Food
Platters
- Pechuga Monterrey$14.99
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, mushrooms melted cheese on top served rice, beans and salad
- Carne Asada$17.99
With rice, beans and tortillas
- Milanesa De Res$15.99
Breaded steak served with rice beans salad and tortillas
- Parrillada Palenque$25.99
- Pollo Con Mole$13.99
Chicken with authentic mole sauce made with hot chiles, rich chocolate, spices, and tomatillos, served with rice beans and tortillas
- Churrasco$16.99
Juicy and tender skirt steak cooked on the grill, served with white rice, beans and salad on the side
- Steak Adobe$20.99
Grilled steak, shrimp, onions, cilantro, and pepper covered with ranchero sauce on the side of avocado, rice, and salad
- Steak Ranchero$15.99
Diced steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeños served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Create Your Own Enchiladas$13.99
Served with salad rice and beans
- Enchiladas Mix$13.99
Three enchiladas one with shredded chicken covered with house-made sour cream sauce. Second enchilada with ground beef covered with mole sauce. Third enchilada with carnitas shredded pork covered with green sauce. Served with salad, rice, and beans
- Alambre$20.99
Grilled steak cooked with bacon, chorizo, ham, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and white Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$16.99
Corn tortillas covered with red or green sauce served with rice, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, steak, and two eggs. Choice of over easy, scrambled or over hard
- Chile Relleno$16.99
Served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
- Carne Frita$13.99
With salad, rice, and tostones
- Sopes$12.99
2 single sopes homemade corn tortillas with beans, sourcream, lettuce, cheese, and meat on top
- Gorditas$12.99
Stuff homemade corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and meat
- Taco Suprem$10.99
Seafood
- Coctel De Camarones$13.99
- Mojarra$16.99
Served with rice & beans topped with avocado slices, a side salad & tortilla
- Red Snapper$19.99
Whole red snapper tried served with rice and salad
- Half Pulpo$34.99
Grilled octopus tostones rice and salad
- Whole Pulpo$60.99
Grilled octopus tostones rice and salad
- Camarones a La Diabla$15.99
With rice, beans, and tortillas
- Camarones a La Mexicana$15.99
With rice, beans, and tortillas
- Shrimp & Steak Salad$18.99
- Langostinos$20.99
Homemade spicy Cajun sauce
- Aguachile$20.99
- 12 Ostiones en Su Concha$22.99
- Tostadas De Ceviche$14.99
- Torre De Mariscos$25.99
- Fiesta Del Mar Molca$34.99
- Fiesta De Mar Molca$20.99
- Molcajete Del Mar$34.99
Fajitas
Tacos
Burritos
- Four Sauce Burrito$16.99
With flour tortilla covered with mole sauce, sour cream cheese, green sauce and melted cheese on top
- Dry Burrito Tradicional$12.99
- Wet Burrito$12.99
Choose your sauce: mole sauce, green sauce, meat sauce,red sauce, sour cream sauce or melted cheese sauce
- Chimichanga Bandera$15.99
Deep-fried flour burrito and choice your meat and sauce
- 3 Quesabirria Order$13.99
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Cubano$13.99
- Torta Cubana$15.99
Filled with ham, sausage, milanesa, pastor, chicken, steak, eggs, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapenos, avocado, and mayonnaise
- Traditional Torta$11.99
Choice of meat: Milanese, chicken, ham, pastor, carnitas, sausage, steak, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeños & avocado
Appetizers
- Queso Fundido Chorizo$10.99
Served with sourcream, guacamole & choice of tortillas
- Quesadilla$11.99
Choice of meats, quesabirria style (3)
- Flauta$10.99
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- Guacamole$8.99
- Taco Salad Appetizer$12.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef with grilled onions & pepper
- Chicharrón Guacamole Molcajete$25.99
- Tostones Rellenos$12.99
- Queso Fundido Camarón$12.99
White tortillas
- Molcajete De Nachos Con Chorizo$15.99
Desserts
Drinks
- Beverage
- Jarritos$3.00
- Coke Sprite$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Homemade Fresh Juices Aguas Frescas$3.75
Horchata, tamarindo, mango, or Jamaica
- Micheladas$12.99
- Micheladas Shrimp + 2 Beers$24.99
- Mangorita with Double Tequila$22.99
- Cantaritos$15.99
- Cazuelita Bombón$25.99
- Jolly Rancher Frozen$13.99
- Deli Frozen Sangria$11.99