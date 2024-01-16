Skip to Main content
Bomb City Fair Foods, LLC
Bomb City Fair Foods, LLC 9202 Shylana Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
9202 Shylana Ave, Amarillo, TX 79119
Cheese on a Stick
$8.00
Corn Dog - short
$7.00
Corn Dog - Ft Long
$9.00
Frito Pie
$8.00
Funnel cake
$11.00
Nachos
$8.00
Tato
$11.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Bomb City Fair Foods, LLC Location and Hours
(806) 681-1740
9202 Shylana Ave, Amarillo, TX 79119
