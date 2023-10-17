BOLLYWOOD TACOS 203 E Main street
Food
Apps
Bowl of queso dip served with chips.
Served with chips.
Served with chips.
Queso cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, black beans, pico and lettuce.
Fried avocado on a bed of lettuce with baja sauce in a taco shell.
Fried Mexican corn bite on a bed of lettuce with baja sauce in a taco shell.
House Tacos
Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, fresco cheese, cilantro, sour cream.
Spice rubbed roasted chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chipotle aioli.
Jalepeño, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fresco cheese, corn salsa, topped with chipotle aioli.
Spice rubbed roasted chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chipotle aioli.
Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, fresco cheese, cilantro, sour cream.
Jalepeño, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fresco cheese, corn salsa, topped with chipotle aioli.
Premium Tacos
Braised beef, pickled red onions, fresco cheese, cilantro.
Fried chicken tossed in our honey sriracha, fresco cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing.
Grilled steak, cilantro, sautéed onions and peppers, tomatoes and fresco cheese.
Grilled fajita chicken, sautéed onions and peppers with cilantro, lettuce, sour cream, all wrapped in a soft tortilla with a hard tortilla shell.
Crunchy coleslaw, pico and baja sauce, fresco cheese.
Fried or grilled shrimp tossed in honey chipotle sauce with peach salsa and crunchy coleslaw.
Fried or Grilled - Mahi, crunchy coleslaw, baja sauce, fresco cheese, mango salsa.
Fried corn bite, cilantro, pico and baja sauce.
Fried chicken breast, bacon, pimento cheese, peach salsa.
Pork carnita, spicy Korean BBQ, pickled onions, cilantro, crunchy coleslaw.
Bollykick Tacos
Chicken marinated in shawarma spices and vinegar, olive oil, garlic, mustard and topped with tzatziki sauce
Falafel mixed with vegetable with sautéed onions and peppers topped with tzatziki sauce
Marinated grilled chicken in Indian tandoori spices, with sautéed onions and peppers, topped with cilantro
Minced lamb infused with spices, onions and peppers, mint, exotic herbs, with crunchy coleslaw and tzatziki sauce
Quesadillas
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
Jalapeños, pico de gallo, corn salsa, mango sauce, fresco cheese.
Fried chicken, honey sriracha, corn salsa, fresco cheese.
Thin sliced marinated steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers, fresco cheese.
Sides
Served with chips.
Served with chips.