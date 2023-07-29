Starters

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Hot, crispy fries.

Basket Of Truffle Fries

$7.00

Hot crispy fries tossed with black truffle oil & parmesan cheese.

Popper Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Pickled jalapeno and pimento cheese deviled eggs topped with bacon and blackening spice

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly fried, tossed in our spicy Thai chili sauce served over mixed greens.

Fried Green Tomato

$9.50

Topped with pepper jack pimento cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce over mixed greens.

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Lightly fried & served with truffle mayo.

Fried Okra App

$8.00

No small bites here! Crispy fried, beer battered spears served with chipotle ranch.

Macho Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, roasted garlic crema, pico de gallo, & guacamole.

Junior Nacho

$9.00

Beer cheese, jalapenos, roasted corn and black bean salsa, roasted garlic crema, and guacamole.

Onion Rings App

$8.00

Hand beer battered, crispy fried & served with 1000 island dressing.

Beer Garden Pretzel

$8.00

A giant soft pretzel served with beer cheese.

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Crispy fried brussel sprouts over whipped feta, topped with spicy Thai chili sauce & parmesan cheese.

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Fried Chicken

Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch.

3 Tenders

$10.00

Crispy fried and tossed with your favorite sauce or dry rub.

Boneless Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$15.00

Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry run. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery.

6 Wings

$8.00

Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry run. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery.

Salads and Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & 1000 Island Dressing.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & 1000 Island Dressing.

Large Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Ft Johnson Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, guacamole, roasted corn and black bean salsa, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch.

Ft Johnson Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, guacamole, roasted corn and black bean salsa, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing

Greek Wrap

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing

Harbor View Salad

$10.00

Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Harbor View Wrap

$10.00

Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Boho

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.

Small Boho

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.

Boho Salad Wrap

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.

Boho Burgers

Our ground-in-house, hand spanked burgers are made with a blend of Black Angus brisket & chuck & served on a potato roll with your choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

Blackened burger, jalapenos, bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Build your greatest creation starting with our ground in house burger and locally made Kaiser roll.

That's My Jam Burger

$14.00

Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.

Truffle Burger

$14.00

Truffle mayo, fried onion ring, grilled baby portabella mushrooms, & gouda cheese.

Gettin' Smash Burger

$14.00

2 burger patties topped with American cheese, pickles, thin sliced onion, & burger sauce.

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, gouda cheese & roasted garlic crema on a potato bun.

Bar-B-Cuban

$14.00

Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, pickles, mustard & swiss cheese served with Mojo sauce on Cuban bread.

Folly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Thin sliced ribeye or ground-in-house chicken, beer cheese, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon & Thai chili aioli on a potato bun.

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Guinness braised corned beef, 1000 island dressing, swiss & sauerkraut on marbled rye.

The Birdger

$13.00

Ground-in-house chicken burger topped with arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, swiss & Thai chili aioli on a Kaiser roll.

Dumpling Burger

$15.00

Ground-in-house pork dumpling patty topped with coleslaw, crispy corn tortillas, and soy aioli.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Wild caught flounder beer battered, served with fries & tartar sauce.

Shrimp Platter

$16.00+

Atlantic Wild Caught & Grilled or Fried served with Hand Cut Fries & Cocktail Sauce. Serving size 8 or 12

Giant Burrito

$12.00

Tortilla filled with chipotle rice, black beans, and jack cheese, topped with beer cheese, guacamole roasted corn and black bean salsa and jalapenos.

Steak Frites

$19.00

Marinated bristo tenderloin, compound butter, grilled and sliced with garlic herb fries.

Blackened Fiesta Salmon

$19.00

Topped with corn and black bean salsa and served over creamy chipotle rice.

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Pasta salad

$3.00

Side Fried okra

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Mac Bites

$4.00

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side Onion rings

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet fries

$4.00

Side Truffle fries

$4.00

Small Boho Salad

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Grape Salad

$3.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Mac Bites

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Whipped Cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Southern biscuit topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, peach schnapps strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

Donut Ice Cream

$8.00

Hot donut holes fresh out of the fryer topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

NA Bevs

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Dalai Sofia Kombucha

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquid Death

$6.00

Liquid Death Lime

$6.00

Milk

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (10 oz)

$5.00

OJ

$2.00

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Boom Boom

$0.50

Side Corn & Black Bean Salsa

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Crema

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side of Medium Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mojo

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Side Tartar

$0.50