Bombay Express 27 N Maple Ave , Marlton, NJ 08053
APPETIZERS
- ALOO TIKKI$4.75
Boiled, flattened potato balls mixed with spices and herbs served with sweet and sour sauce.
- ALOO TIKKI WITH CHANA$8.95
Potato patty filled with fresh herbs, shallow fried, served with Chana.
- BHELPURI$6.50
Puffi rice and onion, tomatoes with sweet mint sauce
- CHICKEN PAKORA$8.00
Deep-fried chicken in chickpeas batter.
- CHILLI CHICKEN$10.95
Diced boneless chicken sautéed with hot chilies, sauce and herbs .
- CHILLI MUSHROOM$8.95
Mushroom sautéed with hot chilies, soy sauce, spices and herbs.
- CHILLI PAKORA$6.00
Deep-fried chilies in chickpeas batter.
- CHILLI PANEER$9.95
Homemade cottage cheese lightly battered, fried onions, green and red peppers in a special spicy sauce.
- FISH PAKORA$8.95
fish of the day marinated in herbs and spices then deep fried, served with green mint chutney.
- LASUNI CHICKEN$10.95
Crisp lightly-battered fried pieces of boneless chicken sautéed with garlic, spices, green and red peppers.
- LASUNI GOBHI$9.95
Crisp lightly-battered fried pieces of cauliflower sautéed with garlic, spices, green and red peppers.
- MIX VEG PAKORAS$9.00
assorted vegetables deep fried in chick pea batter with herbs and spices. served with mint and tamarind sauce.
- ONION PAKORA$6.00
Deep fried onions in chickpeas batter.
- PANEER PAKORA$8.00
Deep-fried paneer in chickpeas batter.
- PAPRI CHAAT$7.59
Lentil and flour crisps with potatoes in a sweet and sour sauce.
- POTATO PAKORA$6.00
Deep-fried potatoes in chickpeas batter.
- SAMOSA CHAT$8.95
Crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potato and peas ,served with Chana
- SPINACH PAKORA$6.00
Deep-fried spinach in chickpeas batter.
- VEGETABLE MANCHURIAN$8.95
Mixed vegetable dumplings cooked with special thick soy sauce with herbs and spices.
- VEGETABLE SAMOSA$4.75
Crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potato and peas
INDIAN BREADS
- ALOO KULCHA$5.25
White flour baked in tandoor with potatoes and spices.
- ALU PARATHA$5.25
Whole wheat, buttered, pan-fried bread stuffed with potatoes.
- CHICKEN KULCHA$5.50
Naan stuffed with minced chicken and onions.
- CHICKEN PARATHA$5.75
Baked whole wheat bread stuffed with minced chicken.
- CHILLI GARLIC NAAN$5.25
Baked white bread stuffed with garlic and chili
- CHILLI NAAN$5.25
Naan stuffed with chopped chili.
- GARLIC NAAN$5.25
Baked white bread stuffed with garlic.
- GOBHI PARATHA$5.25
Whole wheat, buttered, pan-fried bread stuffed with cauliflower
- KASHMERI NAAN$6.00
White flour bread stuffed with nuts and sugar
- KEEMA NAAN$5.50
Baked white bread stuffed with minced lamb.
- NAAN$4.00
Traditional white bread baked in tandoor
- ONION KULCHA$5.25
Naan stuffed with chopped onions
- PANEER KULCHA$5.25
Naan stuffed with paneer and chopped onions.
- PANEER PARATHA$5.25
Whole wheat, buttered, pan-fried bread
- PLAIN PARATHA$4.75
- TANDOORI ROTI$4.00
Round shaped whole wheat bread baked in tandoor
TANDOORI
- (FULL) TANDOORI CHICKEN$18.95
Chicken marinated in yogurt and fresh mild spices and roasted over charcoal in the tandoor.
- (HALF) TANDOORI CHICKEN$13.95
Chicken marinated in yogurt and fresh mild spices and roasted over charcoal in the tandoor.
- CHICKEN TIKKA TANDOORI$16.95
Tender boneless pieces of white chicken meat marinated with flavored spices then roasted over charcoal in the tandoor
- HARIYALI CHICKEN TIKKA$16.95
Boneless pieces of breast chicken marinated in yogurt mint cashew nut sauce and spices roasted over charcoal in the tandoor.
- MALAI KABAB CHICKEN$16.95
Chicken marinated in almond paste and herbs.
- PANEER TIKKA$15.95
Cubes of homemade cheese with fresh mild spices roasted over charcoal in tandoor.
- SEEKH KABAB (LAMB)$16.95
Chopped meat mixed with onions and herb then roasted on a skewer in the tandoor.
- TANDOORI BOTI KABAB (LAMB)$18.95
Boneless lamb marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices roasted over charcoal in the tandoor
CHICKEN DISHES
- BUTTER CHICKEN$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken pieces cooked in almond and mild sauce
- CHICKEN CURRY$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken cooked in a light gravy.
- CHICKEN JALFREZI$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken cubes cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and thick sauce.
- CHICKEN MAKHANI$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken cooked in a mild tomato butter sauce.
- CHICKEN PASANDA$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a mild rich almond and mild creamy sauce
- CHICKEN SAAG$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken cooked with spinach and mild spices.
- CHICKEN SHAHI KORMA$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Finger boneless chicken cooked with very mild spice gravy.
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken pieces roasted in the tandoor then cooked in thick tomato, onions and creamy butter sauce.
- CHICKEN VINDALOO$15.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken cooked with potatoes in a very spicy sauce
- CHICKEN WITH CHANA$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Chicken pieces cooked with chickpeas, fresh ginger and spices.
- KADAHI CHICKEN$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Specially from Peshawar boneless chicken tossed with fresh ginger, garlic with herbs and spices.
- TAWA CHICKEN$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless chicken pieces roasted with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes with herbs and spices
BURRITOS
- BOTI KABAB BURRITO$12.00
Boneless lamb pieces cooked in tandoor then cooked in thick tomato ,onions and creamy butter sauce , fold up in tortilla bread.
- BUTTER CHICKEN BURRITO$9.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in tandoor then cooked in almond and mild sauce , fold up in tortilla bread.
- CHANA BURRITO$7.00
chickpeas cooked with herbs spices and then fold up in tortilla bread
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA BURRITO$9.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in tandoor then cooked in thick tomato ,onions and creamy butter sauce , fold up in tortilla bread
- MIX VEG BURRITO$7.00
mixed veg cooked in thick tomato ,onions sauce , fold up in tortilla bread
- PANEER BURRITO$8.00
shredded homemade cheese cooked with tomato ,onions, bell peppers , fold up in tortilla bread
- SEEKH KABAB BURITO$12.00
Chopped meat mixed with onions and herb then roasted on a skewer in the tandoor, Cooked in thick tomato ,onions sauce , fold up in tortilla bread.
- TIKKA BURRITO$10.00
Tender boneless pieces of white chicken meat marinated with flavored spices then roasted over charcoal in the tandoor then fold up in tortilla bread.
TACOS
- BUTTER CHICKEN TACO$9.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in almond and mild sauce, then fold into freshly baked white bread in tandoor with cucumber , lettuce
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA TACO$9.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in almond and mild sauce, then fold into freshly baked white bread in tandoor with cucumber , lettuce
- KHEEMA TACO$9.00
Minced lamb cooked with spices then fold into freshly baked white bread in tandoor with cucumber , lettuce
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA TACO$10.00
Boneless lamb pieces cooked in tandoor then cooked in thick tomato ,onions and creamy butter sauce ,then fold into freshly baked white bread in tandoor with cucumber , lettuce
- MIX VEG TACO$8.00
mixed veg cooked in thick tomato ,onions and creamy butter sauce ,then fold into freshly baked white bread in tandoor with cucumber , lettuce
- PANEER TACO$9.00
shredded paneer cooked with tomato ,onions , bell peppers ,then fold into freshly baked white bread in tandoor with cucumber , lettuce
LAMB DISHES
- BHUNA GOSHT$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Mughal style lamb curry cooked in thick gravy sauce.
- KABAB MASALA$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Minced lamb mixed with spices and herbs roasted on skewer in the tandoor and cooked in traditional Mughal style.
- KEEMA CURRY$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Minced lamb cooked with spices and peas.
- LAMB CURRY$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless lamb cubes cooked in a light gravy, mild or hot.
- LAMB DO PYAZA$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless lamb pieces roasted in the tandoor then cooked in thick tomato, onions and creamy butter sauce.
- LAMB KADAHI$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Chunks of boneless lamb cooked in whole spices and tomatoes.
- LAMB PASANDA$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless lamb pieces cooked in a mild rich almond and mild cream sauce.
- LAMB SAAG$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless lamb cooked with spinach and mild sauce.
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA$18.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless roasted lamb pieces cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger and herbs.
- LAMB VINDALOO$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless lamb and potatoes in very spicy sauce
- LAMB ZALFREZI$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Pieces of lamb sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
- ROGAN JOSH$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in traditional Kashmiri sauce.
SEA FOOD
- BANGALI FISH MASALA$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Best quality fish cooked with eggplant and fresh spices.
- FISH MASALA$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Fish of the day cooked in spicy sauce.
- FISH VINDALOO$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Pieces of fish and potatoes cooked in a hot tangy vinegar sauce.
- GOYA FISH CURRY$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boneless fish curry cooked in freshly ground and finished with coconut cream.
- SHRIMP JALFRAZI$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers flavored with spices.
- SHRIMP MASALA$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Shrimp prepared in specially prepared herbs and spices with a touch of garlic and ginger.
- SHRIMP SAAG$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Shrimp cooked with spinach in freshly ground onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices.
- SHRIMP VINDALOO$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Shrimp cooked in very spicy sauce with potato.
BIRYANIS
- CHICKEN BIRYANI$15.95
Complimentary Raita comes with it! Aromatic Indian basmati rice cooked with chicken
- JEERA RICE$2.50
- LAMB BIRYANI$16.95
Complimentary Raita comes with it! Aromatic Indian basmati rice Cooked with lamb
- RICE PULAO$7.50
Aromatic basmati fried rice with mix veg
- SHRIMP BIRYANI$16.95
Complimentary Raita comes with it! Aromatic Indian basmati rice cooked with shrimp
- VEGETABLE BIRYANI$13.95
Complimentary Raita comes with it! Aromatic Indian basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables
VEGETABLE DISHES
- ALOO CHANA$12.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Cubes of potatoes and puree of spinach cooked in a special homemade sauce.
- ALOO MATAR$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Potatoes and green peas curry.
- ALOO METHI$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Potato cubes cooked with fresh fenugreek leaves and spices.
- ALOO PALAK$12.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Cubes of potatoes and puree of spinach cooked in a special homemade sauce.
- ALU GOBHI$13.50
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with special spices.
- BAIGAN BHARTHA$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Fresh eggplant roasted in tandoor and cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.
- BHINDI MASALA$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Seasoned spiced okra cooked with onions and spices.
- CHANA MASALA$13.50
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Chickpeas soaked overnight and cooked gently with onions, herbs and tomatoes
- DAL FRY$12.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Yellow daal Sautéed with onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices.
- DAL MAKHNI$13.50
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Black beans and kidney beans simmered in cream for hours lightly fried in butter with fresh onions, ginger and garlic.
- GOBHI MATTAR$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Fresh cauliflower and green peas cooked with herbs and spices.
- JEERA ALU$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Boiled potatoes Sautéed with cumin seeds, onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices.
- KADAHI PANEER$15.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions and peppers in whole spices and tomatoes.
- KOFTA CURRY$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Vegetable dumpling cooked with spices in curry sauce
- MALAI KOFTA$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Homemade cheese stuffed in vegetable balls, cooked in mildly spiced creamy sauce.
- MATAR METHI MALAI$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Green peas simmered with fenugreek and spinach.
- MATTAR PANEER$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with spices
- MIXED VEG$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! mixed variety of vegetables cooked with herbs, spices and onion tomato sauce.
- MUSHROOM & MATTAR$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Mushroom and green peas cooked in mild curry.
- NAV-RATTAN KORMA$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Mixed vegetables in a mild rich almond and creamy sauce.
- PALAK CHANA$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Chickpeas cooked with spinach and spices.
- PALAK KOFTA$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Spinach dumpling cooked with spices in curry sauce.
- PALAK PANEER$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Spinach and homemade cheese cubes with spices.
- PANEER BHURJI$17.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Shredded cottage cheese seasoned with spices, bell peppers and onions.
- PANEER MAKHANI$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a mild rich almond and creamy sauce.
- PANEER MASALA$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA$15.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Homemade cottage cheese in a mild rich almond and creamy sauce.
- SHAHI PANEER$14.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices in a thick creamy sauce.
- VEG ZALFREZI$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Fresh garden vegetables marinated in fresh ginger and garlic then cooked with natural herbs.
- VEGETABLE VINDALOO$13.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it! Mixed vegetables with potatoes cooked in spicy vinegar sauce.