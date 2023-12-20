Boichik Bagels Santa Clara
Bagels
Bagels
- Everything$3.00
- Plain$3.00
- Sesame$3.00
- Poppy$3.00
- Onion$3.00
- Salt Bagel$3.00
- Salt & Pepper$3.00
- Egg$3.00
- Eggything$3.00
- Cinnamon Raisin$3.00
- Pumpernickel$3.00
- Pump Caraway Salt$3.00
- Pumperthingle$3.00
- Pumper Raisin Swirl$3.00
Pumpernickel and Cinnamon Raisin doughs swirled together.
- Garlic$3.00
- Bialy$3.00
Cousin to the bagel, a bialy is more savory and focaccia-like, topped with sauteed onions and poppy seeds.
Online dozens
Grab N Go
- Plain CC$6.00
- Chive CC$7.00
- Lox CC$9.00
- Horse Cheddar CC$7.00
Horseradish Cheddar Scallion Cream Cheese
- Pink CC$7.00
Our recreation of TempTee in NY. Semi-cultured, so cheesier!
- Hatch Chile CC$7.00
Hatch Chile Cream Cheese
- Apple Ginger CC$8.00
New fall seasonal! Apple, crystallized ginger, maple syrup, and a touch of cinnamon.
- Whitefish Salad$13.99
- Egg Salad$8.75
- Tuna Salad$8.50
- Kite Hill$8.00
Vegan almond-based cream cheese, plain.
- Nutella Packet$1.00
- Nova Lox (4oz)$12.99
- Nova Lox (8oz)$21.99
- Nova Lox (16oz)$38.99
- Pastrami Lox (4oz)$13.99
- Sable -1/4 lb$14.95
The king of smoked fish! Warning: contains bones.
- Bagel Chips$8.00
- Everything Spice Jar$6.50
Our blend of onion, sesame, poppy, and Maldon salt
- B&W Cookie$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake$18.00
Sandwich
Beverages
- Hot Coffee$3.75
12 oz
- Iced Coffee$3.75
- Choc. Malt Coffee$4.75
Our signature iced coffee. Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, the same organic malt syrup we use for our bagels, our Mother Tongue coffee, and half and half. (Or swap for oat or 2%) Yum!
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Sparkling Water$2.00
- OJ 12oz$5.00
- OJ 32oz$8.00
Voila organic OJ
- Voila Green Supreme Juice 12oz$5.00
Organic Apple Juice, Cucumber, Kale, and Celery
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Sanka Decaf$2.25
Yes, Sanka! Just like your grandmother enjoyed. Actually it's good if you make it 50% stronger.
- YooHoo$2.00
6.5 oz in a drink box
- Boylan$4.00
- Cup of Water$0.25
- Cup of Ice$0.25
- Whole Bean Coffee (1 lb.)$19.00
Mother Tongue Nebula Dark Roast whole bean 16 oz
Frozen Packs
Merch
- GC Birthday$5.00
Birthday Bagel greeting card
- GC- Everything$5.00
You Are My Everything greeting card
- GC Lox$5.00
Love You Lox greeting card
- GC - Congrats$5.00
Congrats On Your Little Bageleh greeting card
- GC Thanks$5.00
Thanks A Lox greeting card
- GC Cream Cheese$5.00
You Are The Cream Cheese To My Bagel greeting card
- Bandana$10.00
- Blue Cooler Bag$12.00
- Trucker Hat$25.00
- Dad Hat$20.00
- T-Shirt$20.00
- Baby Shirt$15.00Out of stock
- Onesie$15.00Out of stock
- Mug$12.00
- Travel Mug$25.00
20 oz insulated mug for hot or cold, with removable straw and slider lid.
- Holo Sticker$2.00
- Hoodie$45.00
- Schmear Knife$6.50
- Canvas Tote Bag$12.00
- Shoe Charm$5.00
- Magnet$2.00
- Dog Toy$12.00
- Beanie$20.00
- NYT Sunday$6.00
Sundays only