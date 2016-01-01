Brickhouse Tally 402 W College Ave
Starters
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Creamy cheese blend, spinach and artichokes, served with tortilla chips
- GARLIC KNOTS$6.00
- CHEESE KNOTS$8.00
- PEPPERONI KNOTS$10.00
- FRIED CALAMARI$12.00
- BRICK WINGS$14.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS$9.00
- Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$13.00
Diced chicken or steak with cheddar jack cheese, peppers, and onions on a grilled flour tortilla
- Chips and Queso$6.00
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
- Pretzel Sticks$10.00
- sw egg rolls$12.00
- jalapeno poppers$12.00
HandHelds
- Chicken Parmesan$14.00
CRISPY CHICKEN, MARINARA, AND MOZZARELLA ON A TOASTED HOAGIE ROLL
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$14.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
- BRICKHOUSE BURGER$14.00
- MED WRAP$12.00
DICED CHICKEN THIGH, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ARUGULA, FETA, CHIPOTLE AIOLI IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
DICED CHICKEN THIGH, PARMESAN, ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, TOMATOES, ROMAINE, RANCH DRESSING IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Dark and Stormy$5.00
- Brick Soda$7.00
- ScrewSosa$7.00
- Margarita$7.50
- Long Island Ice Tea$8.50
- Mojito$7.00
- Blue Hawaiian$7.00
- Blue Long Island$8.50
- British Mule$7.00
- Chocolate Martini$8.00
- Chocolate Raspberry Martini$8.00
- Creamsicle$6.00
- Espresso Martini$8.00
- Hurricane$8.00
- Long Island Ice Tea Top Shelf$12.50
- Mexican mule$7.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Pink Drink$8.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Raspberry Martini$8.00
- Sex On The Beach$8.00
- Tennesee Mule$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Twisted Long Island$6.00
- Wells$4.00
- Y- bomb$6.00
- Mimosa Single$7.00
- Mimosa Pitcher$22.00
- Mimosa Refill
