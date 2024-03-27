Boichik Bagels - SF 3665 Sacramento Street
- Everything$3.00
- Plain$3.00
- Sesame$3.00
- Poppy$3.00
- Onion$3.00
- Salt Bagel$3.00
- Salt & Pepper$3.00
- Egg$3.00
- Eggything$3.00
- Garlic$3.00
- Pumpernickel$3.00
- Pump Caraway Salt$3.00
- Pumperthingle$3.00
- Pump Raisin Swirl$3.00
Pumpernickel and Cinnamon Raisin doughs swirled together.
- Cinnamon Raisin$3.00
- Bialy$3.00
Cousin to the bagel, a bialy is more savory and focaccia-like, topped with sauteed onions and poppy seeds.
- GF - Everything$4.25
Original Sunshine Everything bagels, made from gluten-free wheat starch. (Note that once we handle it out of the bag, it will be exposed to gluten.)
Online dozens
Grab N Go
- Plain CC$6.00
8 oz
- Chive CC$7.00
8 oz
- Lox CC$9.00
8 oz
- Horse Cheddar CC$7.00
Horseradish Cheddar Scallion Cream Cheese 8 oz
- Pink CC$7.00
Our recreation of TempTee in NY. Semi-cultured, so cheesier! 8 oz
- Hatch Chile CC$7.00
8 oz
- Green Garlic CC$8.00
- Whitefish Salad$13.99
- Egg Salad$8.75
- Tuna Salad$8.50
- Kite Hill$8.00
Vegan almond-based cream cheese. 8 oz
- Nutella Packet$1.00
- Bagel Chips$8.00Out of stock
- B&W Cookie$4.50Out of stock
- Challah$12.00Out of stock
- Nova Lox (4oz)$12.99
- Nova Lox (8oz)$21.99
- Nova Lox (16oz)$38.99
- Pastrami Lox (4oz)$13.99
- Sable -1/4 lb$14.95
The king of smoked fish! Warning: contains bones.
- Everything Spice Jar$6.50
Our blend of onion, sesame, poppy, and Maldon salt
Beverages
Beverages Sac
- Hot Coffee$3.75
12 oz
- Iced Coffee$3.75
- Choc. Malt Coffee$4.75
Our signature iced coffee. Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, the same organic malt syrup we use for our bagels, our Mother Tongue coffee, and half and half. (Or swap for oat or 2%) Yum!
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Bottled Water$2.00Out of stock
- Sparkling Water$2.00
- Boylan$4.00
- OJ 12oz$5.00
- Apple Juice 12oz$5.00
- Sanka Decaf$2.25
Yes, Sanka! Just like your grandmother enjoyed. Actually it's good if you make it 50% stronger.
- YooHoo$2.00
6.5 oz in a drink box
- Cup of Water$0.25
- Cup of Ice$0.25
- Whole Bean Coffee (1 lb.)$19.00Out of stock
Mother Tongue Nebula Dark Roast whole bean 16 oz
Frozen Packs
- Frozen 6-pack Everything$18.00
- Frozen 6-pack Plain$18.00
- Frozen 6-pack Pick 6 Mix$18.00
Pick Six Mix frozen 6 pack.
- Frozen 6-pack Sesame$18.00
- Frozen 6-pack Salt & Pepper$18.00Out of stock
- Frozen 6-pack Cinnamon Raisin$18.00
- Frozen 6-pack Pumpernickel Mix$18.00Out of stock
- Frozen 3-pack Bialy$9.00
- Frozen 6-pk GF Everything$24.00
Original Sunshine Everything Bagels, made from gluten-free wheat starch. This is a sealed 6-pack with zero contamination from other products.
Merch
- Greeting Card$5.00
Birthday Bagel greeting card
- Bandana$10.00
- Blue Cooler Bag$12.00
- Trucker Hat$25.00
- Dad Hat$20.00
- T-Shirt$20.00
- Baby Shirt$15.00
- Onesie$15.00
- Mug$12.00
- Travel Mug$25.00
20 oz insulated mug for hot or cold, with removable straw and slider lid.
- Holo Sticker$2.00
- Hoodie$45.00
- Schmear Knife$6.50
- Canvas Tote Bag$12.00
- Shoe Charm$5.00
- Magnet$2.00
- Dog Toy$12.00
- Beanie$20.00