honeydew melon juice*, Grape juice*, Hibiscus infusion, Strawberry juice*, Lime juice*, Lemon juice*, Beet juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop: Morning Glory
If there was an international juice contest, Morning Glory would be your undisputed champion. Come on, cold pressed clementine and strawberry juice? It’s out of this world! No really, there isn’t anything else in the known universe quite like it. Be warned, having only one sip is basically impossible. INGREDIENTS: Clementine juice*, Orange juice*, Strawberry juice*. No added sugar or water. *Cold-pressed