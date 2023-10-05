Bombers BBQ - Munster 435 Ridge Rd Suite F
Popular Items
Burnt Ends LB
Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours and cut into cubes to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)
Large Side (Quart)
32 ounce
Thursday Specials
Smokehouse Meatloaf Sandwich
Brisket ground in house, seasoned, wrapped in bacon, smoked to perfection, sliced, topped with fried onion ring and homemade gravy, served on your choice of bun. Only available Thursdays.
1/2 LB Smokehouse Meatloaf
Brisket ground in house, seasoned, wrapped in bacon, smoked to perfection, sliced and topped with fried onion rings and homemade gravy. Only available Thursdays.
Food
Appetizers
Mac Bites
Mac & cheese coated in panko breadcrumbs, fried golden crispy, and served with your choice of homemade ranch dressing or marinara sauce. 8 per order.
Deep Fried Oreos
Oreos dipped in our homemade funnel cake batter, deep fried golden brown and fluffy, topped with a dusting of powder sugar and a hefty drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Bacon Jalapeno Bombs
A diced jalapeño with cheddar cheese and cream cheese ball, each one wrapped in a whole strip of bacon, and deep fried til crispy. Five come in an order.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, tossed in our sweet sauce, topped with a drizzle of homemade sriracha mayo, and fresh chopped green onions.
Brisket BBQ Nachos
Smoked beef brisket tossed in Bombers Original sauce, topped with queso blanco cheese sauce, sour cream, and green onions served over freshly fried tri-colored tortilla chips.
Brisket Poutine
Fries covered in our homemade brisket gravy, and then top with white cheddar cheese curds.
Buffalo Shrimp
Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, tossed in our buffalo sauce, topped with fresh chopped green onions, and served with homemade ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries covered in our homemade smokehouse chili, and then top with shredded cheddar cheese.
Mississippi Wontons
Baby Back pulled rib tossed in Bombers Original sauce, made into a wonton, deep fried, topped with our homemade Tangy Slaw and a drizzle of Sweet Sauce. Four wontons come in an order.
Pecan Bar
Homemade Pecan Bars from Grindhouse Cafe.
Big Mac Egg Roll
Wings
15 Wings
Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.
25 Wings
Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.
Little Sandwiches (4oz)
Little Brisket Sandwich
USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, sliced to order, and served on choice of bun.
Little Burnt Ends Sandwich
Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours, cut into cubes to order, and served on your choice of bun.
Little Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served on your choice of bun.
Little Turkey Breast Sandwich
Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served on choice of bun.
Little Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brined chicken thighs breaded and fried until crispy and served on a soft brioche bun. (Half Chicken Thigh)
Sandwiches (6oz unless otherwise specified)
Brisket Sandwich
USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, sliced to order, and served on choice of bun.
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours, cut into cubes to order, and served on your choice of bun.
Dixie Special
6 ounce of slice brisket over 6 ounces of pulled pork served on choice of bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served on your choice of bun.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served on choice of bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brined chicken thighs breaded and fried until crispy and served on a soft brioche bun. (Full Chicken Thigh)
BBQ Meats by the 1/2 LB (8oz unless otherwise specified)
1/2 LB Brisket
USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, and sliced to order.
1/2 LB Burnt Ends
Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours and cut into cubes to order.
1/2 LB Fried Shrimp
Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, and tossed in our homemade sauces. Bang Bang and Buffalo also available.
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs (12 Bones)
Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub and smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours.
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs (6 Bones)
Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub, smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours, cut in half and serve.
1/2 LB Turkey Breast
Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served.Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served.
1/2 LB Pulled Pork
Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served.
1 LB Rib Tips
Rib Tips are smoked and come tossed in any of our homemade sauces and with 1 pound in a platter.
Three Meat (6 oz of Each Meat)
Choice of three smoked meats. 6 ounces of each meat. (Rib Tips 8 ounces, Ribs 3 Bones, 5 Wings)
Two Meat (6 oz of Each Meat)
Choice of two smoked meats. 6 ounces of each meat. (Rib Tips 8 ounces, Ribs 3 Bones, 5 Wings)
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers (4 piece)
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers (6 piece)
Sides, Sauces, and Buns
Small Side (Cup)
8 ounce
Medium Side (Pint)
16 ounce
Ten Pretzel Sliders
Five Pretzel Sliders
Small Condiment
2 ounce
8 Ounce Condiment
8 ounce
Large Condiment
16 ounce
Dozen Pretzel Buns
Half Dozen Pretzel Buns
8 Ounce Sauce
8 ounce
Dozen Brioche Buns
Half Dozen Brioche Buns
Bun
Bombers Original BBQ Sauce (1 gallon)
Bombers Sweet BBQ Sauce (1 gallon)
Kids
Beverages
BBQ Meat by the Pound
Meat by the LB (MAX 4 LBS of each meat for orders placed for pick up today.)
Brisket LB
USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, and sliced to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)
Pulled Pork LB
Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)
Rib Tips LB
Rib Tips smoked and tossed in any of our homemade sauces. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)
Shrimp LB
Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, and tossed in our homemade sauces. Bang Bang and Buffalo also available.
Turkey Breast LB
Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers LB
Party Packs
F-35B Lightning II
2 lbs pulled pork and 2 large sides.
XP-56 Black Bullet
2 lbs brisket and 2 large sides.
XF-88 VooDoo
1 lb brisket, 1 lb pulled pork, 25 wings and 2 large sides.
AC-130J Ghostrider
1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb brisket, 25 wings, 2 full slabs of baby back ribs, and 2 large sides.
X-2 Starbuster
2 lbs pulled pork, 1 lb brisket, 1 lb burnt ends, 40 wings, 2 full slabs of baby back ribs, and 4 large sides.