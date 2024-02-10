Boil Daddy - Stuart, FL 6196 Southeast Federal Highway
World Famous Daddy's Catch
- King Crab Legs
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. 1/2 LB of Giant King Crab Legs.
- Snow Crab Legs
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages each order is one cluster (4-5 legs) including the claw. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Lobster Tail
Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, and 5 sausages. Each tail weighs approximately 4-5oz.
- Shrimp Peeled-Off
Peeled-off, deveined, and ready-to-eat shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Shrimp Head-On
Whole shell-on, head-on shrimp. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Crawfish
1/2 LB of delicious-succulent crawfish. Pick your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Clams
Whole manila clams from Washington. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
- Mussels
Whole shell large mussels. Choose your favorite sauce and add-ons.
Daddy's All Day
- Fisherman's Lunch
Pick your favorite seafood and sauce. Served with 1 corn, 3 potatoes, and 3 sausages.
- Daddy's Shrimp Bowl$16.00
Shrimp, potatoes, and sausages resting on a hot bed of jasmine white rice.
- Daddy's Noods$18.00
Linguine pasta, parmesan cheese, parsley, choice of seafood (half lbs), choice of your favorite sauce,
- Crispy Mahalo Fish$16.00
Hawaiian crispy golden battered fish served with 2 scoops of rice
- Crispy Mahalo Shrimp$16.00
A dozen of Hawaiian crispy golden battered peeled shrimp served with 2 scoops of rice
- Fish & Chips Basket$16.00
Crunchy battered white fish seasoned with our famous cajun blend. Served with French fries and tartar sauce. Fresh, fried to order.
- Fried Shrimp Basket$16.00
Crunch battered whole peeled shrimp seasoned with our signature cajun powder served with French fries and tartar sauce Peeled off shrimp available.
- Fried Calamari Basket$16.00
- Street Daddy Corn$10.00
Batter fried corn topped with our signature cajun blend and parmesan cheese.
- Crab Cake Appetizer$9.00
- Daddy Fries$6.00
- Garlic Fries$6.00
- French Fries$5.00
Shoestring French fries served with a side of ketchup.
- New England Clam Chowder Soup$9.00
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
Daddy's Family Feast
- BIG Daddy's Catch Combo$375.00
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (6 tails), Snow crab legs (6 clusters). Comes with 6 corns, 15 potatoes, 15 sausages
- Captain's Catch Combo$212.00
*Feeds 5-6 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs), Shrimp head on (1 lbs), Mussels (1 lbs), Clams (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Chief Mate's Catch Combo$158.00
*Feeds 3-4 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Seaman's Catch Combo$82.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Snow crab legs (2 clusters), Choice of Mussels (half lbs) or Clams (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Deck Cadet's Catch Combo$93.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (1 tail), Snow crab legs (1 cluster), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (1 lbs) or Shrimp head on (1 lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
- Boatswain's Catch Combo$85.00
*Feeds 2-3 People* Lobster tails (2 tails), Choice of Shrimp peeled off (half lbs) or Shrimp head on (half lbs). Comes with 2 corns, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages.
Po' Boys
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Shrimp topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Crab Cake Po' Boy$15.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Crab Cake topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Fried Chicken Po' Boy$15.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Chicken topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
- Fried Fish Po' Boy$15.00
French Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Fried Fish topped with Daddy's Signature Mayo. Served with Daddy Fries.
Daddy's Wings
- Dry Daddy Wings
Daddy's secret cajun powder dusted over your favorite juicy jumbo wings. Served with french fries.
- Naked Daddy Wings
No Sauce? No Powder? No strings attached. Let's get naked! Served with french fries.
- Buffalo Daddy Wings
HOT wings tossed in Daddy's house-made buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of french fries.
- Sweet Chili Wings
Sweet and savory wings. Served with your choice of french fries.
- Soy Garlic Wings
Sweet and salty garlic wings. Served with your choice of french fries.
Daddy's Extra
- Extra Sauce
- Andouille Sausage (5 PC)$4.50
Hot andouille sausage. 5 pieces per order.
- Potato (5 PC)$3.50
Steaming hot red potatoes. 5 pieces per order.
- Corn on the Cob (2 PC)$3.50
Two halves of a sweet cob, served steaming hot!
- Hard Boiled Egg (1 EA)$1.50
- Cauliflower (6 OZ)$3.50
- Linguine Noodles (7 OZ)$4.00
- Steamed Jasmine White Rice$2.50
8oz serving of steamed jasmine white rice.
- Ranch (3 OZ)$0.95
- Ketchup (3 PK)$0.75
- Tartar Sauce (3 PK)$0.75