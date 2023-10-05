Popular Items

5 Wings

$9.00

Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.

Burnt Ends LB

$28.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours and cut into cubes to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Large Side (Quart)

$10.00

32 ounce

Thursday Specials

Smokehouse Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.00

Brisket ground in house, seasoned, wrapped in bacon, smoked to perfection, sliced, topped with fried onion ring and homemade gravy, served on your choice of bun. Only available Thursdays.

1/2 LB Smokehouse Meatloaf

$10.00

Brisket ground in house, seasoned, wrapped in bacon, smoked to perfection, sliced and topped with fried onion rings and homemade gravy. Only available Thursdays.

Food

Appetizers

Mac Bites

$6.00

Mac & cheese coated in panko breadcrumbs, fried golden crispy, and served with your choice of homemade ranch dressing or marinara sauce. 8 per order.

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

Oreos dipped in our homemade funnel cake batter, deep fried golden brown and fluffy, topped with a dusting of powder sugar and a hefty drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Bacon Jalapeno Bombs

$10.00

A diced jalapeño with cheddar cheese and cream cheese ball, each one wrapped in a whole strip of bacon, and deep fried til crispy. Five come in an order.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, tossed in our sweet sauce, topped with a drizzle of homemade sriracha mayo, and fresh chopped green onions.

Brisket BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Smoked beef brisket tossed in Bombers Original sauce, topped with queso blanco cheese sauce, sour cream, and green onions served over freshly fried tri-colored tortilla chips.

Brisket Poutine

$12.00

Fries covered in our homemade brisket gravy, and then top with white cheddar cheese curds.

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, tossed in our buffalo sauce, topped with fresh chopped green onions, and served with homemade ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fries covered in our homemade smokehouse chili, and then top with shredded cheddar cheese.

Mississippi Wontons

$8.00

Baby Back pulled rib tossed in Bombers Original sauce, made into a wonton, deep fried, topped with our homemade Tangy Slaw and a drizzle of Sweet Sauce. Four wontons come in an order.

Pecan Bar

$4.00

Homemade Pecan Bars from Grindhouse Cafe.

Big Mac Egg Roll

$9.00

Wings

15 Wings

$24.00

Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.

25 Wings

$39.00

Jumbo split chicken wings smoked over apple and cherry wood, flash fried to order to crisp the skin, and tossed in any of our bbq sauces, buffalo sauce, or monthly sauce. Also available plain.

Little Sandwiches (4oz)

Little Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, sliced to order, and served on choice of bun.

Little Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours, cut into cubes to order, and served on your choice of bun.

Little Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served on your choice of bun.

Little Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served on choice of bun.

Little Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Buttermilk brined chicken thighs breaded and fried until crispy and served on a soft brioche bun. (Half Chicken Thigh)

Sandwiches (6oz unless otherwise specified)

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, sliced to order, and served on choice of bun.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$15.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours, cut into cubes to order, and served on your choice of bun.

Dixie Special

$19.00Out of stock

6 ounce of slice brisket over 6 ounces of pulled pork served on choice of bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served on your choice of bun.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served on choice of bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Buttermilk brined chicken thighs breaded and fried until crispy and served on a soft brioche bun. (Full Chicken Thigh)

BBQ Meats by the 1/2 LB (8oz unless otherwise specified)

1/2 LB Brisket

$15.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, and sliced to order.

1/2 LB Burnt Ends

$16.00

Burnt Ends cut from the point of our USDA Choice Angus Beef Briskets are rich, savory, and full of flavor. Smoked for nearly 14 hours and cut into cubes to order.

1/2 LB Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, and tossed in our homemade sauces. Bang Bang and Buffalo also available.

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs (12 Bones)

$24.00

Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub and smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours.

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs (6 Bones)

$16.00

Our slabs of Baby Back Ribs are the largest slabs available. Coming in at over 2.25 pounds each before cooking. We covered them in our sweet pork rub, smoke over apple and cherry wood for nearly 4 hours, cut in half and serve.

1/2 LB Turkey Breast

$12.00

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served.Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served.

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$10.00Out of stock

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served.

1 LB Rib Tips

$11.00Out of stock

Rib Tips are smoked and come tossed in any of our homemade sauces and with 1 pound in a platter.

Three Meat (6 oz of Each Meat)

$25.00

Choice of three smoked meats. 6 ounces of each meat. (Rib Tips 8 ounces, Ribs 3 Bones, 5 Wings)

Two Meat (6 oz of Each Meat)

$19.00

Choice of two smoked meats. 6 ounces of each meat. (Rib Tips 8 ounces, Ribs 3 Bones, 5 Wings)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers (4 piece)

$8.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers (6 piece)

$11.00

Sides, Sauces, and Buns

Small Side (Cup)

$3.75

8 ounce

Medium Side (Pint)

$6.50

16 ounce

Ten Pretzel Sliders

$10.00

Five Pretzel Sliders

$5.00

Small Condiment

$0.75

2 ounce

8 Ounce Condiment

$3.50

8 ounce

Large Condiment

$7.00

16 ounce

Dozen Pretzel Buns

$20.00

Half Dozen Pretzel Buns

$10.00

8 Ounce Sauce

$5.00

8 ounce

Dozen Brioche Buns

$18.00

Half Dozen Brioche Buns

$9.00

Bun

$2.00

Bombers Original BBQ Sauce (1 gallon)

$39.00

Bombers Sweet BBQ Sauce (1 gallon)

$39.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

4 tempura battered chicken nuggets served with a half order of fries and a kids fountain drink.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

2 Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers served with a half order of fries and a kids fountain drink.

Kid's Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Beverages

Beverages

20oz Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soft Drink

$3.00

16oz Fountain Soft Drink

$3.00

BBQ Meat by the Pound

Meat by the LB (MAX 4 LBS of each meat for orders placed for pick up today.)

MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. (Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Brisket LB

$25.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef Brisket seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked for nearly 14 hours over apple and cherry wood, and sliced to order. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Pulled Pork LB

$17.00Out of stock

Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. Bone In Pork Shoulder seasoned with our homemade pork rub, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 16 hours, pulled and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Rib Tips LB

$11.00Out of stock

Rib Tips smoked and tossed in any of our homemade sauces. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Shrimp LB

$24.00

Shrimp dredged in our homemade seasoned flour, fried golden crispy, and tossed in our homemade sauces. Bang Bang and Buffalo also available.

Turkey Breast LB

$20.00Out of stock

Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served. (MAX Day of order 4 LBS of any 1 meat. Orders over 4 LBS must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Fingers LB

$19.00

Party Packs

F-35B Lightning II

$35.00Out of stock

2 lbs pulled pork and 2 large sides.

XP-56 Black Bullet

$56.00

2 lbs brisket and 2 large sides.

XF-88 VooDoo

$88.00Out of stock

1 lb brisket, 1 lb pulled pork, 25 wings and 2 large sides.

AC-130J Ghostrider

$130.00Out of stock

1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb brisket, 25 wings, 2 full slabs of baby back ribs, and 2 large sides.

X-2 Starbuster

$200.00Out of stock

2 lbs pulled pork, 1 lb brisket, 1 lb burnt ends, 40 wings, 2 full slabs of baby back ribs, and 4 large sides.

Merch

Hats

Organic Twill Baseball Cap

$18.00

Knit Winter Hat

$24.00

Trucker Camo Hat

$20.00

Trucker Black Hat

$20.00

Shirts

Bombers Tie-Dye S/S Shirt

$20.00

Bombers Black L/S Shirt

$20.00

Bombers Black S/S Shirt

$20.00

Womens Bombers Black V-Neck

$20.00