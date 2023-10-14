Boemia Blue Cafe and Lounge 955 Sansburys Way Ste 211
Coffee
Cappuchino
Indulge in the timeless allure of our Cappuccino, an artful blend of our rich house blend espresso, velvety steamed milk, and a cloud of creamy froth, offering a harmonious and invigorating coffee experience.
Caramel Macchiato
Experience the perfect balance of our rich house blend espresso and velvety steamed milk, adorned with a drizzle of luscious caramel creating a captivating indulgent treat.
Chai Latte
Experience a moment of pure comfort and warmth with our Chai Latte, a delightful blend of aromatic spices and smooth, frothy milk, offering a cozy and flavorful escape.
Coffee
Freshly brewed Colombian coffee, a bold and aromatic blend that delivers the perfect pick-me-up for your day.
Cuban Cafe con Leche
Savor the rich and smooth flavors of our authentic Cuban café con leche, a delightful fusion of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, a taste of Cuban coffee culture.
Cuban Colada
Share the bold and aromatic flavors of our Cuban colada, a generous serving of Cuban espresso designed to be enjoyed among friends and family, perfect for an energizing coffee gathering.
Cuban Cortadito
Indulge in the bold and robust taste of our Cuban cortadito, a velvety espresso shot laced with a touch of sweet, condensed milk for a delightful Cuban coffee experience.
Expresso Shot
House Blend Expresso Shot
Latte
Experience a customizable and delightful coffee journey with our latte, where you can add a flavor of your choice, offering a personalized and delicious coffee experience.
Matcha Latte
Embrace tranquility with our Matcha Latte, a velvety infusion of premium green tea powder and steamed milk, delivering a harmonious balance of vibrant flavors and serene indulgence
Nutella Latte
Indulge in a heavenly fusion of velvety house blend espresso and luscious Nutella hazelnut spread, our Nutella latte offers a delightful and decadent twist to your favorite coffee.
Specialty Drink
Boemia Blue Speciality Menu Item of the day/week
Tea Latte
Tea Latte (Chair or Matcha)
Bakery
Alfajores
Delicate, buttery cookie sandwiches filled with smooth dulce de leche, an irresistible South American treat
Baked Empanada
Indulge in the scrumptious flavors of our baked empanadas, filled with a variety of delectable savory ingredients encased in a golden, flaky crust.
Banna Bread Loaf
Moist and flavorful banana bread infused with ripe bananas and a hint of warm spices, a delightful treat for any time of day.
Butter Croissant
Delight in the timeless elegance of our flaky and golden-brown butter croissant, expertly crafted with layers of buttery goodness for a rich and satisfying treat.
Chocolate-Chip Cookie
Deliciously soft chocolate chip cookies, loaded with rich, gooey chocolate chips to satisfy your sweet cravings.
Colombian Empanada
Celebrate the taste of Colombia with our traditional empanadas, filled with a savory blend of seasoned meat, wrapped in a crispy cornmeal crust, and served with a zesty dipping sauce.
Danish
Savor the indulgence of our buttery Danish pastry, featuring a delicate and flaky texture, expertly filled with a variety of delightful sweet or savory fillings.
Guava and Cheese Pastries
a. Treat yourself to a heavenly fusion of tropical guava and creamy cheese tucked inside our flaky pastel de guava and cheese, delivering a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors
Guava Pastries
Indulge in a delectable slice of our Guava Pastry, a flaky pastry filled with luscious guava goodness that promises a delightful taste of the tropics.
Order of 5 Colombian Empanadas
Celebrate the taste of Colombia with our traditional empanadas, filled with a savory blend of seasoned meat, wrapped in a crispy cornmeal crust, and served with a zesty dipping sauce.
Tequeno
a. Experience the irresistible allure of our Tequeños de Queso, a delectable Venezuelan delight that combines perfectly seasoned cheese wrapped in a light and crispy pastry, creating a mouthwatering appetizer or snack