Bollywood Bistro 1413 Plainfield-Naperville Rd
Specials
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka Sizzler$19.99
Long prep time. Cottage cheese chunks marinated in special spices with bell peppers and onions. Grilled in a clay oven and served sizzling on a hot plate
- Achari Paneer Tikka Sizzler$19.99
Long prep time. Cottage cheese chunks marinated in exotic spices with bell peppers and onions. Grilled in a clay oven and served sizzling on a hot plate
- Tandoori Vegetable Sizzler$18.99
Long prep time. Cauliflower, potato, bell pepper, and onion chunks marinated in chef-special spices. Grilled in a clay oven and served sizzling on a hot plate
- Kadhai Sizzler$19.99
Long prep time. Mix of paneer and soy drumsticks sauteed with green peppers and onions in a tomato gravy, on a bed of rice served sizzling on a hot plate
- Indo-Chinese Sizzler$19.99
Long prep time. Mix of batter-fried baby corn and cauliflower sautéed with green peppers and onions in chilly garlic sauce, on a bed of rice served sizzling on a hot plate
- Mango Manchurian Sizzler$19.99
Long prep time. Manchurian balls sautéed with mango chunks, bell peppers, and onions in chilly garlic sauce. Topped with crispy noodles on a bed of rice and served sizzling on a hot plate
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet, and tangy Manchurian sauce
- Baby Corn Manchurian$13.99
Crispy baby corn sautéed with green peppers and onions in chilly garlic sauce
- Chilly Paneer$15.99
Batter-fried cottage cheese sauteed with green peppers and onions in chilly garlic sauce
- Schezwan Momos$14.99
Long prep time. Stuffed vegetable dumplings tossed in spicy Schezwan sauce
- Spring Rolls$10.99
4 pieces. Seasoned vegetables rolled in wonton sheet, deep-fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce
Meal Combos
- Chole Bhature$13.99
Chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of herbs and spices, served with two deep-fried puffy breads
- Aloo Kulcha Chole$13.99
Two clay oven-baked breads stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices, served with cooked chickpea gravy
- Onion Kulcha Chole$14.99
Clay oven-baked bread stuffed with onions and cilantro, served with chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of herbs and spices
- Makki Ki Roti with Sarson Ka Saag$14.99
Long prep time. Mustard greens and other green leafy vegetables blended and simmered in spices served with two yellow cornbreads
- Malabar Parotta with Malai Kofta$16.99
Layered flaky and crispy bread made with wheat flour, served with potato paneer dumplings in a smooth creamy gravy
- Amritsari Kulcha Chole$15.99
Long prep time. Clay oven-baked bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and exotic spices served with cooked chickpea gravy
- Paneer Kulcha Chole$15.99
Two clay oven-baked breads stuffed with cottage cheese and spices, served with cooked chickpea gravy
- Aloo Poori with Shrikhand$15.99
Tangy potatoes in tomato gravy, served with two puffy deep-fried breads, with a side of sweet flavored strained yogurt
- Missi Roti with Dal Makhani$14.99
Clay oven-baked bread made with wheat, chickpea flour, and fenugreek leaves. Served with slow-cooked black lentils with cream, butter, and aromatic spices
- Malabar Parotta with Navratan Korma$16.99
Layered flaky and crispy bread made with wheat flour, served with creamy mixed vegetables
Street Food
- Papdi Chaat$8.99
Potatoes, onions, boiled chickpeas, cilantro sauce tamarind sauce, and yogurt layered on crispy flat chips
- Cheese Vada Pav$9.99
2 pieces. Served at room temperature. Deep-fried potato dumplings with cilantro sauce and spicy garlic sauce inside a bun with cheese
- U.P Aloo with Kachori$12.99
Tangy potatoes in tomato gravy, served with two deep-fried stuffed pastries topped with onions and cilantro
- Tikki Chole$8.99
Deep-fried potato and cottage cheese dumplings topped with cooked chickpea gravy, onions, cilantro sauce, and tamarind sauce
- Cheese Pav Bhaaji$10.99
A smooth medley of vegetables cooked in a special blend of spices served with two soft buns and topped with onions and cilantro with cheese
- Samosa Roll$7.99
Crumbled samosa topped with onions, cilantro & house sauces rolled in a flour tortilla
- Vada Pav$7.99
2 pieces. Served at room temperature. Deep-fried potato dumpling with cilantro sauce and spicy garlic sauce inside a bun
- Kachori Chaat$8.99
Deep-fried stuffed pastries topped with onions, yogurt, cilantro sauce, and tamarind sauce
- Samosa Chole Chaat$8.99
Samosa topped with cooked chickpea gravy, onions, cilantro sauce, and tamarind sauce
- Pav Bhaaji$9.99
A smooth medley of vegetables cooked in a special blend of spices served with two soft buns and topped with onions and cilantro
- Paneer Pakora$11.99
Marinated paneer dipped in chickpea batter and deep-fried, served with spicy green sauce
- Palak Chaat$10.99
Main Course
- Kadhai Paneer$14.99
Cottage cheese, bell peppers, and onions tossed in a semi-dry smokey-flavored tomato gravy
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Cottage cheese cubes, bell peppers, and onions in a creamy tomato gravy
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Cottage cheese in rich and creamy tomato gravy
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Potato paneer dumplings in a smooth creamy gravy
- Malai Soy Chaap$15.99
Soy drumsticks in a smooth creamy gravy
- Palak Paneer$14.99
Cottage cheese in rich and creamy spinach gravy
- Baingan Bharta$13.99
Fire-roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with aromatic spices
- Dum Aloo$12.99
Whole baby potatoes in a semi-dry tomato gravy
- Bhindi Masala$13.99
Sautéed okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices
- Dal Makhani$12.99
Slow-cooked black lentils with cream, butter, and aromatic spices
- Dal Dhaba$12.99
Slow-cooked black lentils tempered with aromatic spices
- Dal Tadka$12.99
Cooked yellow lentils tempered with spices and seasoning
- Dal Fry$12.99
Cooked yellow lentils tempered with smokey flavored garlic, spices, and seasoning
Chef Creations
- Bhaaji Quesadilla$9.99
A smooth medley of vegetables cooked in a special blend of spices in a quesadilla style, topped with grated Indian cheese, onions, and cilantro
- Cholupa$7.99
Seasoned chickpeas with house sauce, wrapped in two flour tortillas and deep-fried
- Tandoori Soy Chaap$13.99
Long prep time. Three soy drumsticks sizzler with special tandoori marination on a bed of onions, served with spicy green sauce
- Fire-Roasted Eggplant Flatbread$14.99
Long prep time. Fire-roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with aromatic spices drizzled with Indian cheese on a special bread baked in a clay oven
- Taco Tikka Masala$8.99
Served at room temperature. Sautéed cottage cheese with green peppers, onions, cilantro, and house sauces in three mini soft flour tortillas
- Taco Chole$7.99
Served at room temperature. Seasoned chickpeas with house sauce in three soft flour tacos, topped with onions and cilantro
- Tandoori Paneer Flatbread$15.99
Long prep time. Diced cottage cheese, green peppers, and onions tossed in tomato sauce drizzled with Indian cheese on a special bread baked in a clay oven
- Spicy Masala Fries$11.99
- Honey Chilly Potatoes$13.99
Breads and Rice
- Butter Naan$3.99
Leavened bread baked in clay oven coated with butter
- Chilly Naan$4.99
Leavened bread baked in clay oven coated with chillies and butter
- Achari Naan$4.99
Leavened bread baked in a clay oven coated with special spices
- Lachha Paratha$5.99
Layered whole wheat bread baked in a clay oven
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Whole wheat round bread baked in a clay oven
- Rice$4.99
Aromatic basmati rice
- Paneer Biryani$14.99
Aromatic Indian rice cooked with specially marinated vegetables and cottage cheese
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Leavened bread baked in clay oven coated with garlic and butter
- Chilly Garlic Naan$5.99
Leavened bread baked in a clay oven coated with chilies, garlic, and butter
- Chilly Onion Kulcha$5.99
Clay oven-baked bread stuffed with onions and cilantro
- Malabar Parotta$3.99
Layered flaky and crispy bread made with wheat flour
- Tava Roti (2 pcs)$3.99
2 pieces. Whole wheat round breads made on a griddle
- Veg Biryani$12.99
Basmati rice is flavored with exotic spices and layered with specially marinated vegetables
- Cheese Naan$5.99
- Chili Cheese Naan$6.99
- Tava Roti (per pc)$2.50
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$4.99
Sweet dumplings soaked in rose and cardamom flavored sugar syrup
- Moong Dal Halwa$7.99
Rich sweet lentil pudding topped with nuts
- Falooda Icecream$6.99
Cold dessert with a mix of rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds, and nuts in dense ice cream
- Jalebi Rabri$9.99
Spiral-shaped crunchy sweet dipped in saffron-laced syrup topped with creamy sweetened milk & nuts
Beverages
- Mango Lassi$5.99
Mango Mangeshkar
- Spicy Masala Lassi$5.99
Namkeen Nigam
- Salted Lassi$4.99
Dahi deol
- Sweet Lassi$4.99
Meethi ghoshal
- Masala Soda$4.99
Masala dixit
- Masala Coke$4.99
Mika masala
- Thums Up$4.99
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- 7up$2.99
- Bottled Water$2.49
- Sparkling Water$4.99
- Cold Coffee with Ice Cream$5.99
Coffee Ali khan