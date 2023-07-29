Bohemian Bull - Grapevine
Starters
Basket of Fries
Hot, crispy fries.
Basket Of Truffle Fries
Hot crispy fries tossed with black truffle oil & parmesan cheese.
Popper Deviled Eggs
Pickled jalapeno and pimento cheese deviled eggs topped with bacon and blackening spice
Boom Boom Shrimp
Lightly fried, tossed in our spicy Thai chili sauce served over mixed greens.
Fried Green Tomato
Topped with pepper jack pimento cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce over mixed greens.
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Lightly fried & served with truffle mayo.
Fried Okra App
No small bites here! Crispy fried, beer battered spears served with chipotle ranch.
Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, roasted garlic crema, pico de gallo, & guacamole.
Junior Nacho
Beer cheese, jalapenos, roasted corn and black bean salsa, roasted garlic crema, and guacamole.
Onion Rings App
Hand beer battered, crispy fried & served with 1000 island dressing.
Beer Garden Pretzel
A giant soft pretzel served with beer cheese.
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy fried brussel sprouts over whipped feta, topped with spicy Thai chili sauce & parmesan cheese.
Basket Sweet Fries
Fried Chicken
3 Tenders
Crispy fried and tossed with your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Boneless Wings
12 Wings
Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry run. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery.
6 Wings
Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry run. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery.
Salads and Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & 1000 Island Dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & 1000 Island Dressing.
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Ft Johnson Salad
Mixed greens, guacamole, roasted corn and black bean salsa, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch.
Ft Johnson Wrap
Mixed greens, guacamole, roasted corn and black bean salsa, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing
Greek Wrap
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing
Harbor View Salad
Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Harbor View Wrap
Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Boho
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.
Small Boho
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.
Boho Salad Wrap
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.
Boho Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.
Black & Blue Burger
Blackened burger, jalapenos, bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Build Your Own Burger
Build your greatest creation starting with our ground in house burger and locally made Kaiser roll.
That's My Jam Burger
Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.
Truffle Burger
Truffle mayo, fried onion ring, grilled baby portabella mushrooms, & gouda cheese.
Gettin' Smash Burger
2 burger patties topped with American cheese, pickles, thin sliced onion, & burger sauce.
Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, gouda cheese & roasted garlic crema on a potato bun.
Bar-B-Cuban
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, pickles, mustard & swiss cheese served with Mojo sauce on Cuban bread.
Folly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye or ground-in-house chicken, beer cheese, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon & Thai chili aioli on a potato bun.
Classic Reuben
Guinness braised corned beef, 1000 island dressing, swiss & sauerkraut on marbled rye.
The Birdger
Ground-in-house chicken burger topped with arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, swiss & Thai chili aioli on a Kaiser roll.
Dumpling Burger
Ground-in-house pork dumpling patty topped with coleslaw, crispy corn tortillas, and soy aioli.
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Wild caught flounder beer battered, served with fries & tartar sauce.
Shrimp Platter
Atlantic Wild Caught & Grilled or Fried served with Hand Cut Fries & Cocktail Sauce. Serving size 8 or 12
Giant Burrito
Tortilla filled with chipotle rice, black beans, and jack cheese, topped with beer cheese, guacamole roasted corn and black bean salsa and jalapenos.
Steak Frites
Marinated bristo tenderloin, compound butter, grilled and sliced with garlic herb fries.
Blackened Fiesta Salmon
Topped with corn and black bean salsa and served over creamy chipotle rice.
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Chocolate Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Whipped Cream
Strawberry Shortcake
Southern biscuit topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, peach schnapps strawberry sauce and whipped cream.
Donut Ice Cream
Hot donut holes fresh out of the fryer topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.