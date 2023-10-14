Coffee

Cappuchino

$4.00+

Indulge in the timeless allure of our Cappuccino, an artful blend of our rich house blend espresso, velvety steamed milk, and a cloud of creamy froth, offering a harmonious and invigorating coffee experience.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Experience the perfect balance of our rich house blend espresso and velvety steamed milk, adorned with a drizzle of luscious caramel creating a captivating indulgent treat.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Experience a moment of pure comfort and warmth with our Chai Latte, a delightful blend of aromatic spices and smooth, frothy milk, offering a cozy and flavorful escape.

Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly brewed Colombian coffee, a bold and aromatic blend that delivers the perfect pick-me-up for your day.

Cuban Cafe con Leche

$3.50+

Savor the rich and smooth flavors of our authentic Cuban café con leche, a delightful fusion of robust espresso and creamy steamed milk, a taste of Cuban coffee culture.

Cuban Colada

$2.00

Share the bold and aromatic flavors of our Cuban colada, a generous serving of Cuban espresso designed to be enjoyed among friends and family, perfect for an energizing coffee gathering.

Cuban Cortadito

$2.00

Indulge in the bold and robust taste of our Cuban cortadito, a velvety espresso shot laced with a touch of sweet, condensed milk for a delightful Cuban coffee experience.

Expresso Shot

$2.50

House Blend Expresso Shot

Latte

$4.50+

Experience a customizable and delightful coffee journey with our latte, where you can add a flavor of your choice, offering a personalized and delicious coffee experience.

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Embrace tranquility with our Matcha Latte, a velvety infusion of premium green tea powder and steamed milk, delivering a harmonious balance of vibrant flavors and serene indulgence

Nutella Latte

$4.50+

Indulge in a heavenly fusion of velvety house blend espresso and luscious Nutella hazelnut spread, our Nutella latte offers a delightful and decadent twist to your favorite coffee.

Specialty Drink

$5.50+

Boemia Blue Speciality Menu Item of the day/week

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Bakery

Alfajores

$1.00

Delicate, buttery cookie sandwiches filled with smooth dulce de leche, an irresistible South American treat

Baked Empanada

$2.50

Indulge in the scrumptious flavors of our baked empanadas, filled with a variety of delectable savory ingredients encased in a golden, flaky crust.

Banna Bread Loaf

$2.50

Moist and flavorful banana bread infused with ripe bananas and a hint of warm spices, a delightful treat for any time of day.

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Delight in the timeless elegance of our flaky and golden-brown butter croissant, expertly crafted with layers of buttery goodness for a rich and satisfying treat.

Chocolate-Chip Cookie

$2.50

Deliciously soft chocolate chip cookies, loaded with rich, gooey chocolate chips to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Colombian Empanada

$1.50

Celebrate the taste of Colombia with our traditional empanadas, filled with a savory blend of seasoned meat, wrapped in a crispy cornmeal crust, and served with a zesty dipping sauce.

Danish

$3.50

Savor the indulgence of our buttery Danish pastry, featuring a delicate and flaky texture, expertly filled with a variety of delightful sweet or savory fillings.

Guava and Cheese Pastries

$2.50

a. Treat yourself to a heavenly fusion of tropical guava and creamy cheese tucked inside our flaky pastel de guava and cheese, delivering a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors

Guava Pastries

$2.50

Indulge in a delectable slice of our Guava Pastry, a flaky pastry filled with luscious guava goodness that promises a delightful taste of the tropics.

Order of 5 Colombian Empanadas

$6.00

Celebrate the taste of Colombia with our traditional empanadas, filled with a savory blend of seasoned meat, wrapped in a crispy cornmeal crust, and served with a zesty dipping sauce.

Tequeno

$1.50

a. Experience the irresistible allure of our Tequeños de Queso, a delectable Venezuelan delight that combines perfectly seasoned cheese wrapped in a light and crispy pastry, creating a mouthwatering appetizer or snack

Food

Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Toast

BLT Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

Egg Bites (homemade)

Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Mascarpone Berry Toast

Nutella and Fruit Toast

Nutella Waffle with Fruit

Peanut Butter Honey Toast

Waffle with Berry Sauce

Waffle with Maple Syrup