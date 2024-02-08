Bondi Sushi - 3401 NE 1st Ave 3401 NE 1st Avenue
NEW Matcha + White Chocolate Chip Cookie!
The Luxe Box
- Luxe Box$95.00
Our newest launch! 8 pieces of nigiri including: Striped Jack, Chutoro, King Salmon and Lean Tuna 8 pieces of maki including: Lobster and Negitoro Your choice of crispy rice (choose below) Chirashi salad with King Salmon, Akami, Yellowtail and a Karashi dressing Edamame Sauces include Soy, Ponzu and Spicy Mayo and ginger + wasabi
Combo Box
- Build Your Own Box$27.50
Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces
- Bondi's Best$25.00
Spicy Blue Crab Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Avocado Truffle Avocado
- Classic Catch$25.00
Salmon Avocado Yellowtail Scallion Spicy Tuna Cucumber Sesame
- Hotbox$25.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno Spicy Blue Crab Spicy Salmon Spicy Tuna
- Half & Half$22.00
Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Scallion Truffle Avocado Mushroom Trifecta **Contains Gluten**
- Pick & Roll$20.00
Truffle Avocado Cucumber Sesame Mushroom Trifecta Eggplant Miso **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**
Single Maki Roll
- Salmon Avocado$13.50
8 Pieces
- Salmon Cucumber$12.50
8 Pieces
- Salmon Jalapeno$13.00
8 Pieces
- Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
- Spicy Blue Crab$15.00
8 Pieces
- Tuna Avocado$13.50
8 Pieces
- Tuna Cucumber$13.50
8 Pieces
- Yellowtail Scallion$15.00
8 Pieces
- Spicy Salmon$12.50
8 Pieces
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$15.00
8 Pieces
- Shrimp Avocado$13.00
8 Pieces
- Shrimp Scallion$12.00
8 Pieces
- Shrimp Cucumber$12.00
8 Pieces
- Truffle Avocado$11.00
8 Pieces **Vegan**
- Cucumber Sesame$10.00
8 Pieces **Vegan**
- Mushroom Trifecta$11.00
8 Pieces **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**
- Eggplant Miso$10.00
8 Pieces **Vegan**
Rice Bowl
- Spicy Tuna Bowl$22.00
Seasoned rice with Sesame Marinated Fresh Tuna, Masago Roe, Fresh Asian Pear, Scallions, Fresh Cucumbers, Red Onions, Salt and Vinegar Wontons, and Spicy Mayo! Served with a side of Spicy Mayo
- Endless Summer Chirashi Bowl$30.00
Seasoned rice with Diced Yellowtail, Fresh Marinated Spicy Tuna, Fresh Marinated Truffle Ponzu Salmon, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Carrot Salad, Watermelon Radish, and Micro Watercress! Served with a side of Ponzu
- Macro Bowl$20.00
Seasoned rice with shelled Edamame, Miso, Marinated Tofu, Roasted Five Spice Squash, Spicy Sriracha Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Crispy Shallots! Served with a choice of Carrot Ginger Dressing, or Sesame Dressing **Vegan**
- Unagi Bowl$27.00
Grilled Eel, Pickled Onions, Fresh Mango, Avocado, Pickled Daikon, Crispy Shallots, Seasoned with Furikake + topped with Sesame Seeds w/ Eel Sauce
- Lobster & Shrimp Bowl$32.00
Yuzu Seasoned Lobster, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Mango, Mixed Greens, Pickled Daikon + Topped with Sesame Seeds with Ponzu Dressing
- Crunchy Blue Crab Bowl$27.00
Seasoned rice with Spicy Old Bay Blue Crab, Fresh Cucumbers, Ponzu Corn Salad, Orange-Fennel-Celery Slaw, Crispy Shallots, and Salt and Vinegar Wontons! Served with fresh lime, and Old Bay Aioli. **Contains Gluten**
- Build Your Own Bowl$30.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
Crispy Rice
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice
- Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
- Yellowtail Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of Yellowtail with ponzu sauce, red tobiko + scallion atop air fried crispy rice
- Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces Truffle Avocado topped with Sun Dried Tomato, Red Onion and Serrano Salsa + Crunchy Rice Pearls atop air fried crispy rice
- Yuzu Lobster Crispy Rice$15.00
4 pieces of Yuzu Lobster with fresh mango, red tobiko and dill atop air fried crispy rice
Sides
Sauces + Extra
- Spicy Mayo$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
- Ponzu$1.50
- Tamari$1.50
Gluten-Free Soy Sauce
- Eel Sauce$1.50
- Date Dressing$1.50
- Ginger Dressing$1.50
- Lemon Aioli Dressing$1.50
- Miso Dressing$1.50
- Old Bay Aioli Dressing$1.50
- Sesame Dressing$1.50
- Truffle Ponzu Dressing$1.50
- Whipped Tofu$1.00
- Extra Ginger$1.50
- Extra Wasabi$1.50
- Extra Soy$1.50
Beverages
- Baloo Blood Orange + Basil$4.50
- Baloo Grapefruit + Mint$4.50
- Baloo Lemon + Ginger$4.50
- Sanzo Yuzu Sparkling Water$4.50
- Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water$4.50
- Sanzo Calamansi (Lime) Sparkling Water$4.50
- UCC Green Tea$4.50
- Ito En Black Milk Tea$4.00
- Peach Tea Harney$6.00
- Coca Cola$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Sparkling Water, Saratoga$4.00
- Still Water, Saratoga$4.00